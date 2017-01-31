Today’s Noisemakers: 2Baba, MI, Blackface, and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

- Advertisement -



1 2Baba

Any Tom, Dick and Harry know that the suffering in our fadaland too much. It’s like the handshake that has passed the elbow. Upon this premise, 2Baba, of African Queen fame, called for a protest, which will take place on the 5th of February.

I’m fairly certain that when he made that call-out, he did not realise he was stirring the hornet’s nest.

First out came Abayomi with this article, practically lambasting 2Baba for daring to think he had the capacity to write an open letter, much less organise a protest. After all, he is not a Nigerian.

Which brings us to the number two noisemaker

👇🏽

2. Blackface

If you do remember, Blackface was part of the group Plantashun Boiz which consisted of 2face Idibia (now 2Baba), Faze and Blackface.

Well, it appears he has an axe to grind with 2Baba. Wasn’t it this time last year he accused 2Baba of stealing his song? So we might just be seeing the burning embers of an unresolved situation.

It might be the reason he decided to repost this article by a certain Dr. Bunmi Awoyemi, who ranks as our third noisemaker of the day.

3. Dr Bunmi Awoyemi

Hard to say whether this is an education or blathering. Actually, it’s not. It’s obviously sheer drivel.

So because 2Baba did not protest Godswill Akpabio or GEJ, he is now on a protest ban for life? According to the professor? Who makes these rules, please?

4. Ruggedman, MI [Defenders of the 2Baba galaxy]

Wading into the matter of the articles written by Abayomi of Pulse ng and Dr Bunmi Awoyemi, MI and Ruggedman did not chill at all.

They swiftly gave it to the duo: MI to pulse writer and Ruggedman to Blackface

Excerpts from Ruggedman’s caution to Blackface

“This your move right here is very disappointing. You sang hard life and all when things were even a bit bearable, but now that things are really messed up you have kept quiet but here you are mouthing off over a 2face move?

“It is not a protest being led by 2face. He said he saw the post and thought to lend his voice to it. Something a few other artists and people have done. You make it too obvious you have something against 2face and you should have let all this go by now. NIGERIANS are suffering and you are just monitoring 2face.

Knock out!

5. Lecturer II (Dare Arowolo)

From baby mamas to illiteracy and now his motivations, these people opposing 2Baba’s protests have quite some ammunition.

"He lacks the moral justification to protest against this FG, stop comparing him with Fela or Bob Marley," another lecturer lambasts 2face A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:31am PST

*Sigh*

But you can’t keep a good man down. And that’s why 2Baba is both no. 1 qnd no. 6 on our list of noisemakers today. He made 4 IG videos explaining why he won’t keep quiet

6. 2Baba

See below

PART 1 #istandwithNigeria #istandwith2baba #OnevoiceNigeria A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:15am PST

PART 2 #istandwithNigeria #istandwith2baba #OnevoiceNigeria A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:47am PST

PART 3 #istandwithNigeria #istandwith2baba #OnevoiceNigeria A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:52am PST

PART 4 #istandwithNigeria #istandwith2baba #OnevoiceNigeria A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:57am PST

You heard?

7. Babatunde Rosanwo

Sadly, our last noisemaker features a victim of domestic violence– a guy.

He spilt quite a bit on Twitter today. Put him in your bedtime prayers.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments