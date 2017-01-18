The Thread: What is the worth of a Nigerian life?

The accidental bombing of a refugee camp by the Nigerian military yesterday, which led to the deaths of 52 Internally displaced persons (IDP’s), 6 Red Cross workers and 120 injured perdons have alarmed Nigerians beyond belief.

There’s regret, outrage and a refusal to accept the military’s explanation of the mishap. This is why @ thinks of all the countries on earth, Nigerians get the raw end of the deal.

Do see below:

Accidental bombing of IDP… no resignations yet, no hearings yet. Just a sorry message from the govt. It's a sin to a be a Nigerian. — Oluyomi Ojo (@OluyomiOjo) January 18, 2017

It's clear when you do evil in your first life, you will come back to Earth as a Nigerian. Nigeria is your own hell. Your very own karma. — Oluyomi Ojo (@OluyomiOjo) January 18, 2017

Crap government. Crap President. Crap country. Ah! — Lamz (@BCountessa) January 18, 2017

What is the worth of a Nigeria life? — Oluyomi Ojo (@OluyomiOjo) January 18, 2017

@moglanrewaju We have our own realities. But we should be caring enough to think about those who Nigeria tortures everyday. To worry… — Oluyomi Ojo (@OluyomiOjo) January 18, 2017

@moglanrewaju That's how great society are formed. Pls one day. You will need Nigeria in an emergency and Nigeria will FAIL you. — Oluyomi Ojo (@OluyomiOjo) January 18, 2017

*sigh*

