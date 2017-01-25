Today’s Noisemakers: Apostle Suleman, Usain Bolt, Jay Bowdy, 2face and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We, we make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

- Advertisement -



1. Jay Bowdy

We begin this list on a very sad note because a good actor, a black man, a father and husband took own life on Facebook live.

Saw my homie @jaybowdy take his own life on FB Live ystdy. Suicidal depression is a REAL thing. #JayBowdy #PrepperFilm #SuicideAwareness pic.twitter.com/WWCIGYvxWR — Mike Danielson (@SouthWestPayDay) January 24, 2017

This just goes to show that no matter how e be like person life dey package, people might be carrying heavy burdens on the inside. So be kind.

2. Tolu Ogunlesi

The death of Jay Bowdy sparked a mini thread by Tolu Ogunlesi, one which we will do well to digest.

Ever wondered why standard representation of mental illness in Nollywood is a half-clothed/nonsense-chanting man/woman roaming the streets? — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 25, 2017

Never do you find any of the mentally-ill characters living + coping w/ illness. Always the sensationalized, overdramatized representation — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 25, 2017

@toluogunlesi Not much better here either except for Beautiful Mind — Femi Oyebode (@FemiMind) January 25, 2017

So the summary is: if you're mentally ill, you have to be out on the streets. If you're not, then you fine. Reality is very different. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 25, 2017

So be kind.

3. Nesta Carter vs Usain Bolt

More bad news on the international scene as Usain Bolt loses one of his precious Olympic gold medals because a relay teammate doped up on one of the banned substances. See details here

Now “Eight doesn’t have the same ring – ‘double treble, plus two’.”

Sad

😢😥

4. Apostle Suleman vs DSS

Over here in Nigeria, the day began with the arrest of the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman. I apologise. It was an attempted arrest by the DSS, which was effectively truncated by none other than governor Fayose. Thank God for deliverance, yes?

Anyways, the man of the cloth released a statement soon after threatening the instability of Nigeria, should the security agencies dare jail him for even a day. Hehe. When power pass power, abi. He afterwards released another statement through the ministry’s spokesperson, clarifying the speech that got the DSS riled up for pursuit in the first place. Speaking of which, why isn’t the DSS pursuing Fulani herdsmen with the same relentlessness?

*Shior*

5. Daddy Freeze

Because the Chief noisemaker has to put his mouth into everything and anything of remote interest, he expressed his disappointment at the Apostle’s remarks. To be fair this rant was tame, even for for Freeze.

Then he took all his venom and poured it on this poor guy, who was stupid enough to challenge him

Now, that’s the Freeze we know.

6. Dr Joe Abah

This should actually be termed Ajaokuta protesters, but since there isn’t much information about them, Dr Joe Abah will serve.

My office is filled with tear gas. Commotion outside. What's going on? pic.twitter.com/vk28Nj0a6n — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 25, 2017

Happening now. This particular protest is to revive Ajaokuta pic.twitter.com/72hgxANWgF — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah i doubt Ajaokuta can be revived and operated. Its almost like reviving BAOC with DC3 to fly Lagos to London — The Republican (@9grrepublican) January 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah Ajaokuta is a Sad commentaryTBH , Oga @kfayemi what is Happening To Ajaokuta Steel? — Afolabi (@AfolabiAfoo01) January 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah This protest should continue but peacefully. Ajaokuta needs to be revived for jobs and economy sake. — ADEDAPO OLATUNDE (@Tunisblizz) January 25, 2017

Well, miracles can happen. Ask Fayose Apostle Suleman.

7. 2face and other music artistes

It’s raining miracles today. 2face and other music artistes which include Burna Boy and Davido have finally got their Fela on and are determined to stage a protest with the Federal Government. Recession must be hitting the music industry really hard.

Great initiative.

May tomorrow be brighter.

- Advertisement -



Comments