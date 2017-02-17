Today’s Noisemakers: Aisha Buhari, Editi Effiong, Audu Maikori and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1 Audu Maikori
Following the circus over Audu Maikori’s role in spreading false information about the Southern Kaduna massacres, the Chocolate City Group boss has now been arrested.
#Breaking #SouthernKaduna: Men from @PoliceNG have taken away @audu from Lagos today. He is presently held at Police HQ in Abuja /1 pic.twitter.com/5CkByWcbk3
— RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) February 17, 2017
V. Credible sources @PoliceNG HQ I'm #Abuja indicate they took away @Audu from Lagos on a warrant from Magistrates in #Kaduna pic.twitter.com/stokRWghnY
— RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) February 17, 2017
It appears @policeNG have take @Audu on charges of alleged "incitement", a colonial era crime against vocal advocates for freedom /3 pic.twitter.com/nyvwhBlArw
— RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) February 17, 2017
It looks like some folks pretty high up want @Audu to at least spend the week-end in detention for raising his voice on #SouthernKaduna /4 pic.twitter.com/dZqExLeIFF
— RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) February 17, 2017
Here’s what Nigerians think about this latest kerfuffle.
Those for
Every man should be worried about the consequences of his actions https://t.co/n95d1OeBj7
— Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) February 17, 2017
Those against
Let them come and arrest all of us rather than find an end to the actual crisis #SouthernKaduna https://t.co/5kEbnna3jK
— Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) February 17, 2017
2. Olabinjo (@UPNEPA)
Yesterday, Twitter NG raised the matter of ill-treatment and bad business practices by CEO of Tech/StartUps in Nigeria, and some companies and names were called out.
Olabinjo is now out with a form he’d asked employees of StartUps to fill. The results are rather revealing.
Over 100 Nigerian startup employees filled this form and here are the results. You can decide for yourself https://t.co/7BeHdmMXPK
— Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) February 17, 2017
But the CEO’s are not happy about it.
3. StartUp CEOs (@AffiSupaStar & Editi Effiong)
Rather unfair that you protect respondents identities, but not the companies and CEO names. https://t.co/SP6lYc9xo8
— Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) February 17, 2017
Why didn't you put the names of respondents so the CEOs can respond with the performance reviews of said employees, for balance, ya know. https://t.co/h0ojGAdaK5
— AW (@AffiSupaStar) February 17, 2017
Response:
Over 100 Nigerian startup employees filled this form and here are the results. You can decide for yourself https://t.co/7BeHdmMXPK
— Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) February 17, 2017
4. Jeff Okoroafor
We have not exactly left the matter of president Buhari’s health and his unfulfilled promises, one of which @JeffOkoroafor highlights below:
In April, @MBuhari announced that his govt would no longer pay for officials to travel abroad for medical services, today he leads the way.
— Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) February 17, 2017
We also footed d bill when Yar’Adua received months of medical treatment in Saudi Arabia in 2008-2009, b4 he returned home to die in office.
— Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) February 17, 2017
5. Eromo Egbejule
Eromo would like to understand why Lagos is tearing down historical structures. These are the type of structures other countries earn tourism fees from.
Today, I entered this building completed in the 17th century. But Lagos is demolishing Ilojo Bar of yesterday. #sigh pic.twitter.com/ju8UwYyadd
— Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) February 17, 2017
We as a people don't preserve our history for future generations. https://t.co/9ghkbCeEpk
— Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) February 17, 2017
This is too cool, it deserves a spot.
This really about to be me and my son when my wife leave us alone pic.twitter.com/GYScTeYhfV
— Shaq (@JustinLebeauf) February 17, 2017
6. Chief Obi
The one and only Chief Obi is delighted to have featured in Jidenna’s new release, The Let Out.
This is the clip featuring Chief Obi.
7. Aisha Buhari
And because we strive to end this column on a high note, we’d like to give a shout out to Mrs Buhari on the occasion of her 46th birthday.
