The Thread: “Writers never die” | An outpouring of emotion accompanies the death of African literary legend, Buchi Emecheta

Buch Emecheta is dead. She died in her sleep yesterday at the age of 72 in London.

She was a Nigerian novelist as far back as the 60’s. She authored about 20 books. Some of her foremost works are ‘The Joys of Motherhood’, ‘Second Class Citizen’, ‘Head Above Water’, ‘Destination Biafra’.

Buchi Emecheta’s works have been very influential, and as Dr Nnedi Okorafor puts it, “She certainly lived her stories”. The manuscript of her first book, ‘The Bride Price’ was burned by her husband. She left the marriage afterwards.

Here’s a swell of tributes as Nigerians say goodbye to the literary icon.

Thank you for your legacy.

