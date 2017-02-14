Today’s Noisemakers: Barack & Michelle Obama, AY Makun, Denrele and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
Barack Obama
It’s Valentine’s Day today, so of course we will open today’s edition of Noisemakers with love. Former US President knows how to keep a gal in love. These words below speak of commitment and grit and hope.
Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017
And Michelle responded:
Michelle Obama
Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017
Haha.
We like.
AY makun
A.Y gave a Valentine’s Day shout out to his wife on his IG page. Rhymes and lines, guys.
Since 2004 come reach now … we still dey cramp all the love and Valentine things dey go steady…. Na who talk say the journey go always dey easy for man and woman matter self? i pity people wey dey put mouth for people matter. shebi Moses eye clear for Bible when they ask am "who made you judge over us?" See as my chikala dey soft everyday like TODAY bread. With my own two naked eyes, i fit clear everybody say other people beauty never baff for where my @midas_interiors dey. Oya take this lines today, as you claim say liver fail me to toast you for ABK in 2003 V….is for Valentine meaning say na only u be my Val A…..is for Anytime any day i full ground for u L…..is for Loving u no be mistake at all E…..is for Everlasting love go always be our portion N…..is for Nothing dey happen T…..is for Together and forever I…..is for Inside good or bad time we dey HERE! N….is for No recession go stop our session E…..is for Eternity go bear witness to our love #happyvalentinesday #throwbackpics
And her response
Lovely.
4. Denrele
Still in celebration of friendship and love, Denrele penned these sweets words in loving memory of Goldie.
You can shed tears that she's gone, Or you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she comes back, Or you can open your eyes and see all she has left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her, Or you can be full of the love that you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, Or you can be happy for tomorrow cos of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she's gone, Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, Be empty and turn your back. Or you can do what SUSAN ADEBIMPE "GOLDIE" HARVEY would have wanted; Smile, Open your eyes, Love and Go on! 4 Years and it still feels like yesterday. Keep resting in the bosom of the Lord. LOVE YOU GOLDIE.
5. Raks
Just ’cause they met on Twitter.
As if to commemorate Valentine’s Day 2017, and validate social media love, this trend is making the rounds on Twitter. And we find this twet below especially sweet.
#WeMetOnTwitter started with a DM, now we here pic.twitter.com/zKmf6jBJba
— ashleigh (@onlyAshleigh) February 14, 2017
Awww.
6. They too
#WeMetOnTwitter One Deployment together, 6 years, 2 babies and a life we built together all started from a retweet. pic.twitter.com/kUSns0OQ6z
— MyBlackJournal (@BRashadBeal) February 14, 2017
#WeMetOnTwitter 2009….. got together in feb 2013 … life happened and now we here with two sets of twins lol pic.twitter.com/6YyUl94GfJ
— .Ziggy M. (@MsZiggySunshine) February 14, 2017
7. @officialEFCC
Looks like @OfficialEFCC is slowly taking the veil off to give us a peek as to who’s behind the brilliant handle. Or maybe using it to celebrate their true love.
And it’s all in the spirit of Valentine.
I know I am just a handle but I have feelings too.
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 14, 2017
I will be back in 14 minutes to extol her virtues; in the spirit of the season.
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 14, 2017
In case you are wondering who she is, please follow this thread and read the prose I wrote for her because she is all that and more. #NWaC
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 14, 2017
Naa, guys. All na set up. He/she/ whoever was just introducing a conference.
What would we be without the love of a woman? February 22, 2017. #NWaC pic.twitter.com/3oESEjLKqf
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 14, 2017
And that’s the way to make misleading noise.
Gotcha!
