Opinion, Thinking Through

The Thread: What is the worth of a Nigerian life?

The accidental bombing of a refugee camp by the Nigerian military yesterday, which led to the deaths of 52 Internally displaced persons (IDP’s), 6 Red Cross workers and 120 injured perdons have alarmed Nigerians beyond belief.

There’s regret, outrage and a refusal to accept the military’s explanation of the mishap. This is why @ thinks of all the countries on earth, Nigerians get the raw end of the deal.

Do see below:

*sigh*

Comments

Tags

You may also like

#Impact365: “Cancer is NOT a death sentence” | Tolulope Falowo of CancerAware Nigeria advocates cancer control

UN deploys medical personnel, items to airstruck Rann IDP camp

Mubarak Aminu: Is Technology a Cause? [NEXT]

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Rann air strike: Information is sketchy – Air Force

The Thread: Side chicks are very important to the success of a relationship

Opinion: Understanding Osun workers’ salary issues

Opinion: Abiola Ajimobi- Belligerent, bellicose, bully

The Thread: Want to know? This is why women cannot use tissue during menstruation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.