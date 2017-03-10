Today’s Noisemakers: Buhari, Oby Ezekwesili, IK Osakioduwa and others

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Buhari

After 50 days away on medical leave in London -which started out as a 10 day affair- the president is back in the country.

That broadcast we had all been begging for when he was in London giving out special phone calls, we finally got today.

Watch:

My message to you: I'm glad to be back home, & grateful for your prayers. The best way to repay you is to rededicate myself to serving you. pic.twitter.com/vy03y6Nap1 — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 10, 2017

2. Femi Akande

When you want to prove your loyalty (or famze the hella outta someone) this is what you do.

Presenting Femi Akande’s diary to the president.

President Buhari while you were away the Naira gained against the Dollar. Welcome Mr. President — Femi Akande (@rotexking) March 10, 2017

@rotexking Let's hope the naira doesnt lose now that he's back — You Don't Own Me (@dat_rebel) March 10, 2017

President Buhari while you were away @GarShehu missed your call and @FemAdesina was tackling mischief makers. Welcome President Buhari — Femi Akande (@rotexking) March 10, 2017

President Buhari while you were away u watched @seunokin on #POLITICSTODAY and u decided to return on Seun's birthday. Welcome Mr. President — Femi Akande (@rotexking) March 10, 2017

President Buhari while u were away @elrufai ordered the arrest of @Audu after his apology over a false #southernkaduna tweet. Welcome Baba — Femi Akande (@rotexking) March 10, 2017

@MBuhari President Buhari while you were away @ProfOsinbajo clocked 60 years. Welcome President Buhari — Femi Akande (@rotexking) March 10, 2017

President Buhari while you were away @AkinwunmiAmbode accused @tundefashola of frustating @followlasg move to reconstruct the airport road — Femi Akande (@rotexking) March 10, 2017

President Buhari while you were away @GovAyoFayose said you should call him to prove that you are healthy. Welcome Sai Baba. — Femi Akande (@rotexking) March 10, 2017

Reporter-in-chief

Hope you get that invited to Aso Rock for brunch after this.

3. Oby Ezekwesili

Amongst the many things Buhari said, he mentioned that he’d never been this sick before.

Oby Ezekwesili counsels with him on how better to handle the situation. Do see below:

"I have never been so sick in my life"~~ President Buhari. Wow, that's scary. We should bless God for his recovery and welcome him home🙏🏽 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 10, 2017

The health of Leaders matter to their people. It's tough balancing the privacy needs of the leader & the transparency needs of the public. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 10, 2017

Our Governments must IMPROVE in how they handle Health news of Presidents, Governors& such other public officials. It is Currently too POOR. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 10, 2017

A reasonable threshold of sincerity & transparency of what a Leader's health challenge is, can help unite his/her people in empathy & hope. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 10, 2017

No matter how deep our differences and disagreements are, true humanity is; capacity to empathize when others face the traumas of life. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 10, 2017

4. Suraj Bamalli

Because Buhari is back, people be tripping. So they make statements like this:

Behold! The Lion of Africa. pic.twitter.com/SStjF2J4Yp — Suraj Bamalli (@SurajBamalli) March 9, 2017

And then get slapped back to reality

Someone that is not even a pussycat. https://t.co/IGSDfl1vkX — Uncle Ari (@MazeDaMouth) March 10, 2017

Dang.

Peregrino Brimah’s wishes

#BabaWhileYouWereResting we hoped that if you showed face you will continue resting and leave @ProfOsinbajo in charge. Kudos 4 doing so — Dr. Peregrino Brimah (@EveryNigerian) March 10, 2017

And Buhari’s comforting words

Don't Rejoice yet. Na my charger I come carry. pic.twitter.com/yV9rdYtkcm — Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) March 10, 2017

Ah, na so?

5. Tunde Leye

Audu Maikori has been arrested again and whiskked tdown to Kaduna. Tunde Leye lends his voice to others trumpeting a second time: #FreeAudu

Came back online this evening to read that the Nigerian Police has rearrested @Audu again.

Question – did he violate terms of his bail? — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) March 10, 2017

If you still chose not to see this @Audu's treatment for the intimidation and victimisation that it is, go and do an integrity eye test — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) March 10, 2017

If he did not, then on what grounds is he being arrested. Has he been asked to appear in court and he did not? Why was he whisked to Kaduna? — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) March 10, 2017

And if begs the bigger question. Why are security agencies in Nigeria so amenable to be used to oppress Nigerians by the powerful? — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) March 10, 2017

On that note, I join my voice to those who have called for #FreeAudu. Tyranny under the guise of legality is still tyranny. — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) March 10, 2017

So when they said they released Audu on bail but wld still call him in for further questioning & maybe prosecution u ppl were sleep? Smh — Ciroc Obama (@ElJefe__) March 10, 2017

Always on a Friday. That's not dodgy at all 🤔 https://t.co/oXVwSLaoTG — TM (@tolasol) March 10, 2017

Sad.

5. Chidi Okereke

PayPorte had photo-ops with Kemen today, as if they are completely clueless of the implications. And Chidi is unhappy about it.

We may be mad but that nonsense he wrote is not an apology. Sexual assault is a criminal offence, and in a sane country he'll be prosecuted. https://t.co/1xuO7mVbSO — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) March 10, 2017

@SlimDandyMUFC okay, this is Nigeria, don't prosecute. But it really is too soon to be seen celebrating a molester. Trivializes the offence. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) March 10, 2017

Tomorrow, someone else will sexually assault someone because the worst case scenario is they will apologize and everything will be okay. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) March 10, 2017

@SlimDandyMUFC if there is evidence you committed a crime, the state can prosecute you whether the victim presses charges or not. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) March 10, 2017

Commercial break

Lekki is still just Iyana Ipaja with makeup. When it rains like today, the real thing just pops up in your face… 😢😢😢 — Charles Isidi (@i_am_pixelhub) March 10, 2017

Eiya.

This here below is nothing short of heartwrenching.And that’s why the conversation on abuse, consent, sexual assault needs to continue.

Guys, see the questions secondary school girls asked counsellors in a 'Touch Me Not' campaign. 💔 💔 💔 💔 pic.twitter.com/T7Hhnb0gbO — Flaw. (@goldenwura) March 10, 2017

6. Feyi Fawehinmi

Apostle Suleman is still taking a beating from his puroprted girlfriend, with the help of Sahara Reporters extensive coverage. Feyi just wonders why their investigative journalism prowress is limited to these types of situations.

Apostle Suleman Likes Too Much Sex, Threesomes & Once Gave Me Proceeds Of Crusades – Stephanie Otobo

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/uCAIC8lNbK pic.twitter.com/fbu4X1LRKj — SaharaTV (@SaharaTV1) March 10, 2017

Look at Nigerian journalists being persistent, asking follow up questions and covering all angles of the story https://t.co/pkT9hfEsTV — tyro (@DoubleEph) March 10, 2017

7. Ik Osakioduwa

Television host and OAP, Ik knows how to have fun.

Part 2 of 'Your Smile' by @iamtjan as performed by @ikosakioduwa @omaliicha @lamchopvintura @phoenixicus A post shared by Ik Osakioduwa (@ikosakioduwa) on Mar 10, 2017 at 2:18am PST

Part 3 of Your Smile by @iamtjan as performed by @ikosakioduwa @omaliicha @phoenixicus @lamchopsvintura #PlayForWorkGang A post shared by Ik Osakioduwa (@ikosakioduwa) on Mar 10, 2017 at 2:26am PST

Do smile.