Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage on Sunday shared pictures of herself with American artistes, Jay Z, P Diddy and Kelly Rowland.

Tiwa as she’s popularly called, who is in Los Angeles, California to attend the 59th Annual Grammy Awards shared the pictures on her Instagram page.

The Mavin singer hung out with the superstars at Roc Nation’s pre-Grammy brunch.

The awards hosted by James Corden holds Sunday night at the Staples Centre, LA.

A photo posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 11, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

The sweetest ❤️ A photo posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 11, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

