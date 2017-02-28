Today’s Noisemakers: Amina Mohammed, Rochas Okorocha, Alibaba and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
1 Amina Mohammed
Amina Mohammed has finally resumed duty at the UN, as deputy Secretary-General.
Governor Shettima, Amosun in UN headquarters as Amina Mohammed takes oath of office Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ogun State, and His Borno state counterpart, were among the Nigerian politicians who witnessed the swearing in of Amina Mohammed as deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN). Antonio Guterres, Secretary-general of the UN, administered the oath on Mohammed, former Minister of environment, at the UN Headquarters in New York. She had served Ban Ki-moon, the immediate past UN secretary-general, as under-secretary-general and special adviser on post-2015 development planning. Mohammed was instrumental in bringing about the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, including the sustainable development goals. Before joining the UN, she worked for three successive administrations in Nigeria, serving as special adviser on millennium development goals. She provided advice on issues including poverty, public sector reform and sustainable development, and coordinating poverty reduction interventions. An adjunct professor in Development Practice at Columbia University, Mohammed has served on numerous international advisory boards and panels. Speaking in Abuja during a valedictory service organised in her honour last week, Mohammed said the development of Nigeria and Africa, will be her priority at UN. One of the notable projects that the ministry of environment embarked upon under her watch was the flagging off of the cleanup of Ogoni land.
2. Rochas Okorocha
The governor of Imo state has apparently been out and about.
His Excellency, Governor Rochas Okorocha and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar were at Owerri City School to give motivate the students and inform them of opportunities in the Airforce. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar is in Imo State for the groundbreaking ceremony of the 211 National Air Force Regiment Group Hqters at Egbelu-Obube in Owerri North
3. Chidi Okereke
@Chydee has been having a ball at the social media week.
"We're working to make the government realize that innovation should come before regulation." – Ade Ashaye #VisaSMWLagos #SMWLagos pic.twitter.com/USdKwyYkj7
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) February 28, 2017
Guess how much this picture is worth. #SMWLagos #VisaSMWLagos pic.twitter.com/pqrjYtCpVo
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) February 28, 2017
4. EFCC
The EFCC has been engaging Nigerians about corruption and the way forward. Do see below:
What penalties do you think looters of public funds deserve? @pacacng @AsoRock #CorruptionDialogue
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 28, 2017
Long prison terms & forfeiture of loot (inclusive of interest)! https://t.co/VbEHSQg5lu
— #JesusLovesYou (@towjhu) February 28, 2017
Do you consider forfeitures adequate justice in the fight against corruption? @pacacng @AsoRock #CorruptionDialogue
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 28, 2017
Forfeiture isn't adequate, it's like a slap on the wrist. Lengthy jail time in addition to Forfeiture will be. https://t.co/w7DA7wr5as
— AAS (@adequnle) February 28, 2017
It doesn't serve as deterrent though. But its like we are getting what belongs to us back. https://t.co/ZrO0928c30
— el-Mustapha 🇳🇬☝ (@coded_crude) February 28, 2017
5. Gimba Kakanda
Gimba has been vocal about the outrageous xenophobia against Africans by South Africans. Audu also lent his voice.
The joke of this violence against Nigerians in South Africa is, if South Africa was an enterprise, Nigeria would've been a shareholder.
— Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) February 28, 2017
These #Xenophobicattacks against Nigerians must stop. We have never shown anything but love to SouthAfricans so why the hate?
— AuduMaikori (@Audu) February 28, 2017
6. Gideon Okeke
Is in a celebratory mood. Do see below:
7. Alibaba
Alibaba has been on a roll today.
