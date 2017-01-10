Today’s Noisemakers: Calabar’s first quintuplets, Terrydrapman, Celestine Omin and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
- Celestine Omin
Getting that job in tech shouldn’t have to be an ordeal by fire. Not when there’s a Celestine Omin of Andela dishing out how-tos. Do see below.
2. Ikechukwu, Sarah Ofili and Terrydrapman
What else can we say about this except that someone needed to have closure.
3. Joe Abah
The Nigerian Civil service is popular for shitty service. Here is the Director General Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr Joe Abah’s response, to @cchukudebelu’s questions.
NHS targets are clear – "see patient within x hours". Okay, we have done a lot of "Civil Service reforms" – where are the targets?
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) January 9, 2017
How long will it take me to get a driver's license, an international passport, or a national ID card? Are targets being measured & by who?
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) January 9, 2017
4. Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri always has something to say about politics- specifically Nigerian politics. His Facebook page is full of his thoughts about the goings on in and around Aso Rock.
5. Kcee
The entertainer- one half of the former Kcee Presh- is clearly having it so good this early in the new year. He went on his page to show us a bag of dollars.
6. @tobinscoswag
In the spirit of the Twitter trend How many RTs, @tobinscoswag has reached out to @DonJazzy to sign him as an artiste.
It’s bold and audacious and we hope it yields for him his desired result
This is an Open Request to @DONJAZZY to consider signing me as an artiste.
Here is what I can offer.
Please RT so he gets to read it. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qTdJ51SrSR
— TOBINSCO (@tobinscoswag) January 10, 2017
7. Calabar’s quintuplets
After 10 years of barrenness, Esther Edet, nee Awubi gave birth to Calabar’s first quintuplets. Did somebody say glory? The town is agog with the news. Oh, and the first lady came out in celebration.
Lady delivers Cross River State's first set of quintuplets, after 10 years of marriage . . The Cross River Government yesterday said the first quintuplets in the state’s history were delivered Monday in Calabar to a couple who have been childless after 10 years of marriage, CRW reports. The babies were delivered at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH. . . Dr. Linda Ayade, the Wife of the Governor donated N1m to the family of the quintuplets, with an incubator for the management of the new babies. She also donated N500,000 to the medical team, led by Professor Iklaki, that delivered the babies. Crdt: Crossriverwatch
Make some noise!