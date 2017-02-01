Today’s Noisemakers: Beyonce, Fayemi, Obiano and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Fayemi vs Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti state, Fayemi, is suing the current governor’s spokesperson for statements made against Fayemi’s person. Fayemi is seeking payment of N3m as the aggravated damages, which the defendants allegedly caused him. More details here. You will recall that the former governor had threatened to sue the defendants last year.

2. Enough is Enough Nigeria vs Fayose

So governor Fayose of Ekiti state attempted to insert himself by force into a protest to which he was not invited and @EIE put him in his place. Nigerians did not let the governor off easy either, they tackled him here.

3. Okorocha vs Obiano

Still on the tug of war between Nigerian governors, these South East governors are shamelessly assigning each other names their parents did not christen them, like “Motor park governor.” and “clueless”. Anambra state governor delivered the uppercut, though, when he said that “Indeed Okorocha is an example of what a leader should not be. He talks of ideas when he cannot pay workers salaries and now tries to intimidate Imo retirees to forfeit 60 percent of their arrears of their sweat.”

Nasty. That ought to have hurt.

Oga Okorocha, kindly face Imo state o. Do something beyond rhetorics. Teinkyu

4. Big Brother Naija aka Konji house of commotion

Yes, so much sezual tension and action going on in Big Brother Naija these days. First, it was TBoss and Miyonce, then Marvis and Soma, now Gifty and Soma.

#BBNaija finally Tboss and Miyonse seal it pic.twitter.com/apqhFMFxxK — bba Talk (@bba_talk) February 1, 2017

#BBNaija Soma kissing Marvis 😜😜🙄? how will Gift react knowing that this happen. pic.twitter.com/dinVsJc9JO — bba Talk (@bba_talk) February 1, 2017

Miyonse pressed breast, Gifty and Soma kissed. But y'all wanna save Efe from eviction ehn?#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/UcPB3JHGmZ — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) February 1, 2017

Down, boy. Easy.

5. Missing girls (and boy)

We bring you more information about the missing girls- Veronica and Bisola. Apparently, their family friend Engr. Oribuyaku, was also kidnapped with them. Keep them in your prayers and if you see them, sound the alarm.

6. Best way to get back at a serial cheater

No summary required. See below:

7. Beyonce

Bey is preggers. The Beyhive is estatic.

Congratulations to Beyonce on this twin pregnancy.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Make some noise

Pregnant – Beyonce

Pregnant with twins – Beytwice — itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) February 1, 2017

.@Beyonce Everything na double double oh, pikin nah double double oh *waves white handkerchief* — Christiana A Mbakwe (@Christiana1987) February 1, 2017

Na the way oo.

Till tomorrow.

