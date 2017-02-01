Today’s Noisemakers: Beyonce, Fayemi, Obiano and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1 Fayemi vs Fayose
Former governor of Ekiti state, Fayemi, is suing the current governor’s spokesperson for statements made against Fayemi’s person. Fayemi is seeking payment of N3m as the aggravated damages, which the defendants allegedly caused him. More details here. You will recall that the former governor had threatened to sue the defendants last year.
2. Enough is Enough Nigeria vs Fayose
So governor Fayose of Ekiti state attempted to insert himself by force into a protest to which he was not invited and @EIE put him in his place. Nigerians did not let the governor off easy either, they tackled him here.
3. Okorocha vs Obiano
Still on the tug of war between Nigerian governors, these South East governors are shamelessly assigning each other names their parents did not christen them, like “Motor park governor.” and “clueless”. Anambra state governor delivered the uppercut, though, when he said that “Indeed Okorocha is an example of what a leader should not be. He talks of ideas when he cannot pay workers salaries and now tries to intimidate Imo retirees to forfeit 60 percent of their arrears of their sweat.”
Nasty. That ought to have hurt.
Oga Okorocha, kindly face Imo state o. Do something beyond rhetorics. Teinkyu
4. Big Brother Naija aka Konji house of commotion
Yes, so much sezual tension and action going on in Big Brother Naija these days. First, it was TBoss and Miyonce, then Marvis and Soma, now Gifty and Soma.
#BBNaija finally Tboss and Miyonse seal it pic.twitter.com/apqhFMFxxK
— bba Talk (@bba_talk) February 1, 2017
#BBNaija Soma kissing Marvis 😜😜🙄? how will Gift react knowing that this happen. pic.twitter.com/dinVsJc9JO
— bba Talk (@bba_talk) February 1, 2017
Miyonse pressed breast, Gifty and Soma kissed. But y'all wanna save Efe from eviction ehn?#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/UcPB3JHGmZ
— FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) February 1, 2017
Down, boy. Easy.
5. Missing girls (and boy)
We bring you more information about the missing girls- Veronica and Bisola. Apparently, their family friend Engr. Oribuyaku, was also kidnapped with them. Keep them in your prayers and if you see them, sound the alarm.
Three Abuja Friends’ Kidnappers Allegedly Demand $300,000 . . Suspected kidnappers, who abducted three friends when they went to buy ice cream and cake in Abuja, have finally contacted families of the victims, demanding $300,000. . . Four days after Veronica Otogo, Bisola Mohammed and Damilola Oribuyaku, three close friends, went missing in Abuja; those believed to be behind their abduction contacted the families yesterday. . . Veronica, whose birthday was last Friday, had gone out with her friend, Bisola, to buy ice cream and cake at a creamery near Wuse 2, before their abduction. It was, however, learnt that the ladies were later joined by Damilola.
6. Best way to get back at a serial cheater
No summary required. See below:
Lady narrates how a woman calmly used her husband's serial infidelity to catapult herself into success . . Continue from the picture: "She quietly built her house,established her businesses,more like she was saving for dooms day. Meanwhile oga wasn't doing so well anymore. His business is flopping clearing agent thing.from 20 containers every month to if I see 3 containers in a month I will do thanksgiving. . . Well summary of all she laid her grievances and said she is not angry anymore but she wants a divorce. Pops and the man were shocked. I mean who won't be shocked you have been married to someone for 8 years and known them for 13 years.But it's like you never knew them. . . Mama was so prim and proper. She was like who is the village girl now? Thank you for motivating me to wake my inner mogul. She wasn't such a brilliant person book wise and the man once upon a time insulted her for it imagine. Well he begged mama said no. . . She wants a divorce and if he won't grant her one in peace she will drag him to court she has evidence,chats and videos his girlfriends sent. All their names and phone numbers….this woman should work for the FBI no jokes. She stood up and walked away. . . Even pops couldn't do elderly man in this one he kept quiet and just watched her walk away he is still in shock. How she was so calm is what I still don't understand.my goodness I would have torn him to shreds if it were me. 8 years of endurance. . . She still doesn't speak so well but her grace fam she is goals.she has moved out of the 3 bedroom flat at ogba to her duplex in omole. The man still dey beg for now sha.i really do not know mehn this is really deep and painful. Bobo was like he knew he got STI 's but since the woman no talk he let it be. So if he got HIV he for keep quiet too…men are what????"
7. Beyonce
Bey is preggers. The Beyhive is estatic.
Congratulations to Beyonce on this twin pregnancy.
Make some noise
Pregnant – Beyonce
Pregnant with twins – Beytwice
— itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) February 1, 2017
.@Beyonce Everything na double double oh, pikin nah double double oh *waves white handkerchief*
— Christiana A Mbakwe (@Christiana1987) February 1, 2017
Na the way oo.
Till tomorrow.
