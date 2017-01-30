Today’s Noisemakers: Boko Haram, Buruji Kashamu, Apostle Suleman and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 African Union

The 28th African Union Summit began today. Hon Moussa Faki Mahamat elected as incoming Chair of the African Union Commission.

For more on what took place today, kindly see here.

2. Apostle Suleman

Following what has been termed “inciteful” remarks against Fulani herdsmen, the Apostle was invited to DSS quartes, but he was a no-show.

3. Boko Haram

When will Boko Haram be utterly conquered?

The insurgents opened fire on a convoy of motorists travelling under military escort in Borno, killing over 20 people, AFP reports.

4. Saraki

Who is ready for a new party?

5. Kashamu

The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district, Buruji Kashamu is not ready to obey the extradition order to the United States like a lamb to the slaughter. No! He has put us all on notice that 40 OPC boys will soon be in his employ? Their job? To protect him from extradition, and they better be clear on the fact that some persons have to die before such an extradition will take place. Number is between four and five. has said two to five persons would have to die before he can be extradited to the US.

Odeshi.

6. @Bollylomo

Battabox correspondent is giving us life with this videos. In Nigeria, when you are rich, you are rich. Little wonder everyone aspires to scramble quickly up the ladder. Let’s not spoil your fun; kindly see below:

Just another day in Lagos. But next time don't scratch a Lamborghini . #Part1 . #Snapchat – bollylomo A video posted by bollylomo (@bollylomo) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Just another day in Lagos, but next time don't scratch a Lamborghini #Part2 . Twitter – @itsbollylomo A video posted by bollylomo (@bollylomo) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Just another day in Lagos. But next time don't scratch a Lamborghini #Part3. lol Twitter – @itsbollylomo A video posted by bollylomo (@bollylomo) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

7. Imelme Umana

Nigerians always take the glory when one of us reps us real good overseas. See below:

Ayeee, it's lit 🔥🙌🏾✊🏾. The first black president of Harvard law review Na my Uncle Obama. Highest student position at #Harvard law school 🇳🇬 #Nigeria #bigdeal A photo posted by Baba Ibadan (@westafrikanman) on Jan 30, 2017 at 9:04am PST

