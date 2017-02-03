Timeline: Trump, #MuslimBan, #WomensMarch, Mexican border wall and everything in-between

Exactly two weeks ago, Donald J. Trump took the oath of office on January 20, 2017, becoming the 45th President of the United States of America.

Within that space of time Trump has been in the news for the good, the bad, and the ugly.

From his executive order banning Muslims from certain countries from entering the US, to his insistence that Mexico pays for the border wall, Trump has shown that he is going to remain in our daily consciousness.

Here is a timeline of events of Trump’s administration since his inauguration.

January 20, 2017: Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at the Capitol Hill building in Washington DC.

January 20, 2017: Hours after his inauguration Trump signed his first bill into law.

He signed the bill passed by US Congress clearing the way for his defence secretary, Gen. James Mattis (rtd.) to be confirmed.

January 20, 2017: On the day of his inauguration hundreds of Americans hit the streets in protests.

The protesters destroyed some shops and cars, leading to the arrest of over ninety of them.

January 20, 2017: In completion of the inauguration activities, the first family celebrated at the Inaugural Ball.

January 21, 2017: Just a day into Trump’s administration some women led by some celebrities held a peaceful march tagged, “Women’s March”.

January 22, 2017: Reacting to the #WomensMarch, Trump wondered why the women protesters didn’t vote during the election.

January 23, 2017: In a meeting with business leaders Trump promised to cut corporate taxes and regulations.

“We think we can cut regulations by 75 per cent, maybe more,” he said.

January 24, 2017: Sources within Trump’s administration revealed that FBI director, James Comey will retain his position.

Comey was accused by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as being the reason for her election loss.

During the election, Comey was vocal on the Clinton email scandal.

January 25, 2017: Trump instituted a temporary ban on immigration from Muslim countries deemed a ‘threat to national security’.

January 25, 2017: Trump signed an order to begin the building of the Mexico border wall.

January 26, 2017: Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto said his country will not be paying for the border wall planned by Trump.

January 26, 2017: Reacting to Mexico’s refusal to pay for the border wall, Trump told Mexican President, Nieto to cancel his scheduled visit to Washington DC.

January 27, 2017: During the #WomensMarch, pop singer Madonna said she had at a time thought about blowing up the White House.

In an interview with Fox’s news, Sean Hannity, Trump described Madonna’s utterance as “disgusting” and “disgraceful”.

January 27, 2017: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that Russian president Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with Donald Trump for the first time.

January 28, 2017: During a meeting with UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, Trump said he hoped to have a ‘fantastic relationship’ with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

January 28, 2017: The United Nations Refugee Agency and International Organization for Migration (IOM) called on US President Donald Trump to reverse the order banning Muslims from entering the US.

January 28, 2017: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke against Trump’s executive order to keep immigrants from gaining entry into the US.

Speaking on the issue, Zuckerberg said, “We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help.”

January 29, 2017: Following Trump’s executive order restricting entry of immigrants, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), approached a federal judge in New York who ruled that individuals with approved refugee applications, holders of valid visas and people from the affected countries can enter the U.S.

January 29, 2017: Tech companies in the US kicked against Trump’s executive order restricting entry of immigrants.

Apple, Google and Netflix all said they would not exist without the input of immigrants.

January 29, 2017: Many Americans took to the streets in protests to express their displeasure about Trump’s “Muslim ban”.

January 29, 2017: Trump in a tweet said he would no longer allow the killings of Christians in the Middle East.

January 29, 2017: Malik Obama, elder brother of immediate past US President, Barack Obama backed Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban”, saying Americans will run to the Trump when terrorists strike.

January 29, 2017: In an interview with Fox’s news Sean Hannity, Trump said those he’s trying to keep out of the US are sneaky rats who blow up people.

January 30, 2017: Donald Trump said his policy on immigration is similar to that of former President Barack Obama in 2011.

January 30, 2017: Following Trump’s immigration policy, one million Britons signed a petition demanding Britain to cancel a planned state visit by the US President.

January 31, 2017: Former US President, Barack Obama backed the protests by some Americans against Trump’s “Muslim ban”.

Obama described the policy as discriminatory.

January 31, 2017: Trump fired acting Attorney General, Sally Yates after she questioned his immigration ban.

Yates had ordered justice department lawyers not to enforce the president’s executive order.

January 31, 2017: The White House said President Trump will continue to protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the workplace.

Former President Barack Obama in 2014 had signed an executive order to protect employees “from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump.”

