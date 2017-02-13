Today’s Noisemakers: Adele, Beyonce, CeeLo Green and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Beyoncé

Beyoncé used this opportunity at the 59th Grammy Awards which held Sunday night to remind us why she is the Queen.

Glorious.

2. Adele

After fumbling her tribute to Michael George and requesting a do-over, Adele brought tears to the eyes of many by the time she was done.

Adele's tribute to George Michael at the #GRAMMYs 2017. pic.twitter.com/uDHL4wDyqf — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

But that’s not all she will be remembered for at the 2017 Grammys. It’s this speech, where she literally rejected her award for album of the year and named Beyoncé as more deserving, leaving two of them in tears.

Adele sharing her #GRAMMYs with Beyonce like the crown in Mean Girls, and appreciating others like an angel🙌🏼🙌🏼💕💕 pic.twitter.com/dOSWUuAMPd — nat ⋆ (@nataliekears) February 13, 2017

Then she went backstage and broke the award in half.

We should let you know that Adele won in all of the 5 categories she was nominated for.

3. Joy Villa

Biggest moment of #GRAMMYs was @Joy_Villa! She was full of life! Full of joy! Today her album sales are up 18,000%! pic.twitter.com/uFDI2aHCZe — Trump Super PAC 🇺🇸 (@TrumpSuperPAC) February 13, 2017

She certainly knows how to make an entrance -for Trump.

Such a believer.

4. CeeLo Green

We don’t know who whispered in CeeLo Green’s ears tha this was a great idea. We do know the internet has had unrelenting fun with it. Thanks, CeeLo, for bringing out all the jokesters.

You don't need a Grammy If you are a Grammy pic.twitter.com/cFuuzmUiiF — ▲▲ike (@ThatBlackMike) February 13, 2017

like a limited edition gold-dipped sontaran from a doctor who christmas special ✨💫✨ pic.twitter.com/f3xfoxahbA — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) February 13, 2017

@bimadew a sontaran trynna disguise itself as one of the cybermen… actually you know what i also see a bit of a dalek in there LMAO wow pic.twitter.com/cix9FHH1zw — reina (@brownreinah) February 13, 2017

Me and my chain are just here to collect the trophies for Work and Anti…howbowdah A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

5. Blue Ivy

6. Funmi Iyanda

The Beyhive was upset that Beyoncé was not given the Album of the year award.

Shorter Adele: i'mma let me finish, but Beyoncé had the greatest album of all time — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 13, 2017

Funmi Iyanda had a word of advice for African artistes

LRT, always amused when African artistes make the Grammys a life goal. Artistic material has cultural roots thus full appreciation and … — Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) February 13, 2017

Valuation has emotional underpinnings however analytical the criteria or objectively clinical the judges claim to be. Because black and .. https://t.co/Gbe2KslOiy — Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) February 13, 2017

white American culture is so polarised and insular. The Grammy academy is probably predominately white, rich, older and insulated and so … https://t.co/KVksQPYnR3 — Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) February 13, 2017

7. Caught the stories going back and forth about the Buhari media centre?

See below allegations and clues…

See you tomorrow.

