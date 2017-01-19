Timeline: Yahya Jammeh, the disaster waiting to happen

Since losing his re-election bid on December 1, 2016, President of Gambia, Yayha Jammeh has been in the news daily.

Jammeh who has ruled the tiny West African since 1994 was defeated in the election by Adama Barrow, but has refused to accept defeat nor step down at the expiration of his tenure on Thursday, January 19, 2016.

We bring you a timeline of events in Gambia following Jammeh’s decision to remian in power.

July 22, 1994: 29-year-old Lieutenant Yahya Jammeh led a group of soldiers in a bloodless coup to oust Dawda Jawara who had been President of the Gambia since 1970.

October 18, 2001: He was re-elected president winning 53% of the vote.

March 21, 2006: Jammeh escaped being ousted from power, as a coup attempt said to have be masterminded by Army chief of staff Col. Ndure Cham, was thwarted while he was in Mauritania.

September 22, 2006: Jammeh was re-elected for the third time winning 67.3% of the vote, defeating the opposition candidate Ousainou Darboe.

November 24, 2011: He was re-elected for the fourth time as president. He was said to have received 72% of the popular vote.

December 1, 2016: Opposition candidate, Adama Barrow defeated incumbent Yayha Jammeh in the election.

December 3, 2016: Jammeh conceded defeat.

December 9, 2016: Jammeh refused to accept the election results declaring his opponent, Adama Barrow winner of the election. Jammeh went ahead to request that a fresh election be conducted.

December 10, 2016: The U.N. Security Council condemned Jammeh for rejecting his election defeat.

December 11, 2016: In a video, Adama Barrow said he would be Gambia’s president in January.

December 12, 2016: Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow told Jammeh to step down immediately.

December 12, 2016: There were indications that Jammeh was employing a Nigerian lawyer to help him remain in office.

December 23, 2016: ECOWAS declared that its troops were on standby to kick out Jammeh.

December 30, 2016: Jammeh appoints six foreigners to the Supreme Court of Gambia to help facilitate his case.

January 1, 2017: Jammeh accused ECOWAS of declaring war against him.

January 3, 2017: Chairman of Gambia’s electoral commission, Alieu Momar Njie fled the country of death threats.

January 4, 2017: Gambia’s military said it was fully behind its president, Yayha Jammeh.

January 4, 2017: Nigeria’s Foreign Affiars Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama said the country would ensure that the crisis in Gambia was settled peacefully.

January 5, 2017: There were reports that Jammeh had engaged the services of mercenaries to help him hold on to power.

January 11, 2017: Jammeh appointed a mediator to facilitate talks between himself and Adama Barrow.

January 11, 2017: Jammeh issued a warning to Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the ECOWAS mediation team against interfering in the impasse.

January 12, 2017: held a debate to discuss the possibility of granting Jammeh asylumNigeria’s House of Representatives.

January 14, 2017: The ECOWAS mediation team led by Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari departed Gambia after failing to convince Jammeh.

January 15, 2017: Habibou Barrow, eight-year-old son of President-elect, Adama Barrow was killed by a dog.

January 17, 2017: Jammeh declared a state of emergency in Gambia as he requested the country’s parliament to extend his tenure by 90 days.

January 17, 2017: Four of his ministers resigned from his cabinet.

January 17, 2017: Nigeria’s warship NNS Unity set sail from Lagos to Gambia ahead of possible military action to forcefully remove Jammeh from his position.

January 18, 2017: The United States government warned Jammeh to hand over power peacefully or be ready to face the consequences.

January 18, 2017: Gambia’s parliament voted to extend Jammeh’s term by 90 days.

January 18, 2017: Nigeria sent in 200 troops to Senegal ahead of planned military action in Gambia.

Will Jammeh heed to the voice of reason or has he chosen to end up like Ivorian Laurent Gbagbo who was discgraced out of office and is currently cooling off at The Hague?

