The thrilling stage play, ÌTÀN is back this December by popular demand [DETAILS]

ÌTÀN is set to host the biggest theatre production this Christmas and New Year in Lagos and it promises to be the best show this season. This production features popular stage icons like Hafiz Oyetoro a.k.a ‘Saka’, Yinka Davies, Efe Mayford- Orhorha, Lara Akinsola, Nissi George, Paul Adams, Kunle Dada, Henry Arnold & more.

ÌTÀN the story is a total theatre production with rich drama, music and a blend of cultural and contemporary dance. The play also brings to the fore, the tension and misunderstanding that often exists between different age-generations.

ÌTÀN, written by Ayo Jaiyesimi founder of THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions, showcases Àsìkò (‘Time’ personified) who intervenes in a feud between hotheaded village elder and his newly discovered ‘city, roller-coaster’grandson. Both strongly rooted in their beliefs, refuse to shift their grounds in their battle for ‘generational’ supremacy. Àsìkò takes them on a journey into the past and the future and they both discover dark secrets that make them come to terms with the fact that they need each other to survive.

ÌTÀN (the story) this December is proudly supported by the Lagos State Government, Leadway Insurance, TVC, Nestle, Media Integra, City People, YNaija, Bates Cosse, Afrinolly, WFM 91.7, 360Nobs, R2TV, Nutricima, Wilson Juice, UAC Foods, Nothing To Do in Lagos, Pulse NG, Fomo in Lagos, Living in Lagos, Pulse, Infobuddie, OloriSupergal, Penzaarville, Awa TV, RealStars Tv & NTA.

Details of ÌTÀN Stageplay:

December Shows

Date:December 24th, 25th & 26th, 2016.

Time: 3:00pm & 6:00pm daily (1:00pm, 4:00pm & 7:00pm only on the 26th)

Venue: MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos

Tickets: Premium N25,000, VIP N10,000 & Regular N5000

January Shows

Date: January 1st, 2nd & 3rd, 2017

Time:3pm & 6pm daily

Venue: National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos

Tickets: Regular Plus N1,000

Tickets are available at Partner outlets – MUSON Centre, Naija Ticketshop, Afritickets, Ozone Cinemas, FilmHouse Cinemas, Shoprite Stores, AriiyaTickets Silverbird Galleria, Ethnic Heritage Centre, Bogobiri, Terrakulture, Citrus Lifestyle, SLOT, HealthPlus (City & Palms Malls) and Ebeano.

Join the conversation online using #itanstageplay.

Follow @Thespianfamily on Facebook/Twitter & Instagram

Comments

- Advertisement -