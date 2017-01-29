The Thread: Work is an act of worship

The Nigerian church and the Nigerian Christian cannot remain on the fringes of society, comfortable with preaching the word and quoting the bible if we want to make far-reaching progress in other spheres of life, like politics and generational wealth building.
Do see below:
And their descendants made a lot of money. That was their legacy.
The same principles made Japan and Singapore extremely wealthy.
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) January 27, 2017
And their descendants made a lot of money. That was their legacy.
The same principles made Japan and Singapore extremely wealthy.
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) January 27, 2017
Word!
Follow @ynaija on Twitter- Advertisement -