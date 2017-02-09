Today’s Noisemakers: Dogara, Tinubu, Oba of Lagos and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dogara, rushed to his Twitter account today to announce with joy in his heart that President Buhari called him yesterday. Notice the emphasis on called him? This is important because whilst Saraki merely spoke with the president, the president actually called Dogara.

Now he can strike that off his bucket list:

‘Mummy, mummy, president Buhari called me while on vacation in London.’

‘Aww, son, have a chocolate.’

@MBuhari called me yesterday evening. He talked about what the Executive/ Legislature must do to to ensure food security for all Nigerians/ — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 9, 2017

This can’t be coincidence.

@YakubDogara Funnily, @MBuhari also called me yesterday..He said he would call every Nigerian..one by one! — Chuks (@Ddeliverer1) February 9, 2017

Would you, believe it? I got that same call too. Nothing to do with national security or anything heavy like that, though. We talked cartoons.

2. Asiwaju

So that all of you wishing death for the president will rot with bitterness in your heart, Asiwaju and other members of the APC went to visit Buhari.

Oh, and the extra smiles are so you will see he is not ill at all. And he is standing on his own two feet!

What do they say on social media again: haters, just take your L with a shot of Orijin.

3. Oba of Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Akiolu met with the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Femi Adesina was present.

Isn’t this darling? Look how excited Femi Adesina is. He’s definitely getting that presidential phone call tonight.

4. @andyRoidO

*Sigh*

Citizens and residents of PortHarcourt are having an impossible time. For three months now, black soot has been falling from the sky. Not a word from Wike, the governor of Rivers state and the oil companies are complicit in their silence too. The Federal government is saying nary a thing about it, either.

In light of #stopthesoot, I want to do a photo thread about my hometown Okrika, and how we have lived with the Port Harcourt Refinery. /1 — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

I introduced you earlier today to The Flare. It's been burning for as long as I remember. Process that. I can see it from Port Harcourt /6 pic.twitter.com/KMe3sLCosu — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

That's wastewater from refinery, running across a neighbourhood in Ekerekana/Okochiri. My whole life it's smelled like fuel & rotten eggs /2 pic.twitter.com/WjTudTmEkE — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

Wastewater flows here. My older brothers caught crabs in that pond as kids. I can't relate. Fuel & rotten eggs. /3 pic.twitter.com/jOp2Z05MKj — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

One more reason to look forward to the president’s return.

5. AMCON

Since AMCON is a legal entity, a person in the eyes of the law, it deserves mention here. For months Arik Air has been playing ping pong with Nigerians travel plans, not to mention Arik is as broke as a church mouse. Big brother AMCON said enough and took it over.

The end.

Amcon now owns Dana, Aero and Arik air. The stage is set for a new national carrier. — Mark Essien (@markessien) February 9, 2017

AMCON now owns:

Arik Air

AERO Contractors

Silverbird

Skye Bank

Capital Oil

NICON

Tinapa At this rate, AMCON will soon own the country — kema Ufelle-Smith (@kemasmith01) February 9, 2017

People get heart oo. Imagine Arik Air owe N145bn and yet didn't service the debt, and they are the most expensive local carrier in #Nigeria — God & Me (@shola_olushola) February 9, 2017

The same AMCON that could not manage AERO have taken over ARIK???? Sad but ARIK have been poorly run for sometime @nekkie_u @jimidisu — Oto Silas Idiong (@Bobbyidiong) February 9, 2017

Well… Big brother has spoken.

6. @nayaseepo vs @yourstruly_01

This girl here had been dating a ‘yoruba demon’, only to discover after a YEAR that he’d been married the whole time. The whole darn time.

Nigerian lady blasts her lover, Naya, upon discovering that he's married, after over a year of dating A video posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:50am PST

Way to put someone on blast. Kudos.

She says there’s more? We are here for this tea, baby. ☕

7. Mizwanneka

We’ll title this “Because Men Are Not All Scum”



Awwwwwwww. See, @yourstruly_01 above, all is not dire. True love will come.

Range Rover. In this recession.

*o jigbi jigbi jigbi*

