Timeline: Everything you need to know about the Apostle Suleiman “situation”

Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has been in the news this week – for reasons justifiable to others and to some, totally unacceptable.

Over the weekend a video was released online were the cleric told his church members to kill any Fulani person who came close to his church.

He received some backlash from many Nigerians, both offline and online.

Here is a timeline of statements and activities surrounding the vocal and controversial cleric.

January 29, 2013: In his usual yearly fashion of issuing prophecies, the Apostle in 2013 stated that he saw a vacancy in Aso Rock. He added that Bamanga Tukur will be the last chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the internal crisis within the party will deepen.

December 21, 2014: In the build up to the 2015 presidential election, the fiery preacher predicted that Goodluck Jonathan will be re-elected as president.

April 25, 2015: Few months after Muhammadu Buhari was to be sworn-in as president, Apostle Suleiman stated that after six months, there was every likelihood for Nigerians to begin to stone Buhari if they witnessed no visible change in the country.

December 6, 2015: Apostle Suleiman said God revealed to him that former Kogi governor Abubakar Audu would die during the election. He added that he was the first man of God to be told of the demise of HID Awolowo.

December 20, 2015: In an interview with The Nation, Suleiman said those who looted the country’s treasury in the past would be brought to reckoning in 2016.

March 14, 2016: Expressing his anger at the anti-preaching bill by the Kaduna government, Suleiman in a video said, “I am saying this specifically to the executive governor of Kaduna, revoke this law or die.”

March 27, 2016: The cleric who has been vocal against the anti-preaching bill proposed by Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his disappointment that the law was not being challenged by other men of God.

April 04, 2016: Following Suleiman’s statement that Kaduna governor will die for enacting an anti-preaching bill, El-Rufai asked the governor to provide him with the date of his death.

El-Rufai said, “If that apostle is truly an apostle, he should mention the day I will die.”

April 24, 2016: Replying to El-Rufai’s request for a date of death, Suleiman said, “You are dead already, ask for the day of your burial. I don’t give date for death but I can give date for burial.”

April 24, 2016: Suleiman in a video posted by a YouTube channel of his ministry said Pastor of The Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B. Joshua is too small to attack the late Archbishop Ben Idahosa and Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

April 27, 2016: Following Suleiman’s death sentence on Governor El-Rufai, Ijabla Raymond in an opinion piece said the apostle’s declaration was at variance with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

June 13, 2016: In an interview with Encomium Magazine, the apostle said Buhari was not chosen by God to lead Nigeria. He added that the APC government came into power deceitfully.

December 05, 2016: Speaking on Ponzi scheme, MMM, the vocal preacher in a viral video said it was Satanic.

December 24, 2016: In his 2017 prophecy Suleiman said that there was a plot to poison first lady, Aisha Buhari.

He added that Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo will face impeachment threats.

January 17, 2017: Suleiman sacked a pastor of his church for using the account of the church to invest in MMM.

January 21, 2017: Apostle Suleiman in a video shared online told members of his church to kill any Fulani herdsman who came near them.

January 24, 2017: Following the hate speech by the preacher, the Department of State Service (DSS) made attempts to arrest Suleiman who was at a crusade in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital. The security agency was stopped in their tracks by Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, who stormed the hotel.

January 25, 2017: Following the attempt to arrest him by the DSS, Apostle Suleiman bragged that there would be trouble in Nigeria if he spent a day in custody.

January 25, 2017: Suleiman said his statements on the killing of Fulani herdsmen was taken out of context. Speaking after the botched attempt by the DSS to arrest him in Ekiti, the preacher said the security agency did not perform a thorough investigation before making an attempt to pick him up.

January 25, 2017: In its reaction to the statement by Suleiman that Fulanis be killed, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called on the security operatives to arrest the preacher for it termed “unguarded” and provocative statements.

