Tit-for-tat: Iran denies US wrestling team visas

Iran on Friday denied an American wrestling team visas after Donald Trump barred 7 predominantly Muslim countries for the US.

“Considering the policies adopted by the new US administration, the foreign ministry was inevitably forced to refuse travel by the US wrestling team to Iran,” spokesman Bahram Ghasemi was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

The team was supposed to compete in an international wrestling tournament from February 16 to 17.

Trump signed an executive order a week ago barring entry of all refugees to the US for 120 days, Syrian refugees indefinitely and blocking citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entry for 90 days.

