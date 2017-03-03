Three suicide bombers died in Maiduguri attack

by Azeez Adeniyi

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said three suspected suicide bombers were killed in the attack on a NNPC depot in Maiduguri early Friday.

The depot is situated at Damboa road.

NEMA spokesman in the Northeast, AbdulKadir Ibrahim, said, “Three suspected suicide bombers died along Damboa Road, Maiduguri, as a result of an explosion which occurred in the early hours of Friday.

“Three petrol tankers were also burnt as a result of the incident. The fire has been brought under control while casualty evacuation has been concluded.”

According to a resident of the area, Ibrahim Ali, a woman and her two children came in the early hours of Friday and exploded the bombs strapped on them.

He added that the suicide bombers were the only victims of the attack and two empty petrol truck and another loaded one were burnt.