Today’s Noisemakers: Babatunde Gbadamosi, Adesuwa Etomi, BBOG, CNN and others

1 BBOG

The office of the citizen, BBOG branch, is hounding reminding the government about its responsibilties regarding the still-missing Chibok girls. It’s day 1045 now, so their noise needs to resound in the recesses of Aso Rock.

Our daughters & sisters are still in captivity 195 of them are still in captivity #BringBackOurGirlsNOW #NeverToBeForgotten

Day 1045 pic.twitter.com/qTdlnLNbFQ — Ms Maureen Kabrik (@MKabrik) February 22, 2017

BBOG is a lesson in relentlessness. Wehdone sirs and madams.

2. Papa Bule

Missing children, no electricity- it’s still bad news in Nigeria today. @bule_jr warns us to purchase those gens and strap in, light is not coming.

Just finished a meeting and I'm so so disappointed. Abeg go and buy generators now & keep. You won't be having light anytime soon. — Papa Bule (@bule_jr) February 22, 2017

This country is mad and it doesn't even know. Selfish people everywhere you look in government. I'm tired. — Papa Bule (@bule_jr) February 22, 2017

Honestly going to write this and name names. What a mess. What a ridiculous mess. — Papa Bule (@bule_jr) February 22, 2017

The idea of relocating never appealed to me as per Nigeria will work in my lifetime. I laugh at myself now. — Papa Bule (@bule_jr) February 22, 2017

Writing minutes for the meeting and I'm boiling all over again. Honestly, this country is shit. It really is. — Papa Bule (@bule_jr) February 22, 2017

Calling it a country is even stretching the reality of what we have. It's anything but. — Papa Bule (@bule_jr) February 22, 2017

3. Babatunde Gbadamosi

Another Nigerian has been detained by the DSS today.

Heading to DSS Lagos State HQ, Shangisha in response to verbal invitation delivered by 6 officers to my home yesterday. Freedom is not free — Babatunde Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) February 22, 2017

It’s not known what reasons the DSS gave for their invitation, but it is clear from his Twitter TL that the young man has been vocal against Buhari.

We are watching and waiting…

4 Demola Olarewaju

…And so are his friends, one of whom is Demola Olarewaju.

Demola has been making noise on Twitter about Gbadamosi’s absence.

Hours after this tweet, @BOGbadamosi has not been heard from and we hear he has been flown to Abuja by the DSS. Is this a Banana Republic? https://t.co/x0obm0Fd32 — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) February 22, 2017

No charges have been made public and all we know so far is where to look and who to hold responsible if anything happens to @BOGbadamosi — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) February 22, 2017

The @BOGbadamosi that I know can not be cowed, his voice will only emerge stronger. We wait impatiently for him to be released by the DSS. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) February 22, 2017

So how does this DSS invitation protocol work sef? Does the DSS deny their guests access to their phones or what? Why has Gbadamosi not returned? Do these interrogations have a timeline?

Anyhoo, @Tutsy22 captures our thoughts perfectly:

Since Buhari became president, at least once a month, we're trending hashtags demanding for someone's freedom!!!#FreeBOG#FreeBOGgbadamosi pic.twitter.com/AYTu3k3UYN — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) February 22, 2017

The Mavin Crew were in London earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6EQjNNqhKj — The Online Doctor. (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 22, 2017

5. Apple Park for Steve Jobs

While we are grappling with lack of electricity, Steve Job’s dream of Apple Park has been realised, and guess what the park runs on 100% renewable energy.

Watch and weep.

Nearly six years after Steve Jobs announced plans for Apple's new headquarters, Apple Park is finally a reality https://t.co/rbestVdrvX pic.twitter.com/5B7mS8SaGF — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2017

6. Oluwasparkle

Moral of this story is do not join every social media trend until you both are on the same page, if not ela is yours to chop.

See below:

Aye le o ibosi oo 😭😭😭😭 A post shared by @oluwasparkle on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:19am PST

7. Adesuwa Etomi

She of The Arbitration fame, Adesuwa Etomi, is celebrating her birthday today.

How And When Did Life Become So Perfect? Thank You Jesus For Another Year. You Are THE Reason. A post shared by Adesua Etomi (@adesuaetomi) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

Awww. Happy birthday.

Gifts from Egypt… pick anyone A post shared by Ali Baba (@alibabagcfr) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:54am PST

