Today’s Noisemakers: Amina Mohammed, Rochas Okorocha, Alibaba and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1  Amina Mohammed

Amina Mohammed has finally resumed duty at the UN, as deputy Secretary-General.

Do see below:

Governor Shettima, Amosun in UN headquarters as Amina Mohammed takes oath of office Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ogun State, and His Borno state counterpart, were among the Nigerian politicians who witnessed the swearing in of Amina Mohammed as deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN). Antonio Guterres, Secretary-general of the UN, administered the oath on Mohammed, former Minister of environment, at the UN Headquarters in New York. She had served Ban Ki-moon, the immediate past UN secretary-general, as under-secretary-general and special adviser on post-2015 development planning. Mohammed was instrumental in bringing about the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, including the sustainable development goals. Before joining the UN, she worked for three successive administrations in Nigeria, serving as special adviser on millennium development goals. She provided advice on issues including poverty, public sector reform and sustainable development, and coordinating poverty reduction interventions. An adjunct professor in Development Practice at Columbia University, Mohammed has served on numerous international advisory boards and panels. Speaking in Abuja during a valedictory service organised in her honour last week, Mohammed said the development of Nigeria and Africa, will be her priority at UN. One of the notable projects that the ministry of environment embarked upon under her watch was the flagging off of the cleanup of Ogoni land.

So proud of you, ma’am.

2. Rochas Okorocha

The governor of Imo state has apparently been out and about.

Hmm, Okorocha the orator.

Oga, how far people salary dem?

 

3. Chidi Okereke

@Chydee has been having a ball at the social media week.

Do see below:

4. EFCC

The EFCC has been engaging Nigerians about corruption and the way forward. Do see below:

5. Gimba Kakanda

Gimba has been vocal about the outrageous xenophobia against Africans by South Africans. Audu also lent his voice.

Keep speaking, if only for the record.

6. Gideon Okeke

Is in a celebratory mood. Do see below:

😂😂😂 Na My PAPA Na…😂😂😂 Ekun l'ekun Bi . Monkey Nor dey Born Goat!

Wehdone, sah!

7. Alibaba

Alibaba has been on a roll today.

Do see below:

This is funny. No strings attached. Just funny

Haha.

