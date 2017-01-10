Today’s Noisemakers: Calabar’s first quintuplets, Terrydrapman, Celestine Omin and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Celestine Omin

Getting that job in tech shouldn’t have to be an ordeal by fire. Not when there’s a Celestine Omin of Andela dishing out how-tos. Do see below.

2. Ikechukwu, Sarah Ofili and Terrydrapman

What else can we say about this except that someone needed to have closure.

War declared on Ikechukwu, by his ex, Sarah Ofili and her friend, Joy, for accusing Joy's brother, Terrydrapman, of causing his breakup with Sarah A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Uhhhh someone don pissed my sis off! We're always quiet about things never do we ever respond to nuisance but nigga went far… its on now! RP: ;@joymadaki I usually don't do this…mr @aot2 Wehdon sir 👀I just dey look u A photo posted by Sarah Ofili #globetrotter📽 (@officialsarahofili) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:25am PST

3. Joe Abah

The Nigerian Civil service is popular for shitty service. Here is the Director General Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr Joe Abah’s response, to @cchukudebelu’s questions.

NHS targets are clear – "see patient within x hours". Okay, we have done a lot of "Civil Service reforms" – where are the targets? — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) January 9, 2017

How long will it take me to get a driver's license, an international passport, or a national ID card? Are targets being measured & by who? — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) January 9, 2017

4. Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri always has something to say about politics- specifically Nigerian politics. His Facebook page is full of his thoughts about the goings on in and around Aso Rock.

5. Kcee

The entertainer- one half of the former Kcee Presh- is clearly having it so good this early in the new year. He went on his page to show us a bag of dollars.

6. @tobinscoswag

In the spirit of the Twitter trend How many RTs, @tobinscoswag has reached out to @DonJazzy to sign him as an artiste.

It’s bold and audacious and we hope it yields for him his desired result

This is an Open Request to @DONJAZZY to consider signing me as an artiste.

Here is what I can offer.

Please RT so he gets to read it. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qTdJ51SrSR — TOBINSCO (@tobinscoswag) January 10, 2017

7. Calabar’s quintuplets

After 10 years of barrenness, Esther Edet, nee Awubi gave birth to Calabar’s first quintuplets. Did somebody say glory? The town is agog with the news. Oh, and the first lady came out in celebration.

Make some noise!

