Timeline: The many ‘sins’ of Pres. Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari

“Go and sin no more”, Jesus told the woman caught in the very act of adultery.

Off she went and nothing related to adultery was ever mentioned about her ever again.

But this cannot be said of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. Of all the persons in Buhari’s cabinet, Kyari’s name has popped up time and again in relation to scandals.

He has been accused of abuse of office, plotting the removal of acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, collecting a N500m bribe from MTN, among other things.

We bring you a timeline of all the allegations levelled against Kyari.

June 16, 2016: Kyari was accused alongside Mamman Daura, a close friend to President Buhari of being one of those blocking the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Sahara Energy.

The anti-graft agency is said to be investigating the company for alleging receiving the sum of $400m from former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke to funnel funds to third parties.

June 22, 2016: Kyari was alleged to be colluding with newspaper publisher, Nduka Obaigbena to oust Magu out of office.

Magu’s letter of nomination to the Senate for confirmation was reportedly delayed by the Chief of Staff and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

August 16, 2016: The Chief of Staff was alleged to have abused the powers of his ofice for personal gain. According to reports, Kyari was piling pressure on the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) to give Seawolf Limited, which owes First Bank of Nigeria about N160bn a clean bill of health.

September 1, 2016: The Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC) urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, for alleged abuse of office.

September 20, 2016: President Buhari was reported to have received evidence that Kyari collected N500m from telecommunications company, MTN to help reduce the fine imposed on them by the Federal Government.

October 21, 2016: Following reports that Kyari received bribe from MTN, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to investigate the allegation.

An allegation which both parties – MTN and Kyari have denied.

January 05, 2017: A document gotten by online news medium, Sahara Reporters show that Nigeria’s High Commission in the UK paid Kyari’s medical bill when the president’s chief aide was treated at Wellington Hospital, St. John’s Wood, London, in December 2016.

A letter signed by Adah Simon Ogah, the acting High Commission and addressed to Professor Paul of Wellington Hospital provides a confirmation of the role of the High Commission in Mr. Kyari’s treatment. Dated December 1, 2016 and titled “Letter of Guarantee In Respect Of Alhaji Abba Kyari,” Mr. Ogah’s letter stated: “I write to confirm that the Nigeria High Commission, London, United Kingdom, will guarantee the payment of all medical bills of Alhaji Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

This is a troubling development because bills of government officials are already provided for in the Presidency budget.

The question on the lips of many is; when will something be done about the many sins of Kyari or has he cried Abba Father to Mr. President?

