Today’s Noisemakers: Ajimobi, Tony One Week, Bobrisky and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

 

Here’s our list from today:

 

  1. Governor Abiola Ajimobi vs LAUTECH students

In what has been universally thumbed down as a show of shame, Governor Ajimobi tried to flex his political position with LAUTECH students. We heard him use words like “Constituted authority” and expressions like “Okay, do your worst, I am ready for you.” And we had no choice but to draw the conclusion that the disgraceful Ajimobi does not understand the meaning of leadership.

Bottom line, his noise made our ears ache.

 

2. Tony One Week vs Chioma Akpotha

Tony One Week rose in staunch support of Gideon Okeke over Chiwetalu’Agu’s vulgarity in Nigerian movies. Honestly, it just makes us wonder about the hypocrisy of it all. So it’s ok to sit and judge one actor’s use of vulgar words when we clearly enjoy foreign films filled with the same? And then we want to turn around and make it about the children?

Balderdash.

 

3. Made In Nigeria

Nigerians are nothing, if not enterprising. Seeing things like this fills our hearts with hope that the Made in Naija movement will carry over into Science and Technology. Over to you, Senator Bukola Saraki. Great noise, this.

4. Abba Kyari on behalf of Arik passengers

Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari took on the frustrations of Arik passengers whose flight to New York had been delayed for 48 hours. He held a meeting with the MD of Arik, who promised to accommodation and compensation for the stranded passengers. Until power speaks, oppression carries on heedlessly. This is Nigeria.

5. BBOG vs FG
The Federal Government extended an invitation to the BBOG movement to tour the North East and the group replied in the affirmative, citing some preconditions. Oh, and BBOG is not the only one interested in the affairs of the Chibok girls. Donald Trump’s team wants to know why the remaining Chibok girls have not been rescued, particularly with the capture of Sambisa forest.

6. Bobrisky

Is this fear or posturing or attention seeking or what? When they did not mention your name in a matter and you, by yourself are inserting yourself into the matter, biko what is that? Bobrisky should zip it, o jare.

7. Donald Trump

He’s at it again

Make the noise stop, Donald Trump

Later, lovelies.

