Today’s Noisemakers: Barack & Michelle Obama, AY Makun, Denrele and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Barack Obama

It’s Valentine’s Day today, so of course we will open today’s edition of Noisemakers with love. Former US President knows how to keep a gal in love. These words below speak of commitment and grit and hope.

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

And Michelle responded:

Michelle Obama

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

Haha.

We like.

AY makun

A.Y gave a Valentine’s Day shout out to his wife on his IG page. Rhymes and lines, guys.

And her response

Throwback to 2008. If I could turn back the hands of time,I would still choose you @aycomedian ❤ happy valentine y'all. A post shared by Mabel Makun (@midas_interiors) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:12am PST

Lovely.

4. Denrele

Still in celebration of friendship and love, Denrele penned these sweets words in loving memory of Goldie.



5. Raks

Just ’cause they met on Twitter.

As if to commemorate Valentine’s Day 2017, and validate social media love, this trend is making the rounds on Twitter. And we find this twet below especially sweet.

Awww.

6. They too

#WeMetOnTwitter One Deployment together, 6 years, 2 babies and a life we built together all started from a retweet. pic.twitter.com/kUSns0OQ6z — MyBlackJournal (@BRashadBeal) February 14, 2017

#WeMetOnTwitter 2009….. got together in feb 2013 … life happened and now we here with two sets of twins lol pic.twitter.com/6YyUl94GfJ — .Ziggy M. (@MsZiggySunshine) February 14, 2017

7. @officialEFCC

Looks like @OfficialEFCC is slowly taking the veil off to give us a peek as to who’s behind the brilliant handle. Or maybe using it to celebrate their true love.

And it’s all in the spirit of Valentine.

I know I am just a handle but I have feelings too. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 14, 2017

I will be back in 14 minutes to extol her virtues; in the spirit of the season. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 14, 2017

In case you are wondering who she is, please follow this thread and read the prose I wrote for her because she is all that and more. #NWaC — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 14, 2017



Naa, guys. All na set up. He/she/ whoever was just introducing a conference.

What would we be without the love of a woman? February 22, 2017. #NWaC pic.twitter.com/3oESEjLKqf — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 14, 2017

And that’s the way to make misleading noise.

Gotcha!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter



