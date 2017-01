Nigeria is such a harsh land that the humans populating its surface tend to lose their humanity. Interestingly, this decency and humanity reveals itself when we move to other countries. Subomi Plumptre wants us to reach into the recesses of our being (depending on how far down we have pushed it) and act with kindness this new year.

See below:

A little goes a long way.

Comments

