Today’s Noisemakers: Adele, Beyonce, CeeLo Green and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

  1. Beyoncé

Beyoncé used this opportunity at the 59th Grammy Awards which held Sunday night to remind us why she is the Queen.

Glorious.

2. Adele

After fumbling her tribute to Michael George and requesting a do-over, Adele brought tears to the eyes of many by the time she was done.

But that’s not all she will be remembered for at the 2017 Grammys. It’s this speech, where she literally rejected her award for album of the year and named Beyoncé as more deserving, leaving two of them in tears.

Then she went backstage and broke the award in half.

We should let you know that Adele won in all of the 5 categories she was nominated for.

 

3. Joy Villa

She certainly knows how to make an entrance -for Trump.

Such a believer.

 

4. CeeLo Green

We don’t know who whispered in CeeLo Green’s ears tha this was a great idea. We do know the internet has had unrelenting fun with it. Thanks, CeeLo, for bringing out all the jokesters.

Me and my chain are just here to collect the trophies for Work and Anti…howbowdah

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

5. Blue Ivy

6. Funmi Iyanda

The Beyhive was upset that Beyoncé was not given the Album of the year award.

Funmi Iyanda had a word of advice for African artistes

7. Caught the stories going back and forth about the Buhari media centre?

See below allegations and clues…

See you tomorrow.

