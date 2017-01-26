The Thread: “Writers never die” | An outpouring of emotion accompanies the death of African literary legend, Buchi Emecheta

Buch Emecheta is dead. She died in her sleep yesterday at the age of 72 in London.

She was a Nigerian novelist as far back as the 60’s. She authored about 20 books. Some of her foremost works are ‘The Joys of Motherhood’, ‘Second Class Citizen’, ‘Head Above Water’, ‘Destination Biafra’.

- Advertisement -



Buchi Emecheta’s works have been very influential, and as Dr Nnedi Okorafor puts it, “She certainly lived her stories”. The manuscript of her first book, ‘The Bride Price’ was burned by her husband. She left the marriage afterwards.

Here’s a swell of tributes as Nigerians say goodbye to the literary icon.

RIP. Buchi Emecheta. What a loss! What a loss! pic.twitter.com/Hskdv2Jkj3 — BRITTLE PAPER (@brittlepaper) January 25, 2017

RIP Buchi Emecheta. Writers never die. — Somi Keyser Söze (@SomiEkhasomhi) January 25, 2017

Author of Joys of Motherhood : Buchi Emecheta has passed away. We say Rest In Peace to an African Literary Contributor and Giant. — Writers Project Gh (@writersPG) January 25, 2017

RIP Buchi Emecheta. The Joys of motherhood remains one of the best Nigerian novels I read in secondary school. — Fred Oyetayo (@FredOyetayo) January 25, 2017

One of my favorite authors, Nigerian novelist Buchi Emecheta, has passed. I'm devastated. Read her, read her every book. Literary lioness. pic.twitter.com/r6cswuqcUl — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) January 25, 2017

Thinking about Buchi Emecheta's passing makes me sad. I loved her. Loved her work. So much. — Ayanda MG Mahlaba (@MahlabaAyanda) January 26, 2017

the legend, the OG nigerian novelist buchi emecheta (b. 1944) is gone 💔 pic.twitter.com/RBEn5hT7F7 — akwaeke emezi (@azemezi) January 25, 2017

Buchi Emecheta. 😪 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 25, 2017

Chinua Achebe.

Mohammed Ali.

Sam Loco Efe.

Dora Akunyili.

Now, Buchi Emecheta. People I want to meet just dying before it happens 😪 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 25, 2017

Goodnight Buchi Emecheta. As a boy in Nigeria, I read your books, of dark violent places for women and children, that I was intimate with. 😒 pic.twitter.com/XqaiiKrv7z — Pa Ikhide (@ikhide) January 25, 2017

I recommended this book to a friend a few weeks back. Lent her my copy and she recently returned it, raving. Rest well Buchi Emecheta. pic.twitter.com/OQAJVnydm5 — Fungai Machirori (@fungaijustbeing) January 25, 2017

R.I.P #BuchiEmecheta. Author of "Joys of motherhood". That was one I read back in secondary school. Africa has lost a rare gem. Rest Well… — Harry Mugabe℠ (@TheAfamOkafor) January 26, 2017

RIP #BuchiEmecheta. A rare gem and literary icon. Your works did make a difference in minds like mine. Rest in Glory. — Kene (@TheKene1) January 26, 2017

Woke up to sad news. Nigerian author, Buchi Emecheta passed away. She was a well known writer who wrote beautiful stories. She'll be missed. — Return the Vibranium (@MrEgusi) January 26, 2017

A great literary Iroko bows down but Not giled down asher legacy leave on. RIP to a great icon of our time #BuchiEmecheta — tobechukwu nzekwu (@yokosmos) January 26, 2017

Joys of Motherhood still evokes strong emotions within me.

Thank you Buchi Emecheta for touching the world with your talent. — Okoronkwo (@Chibekee1) January 26, 2017

Ezi ogeli na Anioma.

Nnukwu Ada na Ibusa.

Rest in peace, Buchi Emecheta.

Thank you.

.. pic.twitter.com/xKrynYPHMt — Isioma (@Ms_Isioma) January 26, 2017

Truly saddened to learn about the passing of Buchi Emecheta. I've only read 1 book by her (slave girl). Thoroughly enjoyed it. RIP — THO_KO (@obinze_akhumzee) January 26, 2017

Thank you for your legacy.

- Advertisement -



Comments