Today’s Noisemakers: Prof. Steve Hanke, Babatunde Gbadamosi’s child, Donald Trump and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. @DJfeMo_ for Babatunde Gbadamosi

 

Because the DSS is still high off the weed and other hallucinogenic substances they smoked during the military era, they detained Babatunde Gbadamosi for seven days- after extending an invitation to him to come talk- without access to his family or his lawyers.

In this Nigeria. Under Buhari/Osinbajo’s administration. In a democracy.

After Gbadamosi’s child successfully raised a ruckus on social media, and the wife went on AIT to report the state of affairs, Gbadamosi’s wife was finally able to see her husband.

This is what Twitter NG feels about this matter:

2. Elnathan John

Unlike the Buharists, Elnathan thinks we are not doing enough as Nigerians to keep this administration on the straight and narrow.

Nawa.

3. Demola Olarewaju

Demola Olarewaju was one of the few voices who registered their disapproval when Babatunde had not returned by the evening of his visit to the DSS office.

He’s now clamouring for Babatunde’s freedom.

Let’s all join in.

 

4. @oghenelucia

Still on security agencies malpractice, this trend of police officers seizing citizens’ phones in exchange of a bribe has gone on for far too long.

Here’s another tale:

I tire for these people.

 

5. Prof Steve Hanke

Applied Economist at Johns Hopkins university has important information:

#Shade

Yea, because Big brother is watching.

 

Commercial break

Epic.

 

6.@Africaisacountry doesn’t get this political party thing. This till death do us pact some members of APC think they signed, regardless of  Buhari’s misbehaviours.

Tell dem

Just because this is newsworthy.

 

*crosses fingers*

 

7. @Wole Odeleye

So this dude below thought he was being brilliant by posting this.

And @WoleOdeleye was simmering, looking for a reason to take the guy down a notch. At least that’s what we thought

Until this.

That’s all we can say.

 

Bonus:

Seeing as everything in the country forcibly attracts high blood pressure, this thread below will help take the edge off.

Economy hard. Even Nokia torchlight now has value.

Pele o

See you tomorrow

