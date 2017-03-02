The Thread: Young people need to look beyond money when getting employed

Experience, they say, is the best teacher. And that experience doesn’t have to be your own.

Amara Nwankpa has nothing but good things to say about his internship experience. He advocates that the Nigerian youth should focus on getting knowledge.

Like Abang Mercy’s thread and Editi Effiong’s article, Amara Nwankpa’s thread focuses on what an intern stands to gain from an internship, regardless of lack of pay.





