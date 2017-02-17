Today’s Noisemakers: Aisha Buhari, Editi Effiong, Audu Maikori and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

 

1  Audu Maikori

Following the circus over Audu Maikori’s role in spreading false information about the Southern Kaduna massacres, the Chocolate City Group boss has now been arrested.

*Sigh*

Here’s what Nigerians think about this latest kerfuffle.

Those for

Those against

 

2. Olabinjo (@UPNEPA)

Yesterday, Twitter NG raised the matter of ill-treatment and bad business practices by CEO of Tech/StartUps in Nigeria, and some companies and names were called out.

Olabinjo is now out with a form he’d asked employees of StartUps to fill. The results are rather revealing.

But the CEO’s are not happy about it.

 

3. StartUp CEOs (@AffiSupaStar & Editi Effiong)

Response:

 

4. Jeff Okoroafor

We have not exactly left the matter of president Buhari’s health and his unfulfilled promises, one of which @JeffOkoroafor highlights below:

Hmmm. Connections.

 

5. Eromo Egbejule

Eromo would like to understand why Lagos is tearing down historical structures. These are the type of structures other countries earn tourism fees from.

Nigeria’s issues are many.

 

Commercial Break

This is too cool, it deserves a spot.

Back to the matter.

 

6. Chief Obi

The one and only Chief Obi is delighted to have featured in Jidenna’s new release, The Let Out.

The Let Out! 📸 by: @thecs7

A post shared by Chief Obi (@chief_obi) on

This is the clip featuring Chief Obi.

 

7. Aisha Buhari

And because we strive to end this column on a high note, we’d like to give a shout out to Mrs Buhari on the occasion of her 46th birthday.

Isn’t this cool?

Wife of the President, Her Excellency Mrs. Aisha Buhari has charged privileged Nigerians to do more in the lives of the less privileged with a view to increasing the feeling of humanity among citizens. She made the call during the distribution of gift packs to patients at the four district hospitals in Abuja; Asokoro, Garki, Wuse and Maitama in commemoration of her birthday, On Friday 17th February, 2017. Mrs. Buhari, who was speaking through Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, further said that imbibing the spirit of giving will spread love and amity in the polity. She said these gifts exemplify the work that Her Excellency’s project, Future Assured is doing all over Nigeria, especially to the less privileged. “Her Excellency wants to remember the less-privileged on this important day and that is why she is sharing with them. She wants to touch their lives and wants them to feel her on this symbolic day” said Dr. Hajo Sani. The Medical Director, District Hospital, Asokoro Dr. Abubakar Ahmadu, who led the team round maternity, neonatal and paediatric wards in the Hospital, commended wife of the President for her humanitarian services that hold wide acclaim and said the gift packs are symbolic of what privileged Nigerians should do to the underprivileged. Dr. Sani was supported by Dame Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, and Mrs. Beatrice Bassey, Coordinator, African First Ladies Peace Mission at the outing. Suleiman Haruna Director of Information Office of the Wife of the President

A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buhari.sallau) on

See you tomorrow.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...