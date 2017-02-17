There’s a storm brewing for the Trump administration, and this TIME Magazine cover displays that perfectly

The TIME Magazine cover for this week tells its own story. Trump is seated at his Oval office desk with what looks like a rainstorm around him, paper documents, his tie and even his signature hair flurry across the space but the man himself appears to be unmoved by the situation around him. The caption on the cover reads, “Nothing to see here” and this essentially defines everything Trump’s administration has been about in the last one month.

The TIME article “Inside Donald Trump’s White House chaos” is a journal (sort of) of all that has gone wrong since Trump resumed in the Oval, the controversies that have been widely reported, the ones we hardly get to hear about in these parts, all set against the backdrop of Trump’s constant denial of the existence of chaos.

President Trump said, “I turn on the TV, open the newspapers and I see stories of chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine-tuned magazine”. For Trump, the only chaos that exist is that which the media has successfully created, thanks to the FAKE NEWS that gets churned out by the minute.

FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats – but they are fading fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

While Trump’s inauguration held on January 22, thousands of Americans were on the streets protesting his win, his ban on immigrants from seven mostly-Muslim countries, the court order that froze the travel ban and his promise to replace the ban with another, his persistent attacks on Hillary Clinton’s campaign, the resignation of the White House National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, his counselor Kellyanne Conway’s utter confusion and misrepresentation of facts and what TIME Magazine describes as “little takes place in the White House these days without a complication or contradiction”. There has been more than enough chaos in the last one month of Trump than in the first few years of former President Obama’s administration.

TIME magazine also writes that disapproval of his performance has “risen from 45% on inauguration day to 53% in mid-February”. But of course, Trump tweeted that the ratings are fake, as is everything else that has been reported of his administration by the media companies he finds disagreeable.

President Trump is yet to tweet his reaction and expected disapproval of TIME Magazine’s cover. We hear he’s kept a stack of magazines that have him on their covers on his office desk in New York for years and he’s kept up the tradition since he got into the Oval. But can he stand to see himself portrayed like this on TIME, a magazine he has commended in the past?

