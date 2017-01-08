“Daddy G.O. remains the Spiritual Leader…” and more | See our top 10 quotes from the past week

Accusations, clarifications, rebuttals and Bobrisky’s public proposal and his epic response are a few things to remember this past week by. See below, the 10 top quotes from the week:

1.

“Without prejudice to the pre-2015 presidential election endorsement freely and voluntarily given to President Muhammadu Buhari on January 6, 2015, the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) hereby categorically and unequivocally pass a vote of no confidence on the government of President Buhari.”

The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger-Delta, one of the few groups that have maintained a solid stance in support of President Buhari since he declared his intention to run for office this week issued a statement withdrawing its support.

2.

“The NYSC cannot absolve itself of blame in this case. All the files and reports were thoroughly analysed. It was a case of negligence and the panel established this.”

A new investigation into the death of the NYSC corps member, Ifedolapo Oladepo, who lost her life while on the Kano Orientation Camp last November revealed on Tuesday. This independent probe conducted by the by the Special Investigation Panel headed by a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Ali Amodu reveals findings that depart from the initial investigation carried out by the Federal government last year.

3.

“Kindly be informed that this new structure is particular to Nigeria alone, as Pastor E. A. Adeboye, Daddy G.O., remains the Spiritual Leader and Global Missioner of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.”

An internal memo from the Redeemed Christian Church Of God clearly explains away the talks that Pastor E.A Adeboye was no longer the General Overseer of the Church after News of the appointment of Pastor Joseph Obayemi as the new General Overseer of the Church in Nigeria got people confused on Saturday.

4.

“More than a year after, my only daughter Fatima is still under captivity. She was abducted by the Nigerian Army since 13th December 2015.”

Maryam Sani accused the Nigerian Army of abducting her daughter, Fatima via her Twitter account on Monday.

5.

“If you have money then you should DM me let’s start from there”

Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky) made his first newsworthy come-back in 2017 on Snapchat on Tuesday after a U.S based Nigerian man proposed to him via Instagram on Monday.

6.

“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only “stupid” people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now.”

The President-Elect of the United States of America, Donald Trump sent this message out via his Twitter yesterday confirming once again the very rocky relationship America has had with Russia, especially under the Obama administration. This is not the first time Trump has posted this kind of tweet but it confirms that Trump will usher in a new era of American relations with the Kremlin.

7.

“I have chosen to lay down my arms to allow peace reign in the country. We have been accepted by the Nigerian Government, contrary to what we were told by the sect leaders.”

Ibrahim Alhaji, one of the 10 “repentant” Boko Haram member paraded by the Nigerian Army on Wednesday urged members of the insurgent group to lay down arms and quit their acts of terror.

8.

“Your assertion in the publication was a tissue of lies and untruths. Olopade is one of my best friends and yes, I would be at his birthday celebration but I would not have invited Mike, your cousin, to meet me anywhere other than my office or official residence as President of Nigeria. Kabiyesi, do you think I would set the press up to capture me and Mike in a photograph for the newspapers?”

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, lashed out at the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Alaiyeluwa S. K. Adetona, over what he claims were untruths about him published in the latter’s autobiography.

9.

“In what could be described as a shocking experience while going around, I discovered to my horror that our people are not informed.”

The Imo State Commissioner for Information, Obinna Nshirim, said this while speaking on Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) Owerri on Thursday. According to him, 70% of Ibos do not listen to news, they do not read newspapers.

10.

“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love you.”

Nicki Minaj confirmed her split with rapper, Meek Mill via Twitter on Thursday.

