Tinubu commends Buhari for commencement of payment of N5000 stipend

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has heaped praise on President Muhammadu Buhari for the commencement of payment of N5000 stipend to poor Nigerians.

Tinubu said the stipend for the poor was a sign of the Buhari-led APC government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

“I commend President Buhari for keeping faith with his campaign promise. I commend him for empathising with the poor and the most vulnerable among us.

“The payment couldn’t have come at a better time than now.

“The stipend is a sign of the government’s commitment to people’s welfare. We must all unite to beat poverty and bring prosperity to the land,” he said in a statement issued on Friday by his Media Office.

