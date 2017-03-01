Today’s Noisemakers: Prof. Steve Hanke, Babatunde Gbadamosi’s child, Donald Trump and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. @DJfeMo_ for Babatunde Gbadamosi

Because the DSS is still high off the weed and other hallucinogenic substances they smoked during the military era, they detained Babatunde Gbadamosi for seven days- after extending an invitation to him to come talk- without access to his family or his lawyers.

Hey guys, unfortunately, DSS have arrested and detained my dad w no charge for 7 days. His lawyers and my mum haven't been able to see him https://t.co/NqBdrWpLit — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) February 28, 2017

In this Nigeria. Under Buhari/Osinbajo’s administration. In a democracy.

After Gbadamosi’s child successfully raised a ruckus on social media, and the wife went on AIT to report the state of affairs, Gbadamosi’s wife was finally able to see her husband.

This is what Twitter NG feels about this matter:

It took days of continuous advocacy for the SSS to allow @BOGbadamosi's family to see him. We are far down the slippery slope — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) March 1, 2017

Today is Day 7 I haven't seen my husband. I need to see him,I'm no longer sure if he's alive. This is supposed to be democracy-Mrs Gbadamosi pic.twitter.com/4Hc0VeoocE — Ms Maureen Kabrik (@MKabrik) February 28, 2017

2. Elnathan John

Unlike the Buharists, Elnathan thinks we are not doing enough as Nigerians to keep this administration on the straight and narrow.

7 days. And someone tells me we are not in a dictatorship. https://t.co/l2lj6jAriQ — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) March 1, 2017

At a time when Nigeria is in need of its intellectuals, we have many of them shamelessly hustling and writing pro government shit. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) March 1, 2017

We help government by keeping it on its toes, demanding good governance and advocating for those without voices. Not by being sycophants. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) March 1, 2017

I don't understand how we haven't overthrown our govt yet — Ekanem (@Ekanem94) March 1, 2017

Nawa.

3. Demola Olarewaju

Demola Olarewaju was one of the few voices who registered their disapproval when Babatunde had not returned by the evening of his visit to the DSS office.

He’s now clamouring for Babatunde’s freedom.

@BOGbadamosi's wife has been granted access to see him about an hour ago and she confirms he's well. He's not free though so: #FreeBOGNow — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 1, 2017

#FreeBOGNow or charge him to Court – a Democratic Govt elected freely by the People cannot conduct itself like a military junta. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 1, 2017

#FreeBOGNow is yet another hashtag that will remind Nigerians of the illegal detentions and impunity going on under the APC Government. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 1, 2017

Let’s all join in.

4. @oghenelucia

Still on security agencies malpractice, this trend of police officers seizing citizens’ phones in exchange of a bribe has gone on for far too long.

Here’s another tale:

Policemen held my younger brother today, seized his phone, said they saw something on it and won't let him go till I sent money. — Chiron (@oghenelucia) March 1, 2017

@oghenelucia then the drove them to an atm to withdraw the money — Chiron (@oghenelucia) March 1, 2017

I tire for these people.

5. Prof Steve Hanke

Applied Economist at Johns Hopkins university has important information:

#Nigeria's population estimated to grow 176% in the period 2010-2050. Unfortunately for the Nigerians, incompetent #Buhari is in charge pic.twitter.com/rb2U8LbKF8 — Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) March 1, 2017

#Shade

I think the West is done with Buhari.

Teachable moment for us going forward.

We MUST learn to try and put our best forward.

At ALL times. https://t.co/j2PTby6Vnw — Chxta (@Chxta) March 1, 2017

Yea, because Big brother is watching.

When you move and the snapchat filter comes off pic.twitter.com/nXeY5bYLvr — . (@0NlK4) March 1, 2017

6.@Africaisacountry doesn’t get this political party thing. This till death do us pact some members of APC think they signed, regardless of Buhari’s misbehaviours.

You cannot but admire the nous of Buhari's supporters in how his absence (a replay of the Yar'adua crisis) is a sign of 'Nigeria's dynamism' — AFRICA IS A COUNTRY (@africasacountry) March 1, 2017

So Nigerians have decided the idea that President Buhari staying in London is not strange? The spin is now how Osinbajo is doing a good job — AFRICA IS A COUNTRY (@africasacountry) February 28, 2017

@africasacountry Not really. Because "Known And Strange Things" is authored by a Nigerian:) — victor ehikhamenor (@victorsozaboy) February 28, 2017

Depends on which Naija you're talking about. Some Nigerians scream when Buhari calls them on the phone. Don't take some Nigerians seriously. https://t.co/WhYd7mNdhG — Atane Ofiaja (@atane) March 1, 2017

Just because this is newsworthy.

"Wow, his ability to read from a teleprompter and not wear a red tie…are we seeing a new Trump?" — Cable News for the next few hours — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 1, 2017

7. @Wole Odeleye

So this dude below thought he was being brilliant by posting this.

If I become president, there is only one thing I can grant women, it's either rape is legal or abortion is illegal or vice versa. — Zebrilla Najib (@zebrillanaj) March 1, 2017

And @WoleOdeleye was simmering, looking for a reason to take the guy down a notch. At least that’s what we thought

Ok so do I shred this one to pieces or does this also classify as an 'opinion' ? https://t.co/FMHZilEaBn — The [email protected] (@WoleOdeleye) March 1, 2017

Until this.

Bonus:

Seeing as everything in the country forcibly attracts high blood pressure, this thread below will help take the edge off.

THE YORUBA BOY THAT JUST STOLE MY NOKIA PHONE AT BIM's GARDEN, BADORE, AJAH…YOU WILL NEVER KNOW PEACE IN LIFE… AMEN 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Uche Daniel (@SlimDandyMUFC) March 1, 2017

Stood up to re-park and my Nokia torchlight phone was gone…phone that I left hoping "it can't be stolen" cos it's a small phone *sigh* — Uche Daniel (@SlimDandyMUFC) March 1, 2017

What's paining me the most is that, it's my official number that they stole… *sigh — Uche Daniel (@SlimDandyMUFC) March 1, 2017

There's this girl that has been looking at me since I started looking for my phone…either she took it or she knows the person that did pic.twitter.com/eKB7c2wdHU — Uche Daniel (@SlimDandyMUFC) March 1, 2017

Economy hard. Even Nokia torchlight now has value.

Pele o

See you tomorrow