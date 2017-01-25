Today’s Noisemakers: Apostle Suleman, Usain Bolt, Jay Bowdy, 2face and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We, we make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Jay Bowdy
We begin this list on a very sad note because a good actor, a black man, a father and husband took own life on Facebook live.
Saw my homie @jaybowdy take his own life on FB Live ystdy. Suicidal depression is a REAL thing. #JayBowdy #PrepperFilm #SuicideAwareness pic.twitter.com/WWCIGYvxWR
— Mike Danielson (@SouthWestPayDay) January 24, 2017
This just goes to show that no matter how e be like person life dey package, people might be carrying heavy burdens on the inside. So be kind.
2. Tolu Ogunlesi
The death of Jay Bowdy sparked a mini thread by Tolu Ogunlesi, one which we will do well to digest.
Ever wondered why standard representation of mental illness in Nollywood is a half-clothed/nonsense-chanting man/woman roaming the streets?
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 25, 2017
Never do you find any of the mentally-ill characters living + coping w/ illness. Always the sensationalized, overdramatized representation
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 25, 2017
@toluogunlesi Not much better here either except for Beautiful Mind
— Femi Oyebode (@FemiMind) January 25, 2017
So the summary is: if you're mentally ill, you have to be out on the streets. If you're not, then you fine.
Reality is very different.
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 25, 2017
So be kind.
3. Nesta Carter vs Usain Bolt
More bad news on the international scene as Usain Bolt loses one of his precious Olympic gold medals because a relay teammate doped up on one of the banned substances. See details here
Now “Eight doesn’t have the same ring – ‘double treble, plus two’.”
Sad
😢😥
4. Apostle Suleman vs DSS
Over here in Nigeria, the day began with the arrest of the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman. I apologise. It was an attempted arrest by the DSS, which was effectively truncated by none other than governor Fayose. Thank God for deliverance, yes?
Anyways, the man of the cloth released a statement soon after threatening the instability of Nigeria, should the security agencies dare jail him for even a day. Hehe. When power pass power, abi. He afterwards released another statement through the ministry’s spokesperson, clarifying the speech that got the DSS riled up for pursuit in the first place. Speaking of which, why isn’t the DSS pursuing Fulani herdsmen with the same relentlessness?
*Shior*
5. Daddy Freeze
Because the Chief noisemaker has to put his mouth into everything and anything of remote interest, he expressed his disappointment at the Apostle’s remarks. To be fair this rant was tame, even for for Freeze.
Dear Apostle Suleiman, I'm very disappointed in this statement! Are you now above the law? Why should you threaten the government stating that you will do what to embassies? Really??? Do you realise that this amounts to treason? Are you trying to start a war? – Like I earlier stated, I understand that you are angry and you have a right to be, However, this is not the way to go about it. I still hold you in high esteem for your spirit of giving but I must say sir, this is ABSOLUTELY WRONG! – Let's be very careful when agitating for war, because war never solves ANYTHING!!! The war in Iraq, Libya and Syria has solved NOTHING.. life was much better under Sadam and Ghadaffi than it is now. ISIS was born as a result of the war in Iraq, and millions died in the war and in the aftermath. – Let me educate those of you shouting about the war where David killed Goliath. Later on, he had to fight the giants brother and sons and up until today Goliath's people the philistines, are still bombing Israel! Can we truly say that war was won? – When Jesus was killed, NOBODY was killed in retaliation, the war was won in the spirit and the victory is everlasting! Let's be like Jesus, all he asks is for us to love one another, and yes, that includes loving our enemies. ~FRZ
Then he took all his venom and poured it on this poor guy, who was stupid enough to challenge him
Look at this toad eating hypocrite 'minister' or whatever he calls himself, calling me stupid, because I dared condemn a 'man of God' who was inciting violence. – @Frank_cee1 I'm glad you like toad meat, because it's all you'll be eating, if this war you are praying for so earnestly, begins. I hope those of you supporting him, enjoy toad meat as much as he does, because if the war commences, it will be on your menu on Sundays, while the rest of the week you'll eat lizards and roaches. If you doubt me, ask the elders in your village who witnessed the war. Rats are the first to disappear followed by lizards, then the populations of roaches and grasshoppers would plummet. – An uncle of mine had to cover himself with rotten corpses in a field, to avoid the advancing soldiers during the Biafran war. He had to lay perfectly still despite the huge number of maggots crawling into his ears and every other orifice. The smell he said, was abhorrent, yet it was nothing compared to the maggots that nearly ate him alive! – Observe carefully those leading you to war… Many of these people have nothing to lose. You have lives, jobs, families and property to protect and a lot to live for- they don't! – Guys, approach is everything, you can't come to my page and call me stupid, then go to your own page and be eating toad and expect me to remain quiet. ~FRZ
Now, that’s the Freeze we know.
6. Dr Joe Abah
This should actually be termed Ajaokuta protesters, but since there isn’t much information about them, Dr Joe Abah will serve.
My office is filled with tear gas. Commotion outside. What's going on? pic.twitter.com/vk28Nj0a6n
— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 25, 2017
Happening now. This particular protest is to revive Ajaokuta pic.twitter.com/72hgxANWgF
— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 25, 2017
@DrJoeAbah i doubt Ajaokuta can be revived and operated.
Its almost like reviving BAOC with DC3 to fly Lagos to London
— The Republican (@9grrepublican) January 25, 2017
@DrJoeAbah Ajaokuta is a Sad commentaryTBH , Oga @kfayemi what is Happening To Ajaokuta Steel?
— Afolabi (@AfolabiAfoo01) January 25, 2017
@DrJoeAbah This protest should continue but peacefully. Ajaokuta needs to be revived for jobs and economy sake.
— ADEDAPO OLATUNDE (@Tunisblizz) January 25, 2017
Well, miracles can happen. Ask
Fayose Apostle Suleman.
7. 2face and other music artistes
It’s raining miracles today. 2face and other music artistes which include Burna Boy and Davido have finally got their Fela on and are determined to stage a protest with the Federal Government. Recession must be hitting the music industry really hard.
FIRST MASSIVE NATIONWIDE PROTESTS ON THE 5TH OF FEBRUARY, 2017. A call for good governance. A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide. A call for nationwide protests as we say No to the Executive, No to legislatures, No to judiciary… You have all failed us. We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people. We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day. Where are the recovered looted funds? Why do we still have the executive arms and legislatures still enjoying their salaries and allowances while we hear there's no money to pay workers? Why do we still see ceaseless power failures with no explanation and hope of getting out of it unlike before? Why do we keep seeing peace talks in Niger Delta, fulani heardsmen and ipob without any solutions being reached, while the strategies keeps aggravating the people involved as political leaders stage forums to extort funds in the name of addressing their subjects? Why did we have petrol price rise to 145 for the sake of global oil price crash and removal of subsidy but such price is still being maintained despite significant re-awakening of the oil price from $30/barrel to $56/barrel? Who is to be held accountable for the sudden and continuous hike in price of commodities in the market, where for the first time in history, Nigeria is suddenly selling kerosene at 400 naira per litre as against 50 naira per litre, diesel at 300 naira per litre as against 100 naira per litre and petrol from 87 naira to 145 naira? Yet maintaining the same systems, environment and maybe a lesser money spending government. There's need for Nigerians to rise against what is happening in this country having waited patiently for the legislatures that were elected to represent the people all to no avail. How can there be rise in
Great initiative.
May tomorrow be brighter.