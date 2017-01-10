Opinion

Today’s Noisemakers: Calabar’s first quintuplets, Terrydrapman, Celestine Omin and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

  1. Celestine Omin

Getting that job in tech shouldn’t have to be an ordeal by fire. Not when there’s a Celestine Omin of Andela dishing out how-tos. Do see below.

2. Ikechukwu, Sarah Ofili and Terrydrapman

What else can we say about this except that someone needed to have closure.

 

3. Joe Abah

The Nigerian Civil service is popular for shitty service. Here is the Director General Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr Joe Abah’s response, to @cchukudebelu’s questions.

 

 

4. Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri always has something to say about politics- specifically Nigerian politics. His Facebook page is full of his thoughts about the goings on in and around Aso Rock.

5. Kcee

The entertainer- one half of the former Kcee Presh-  is clearly having it so good this early in the new year. He went on his page to show us a bag of dollars.

6. @tobinscoswag

In the spirit of the Twitter trend How many RTs, @tobinscoswag has reached out to @DonJazzy to sign him as an artiste.

It’s bold and audacious and we hope it yields for him his desired result

7. Calabar’s quintuplets

After 10 years of barrenness, Esther Edet, nee Awubi gave birth to Calabar’s first quintuplets. Did somebody say glory? The town is agog with the news. Oh, and the first lady came out in celebration.

Make some noise!

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Moses Ochonu: Why Do El-Rufai and His Minions Care More About His Image Than About the People of Southern Kaduna?

Opinion: Will 24 hour power supply ever become a reality in Nigeria?

The Thread: The tweet fight between two top porn sites that everybody missed

The Film Blog: Urgent message to Opa Williams and the producers of the film ‘Three Wise Men’

The YNaija Rankings: Every month, we will rank the top films, TV and radio stations in Nigeria

Opinion: The Sultan Lied, Gender Equality Bill is not Anti-Islam

236 people arrested in RCCG camp

YNaija Analysis: Between the FRC and Pastor Adeboye – Why so much ado about the law?

Today’s Noisemakers: Meryl Streep, Donald Trump, Jim Obazee and others

Opinion: The North East is recovering but without her girls?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.