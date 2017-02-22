Today’s Noisemakers: Babatunde Gbadamosi, Adesuwa Etomi, BBOG, CNN and others

Everyday on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 BBOG

The office of the citizen, BBOG branch, is  hounding reminding the government about its responsibilties regarding the still-missing Chibok girls. It’s day 1045 now, so their noise needs to resound in the recesses of Aso Rock.

BBOG is a lesson in relentlessness. Wehdone sirs and madams.

 

2. Papa Bule

Missing children, no electricity- it’s still bad news in Nigeria today. @bule_jr warns us to purchase those gens and strap in, light is not coming.

 

3. Babatunde Gbadamosi

Another Nigerian has been detained by the DSS today.

It’s not known what reasons the DSS gave for their invitation, but it is clear from his Twitter TL that the young man has been vocal against Buhari.

We are watching and waiting…

 

4  Demola Olarewaju

…And so are his friends, one of whom is Demola Olarewaju.

Demola has been making noise on Twitter about Gbadamosi’s absence.

So how does this DSS invitation protocol work sef?  Does the DSS deny their guests access to their phones or what? Why has Gbadamosi not returned? Do these interrogations have a timeline?

Anyhoo, @Tutsy22 captures our thoughts perfectly:

Commercial break (because we desperately need one)

Happy for you guys. No message from Mr President?

 

5. Apple Park for Steve Jobs

While we are grappling with lack of electricity, Steve Job’s dream of Apple Park has been realised, and guess what the park runs on 100% renewable energy.

Watch and weep.

6. Oluwasparkle

Moral of this story is do not join every social media trend until you both are on the same page, if not ela is yours to chop.

See below:

Aye le o ibosi oo 😭😭😭😭

A post shared by @oluwasparkle on

To be forewarned…

7. Adesuwa Etomi

She of The Arbitration fame, Adesuwa Etomi, is celebrating her birthday today.

How And When Did Life Become So Perfect? Thank You Jesus For Another Year. You Are THE Reason.

A post shared by Adesua Etomi (@adesuaetomi) on

Awww. Happy birthday.

Gifts from Egypt… pick anyone

A post shared by Ali Baba (@alibabagcfr) on

Haha.

