Today’s Noisemakers: Amina Mohammed, Rochas Okorocha, Alibaba and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Amina Mohammed

Amina Mohammed has finally resumed duty at the UN, as deputy Secretary-General.

.@antonioguterres swearing in new Deputy Secretary-General @AminaJMohammed "I am very, very proud that you accepted to join our team. A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buhari.sallau) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:36am PST

So proud of you, ma’am.

2. Rochas Okorocha

The governor of Imo state has apparently been out and about.

His Excellency, Governor Rochas Okorocha and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar were at Owerri City School to give motivate the students and inform them of opportunities in the Airforce. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar is in Imo State for the groundbreaking ceremony of the 211 National Air Force Regiment Group Hqters at Egbelu-Obube in Owerri North A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buhari.sallau) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:20am PST

Hmm, Okorocha the orator.

Oga, how far people salary dem?

3. Chidi Okereke

@Chydee has been having a ball at the social media week.

"We're working to make the government realize that innovation should come before regulation." – Ade Ashaye #VisaSMWLagos #SMWLagos pic.twitter.com/USdKwyYkj7 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) February 28, 2017

4. EFCC

The EFCC has been engaging Nigerians about corruption and the way forward. Do see below:

What penalties do you think looters of public funds deserve? @pacacng @AsoRock #CorruptionDialogue — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 28, 2017

Long prison terms & forfeiture of loot (inclusive of interest)! https://t.co/VbEHSQg5lu — #JesusLovesYou (@towjhu) February 28, 2017

Do you consider forfeitures adequate justice in the fight against corruption? @pacacng @AsoRock #CorruptionDialogue — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 28, 2017

Forfeiture isn't adequate, it's like a slap on the wrist. Lengthy jail time in addition to Forfeiture will be. https://t.co/w7DA7wr5as — AAS (@adequnle) February 28, 2017

It doesn't serve as deterrent though. But its like we are getting what belongs to us back. https://t.co/ZrO0928c30 — el-Mustapha 🇳🇬☝ (@coded_crude) February 28, 2017

5. Gimba Kakanda

Gimba has been vocal about the outrageous xenophobia against Africans by South Africans. Audu also lent his voice.

The joke of this violence against Nigerians in South Africa is, if South Africa was an enterprise, Nigeria would've been a shareholder. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) February 28, 2017

These #Xenophobicattacks against Nigerians must stop. We have never shown anything but love to SouthAfricans so why the hate? — AuduMaikori (@Audu) February 28, 2017

Keep speaking, if only for the record.

6. Gideon Okeke

😂😂😂 Na My PAPA Na…😂😂😂 Ekun l'ekun Bi . Monkey Nor dey Born Goat! A post shared by Gideon Okeke (@ogidigada.ng) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:36am PST

Wehdone, sah!

7. Alibaba

Alibaba has been on a roll today.

This is funny. No strings attached. Just funny A post shared by Ali Baba (@alibabagcfr) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:42am PST

I am posting this… for the lady I spoke to last week that said she does not know why her husband keeps running around with "That ashewo"… Be all the woman he needs. I know age is not on your side but trust me… it's not rocket science. Keep working it. A post shared by Ali Baba (@alibabagcfr) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:07am PST

Haha.