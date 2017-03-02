The Thread: Young people need to look beyond money when getting employed

Experience, they say, is the best teacher. And that experience doesn’t have to be your own.

Amara Nwankpa has nothing but good things to say about his internship experience. He advocates that the Nigerian youth should focus on getting knowledge.

Like Abang Mercy’s thread and Editi Effiong’s article, Amara Nwankpa’s thread focuses on what an intern stands to gain from an internship, regardless of lack of pay.

This thread is critical. The value you should focus on as an intern is not pay. It is what competence you acquire. https://t.co/C9RcAbh2Fy — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) March 2, 2017

Internship is some form of training. It is an opportunity to gain experience and skills that regular school will not afford you. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) March 2, 2017

Reactions:

If you come from a poor background with immediate responsibilities, you CANNOT afford to work for free. Many young Nigerians are like that. https://t.co/TCPl3zSGpS — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) March 2, 2017

The graduate with a middle class background can afford an unpaid internship. Graduates from a poor background may have to work at Mr.Biggs. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) March 2, 2017

Some nations (like Turkey), understand this – & have an arrangement with Industry. Industry trains them, while Govt pays a stipend. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) March 2, 2017

I remember when I first started at EY. I'll never forget the message this Nigerian partner gave me: do not be grateful for this job. — Max M. (@MakiSpoke) March 2, 2017

You're hired because you're qualified, and because you're going to work harder than you ever have to make this firm money. That's your value — Max M. (@MakiSpoke) March 2, 2017

They compensate you for that added value, sometimes adequately, but most times inadequately. Never fall into the gratitude trap. — Max M. (@MakiSpoke) March 2, 2017

Different strokes, different folks.