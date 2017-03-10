Today’s Noisemakers: Buhari, Oby Ezekwesili, IK Osakioduwa and others

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Buhari

After 50 days away on medical leave in London -which started out as a 10 day affair- the president is back in the country.

That broadcast we had all been begging for when he was in London giving out special phone calls, we finally got today.

Watch:

2. Femi Akande

When you want to prove your loyalty (or famze the hella outta someone) this is what you do.

Presenting Femi Akande’s diary to the president.

Reporter-in-chief

Hope you get that invited to Aso Rock for brunch after this.

3. Oby Ezekwesili

Amongst the many things Buhari said, he mentioned that he’d never been this sick before.

Oby Ezekwesili counsels with him on how better to handle the situation. Do see below:

4. Suraj Bamalli

Because Buhari is back, people be tripping. So they make statements like this:

And then get slapped back to reality

Dang.

Peregrino Brimah’s wishes

And Buhari’s comforting words

Ah, na so?

5. Tunde Leye

Audu Maikori has been arrested again and whiskked tdown to Kaduna. Tunde Leye lends his voice to others trumpeting a second time: #FreeAudu

Sad.

5. Chidi Okereke

PayPorte had photo-ops with Kemen today, as if they are completely clueless of the implications. And Chidi is unhappy about it.

Commercial break

Eiya.

This here below is nothing short of heartwrenching.And that’s why the conversation on abuse, consent, sexual assault needs to continue.

6. Feyi Fawehinmi

Apostle Suleman is still taking a beating from his puroprted girlfriend, with the help of Sahara Reporters extensive coverage. Feyi just wonders why their investigative journalism prowress is limited to these types of situations.

7. Ik Osakioduwa

Television host and OAP, Ik knows how to have fun.

Part 2 of 'Your Smile' by @iamtjan as performed by @ikosakioduwa @omaliicha @lamchopvintura @phoenixicus

A post shared by Ik Osakioduwa (@ikosakioduwa) on

Do smile.

