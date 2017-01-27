Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Audu Maikori, MD, Ontario oil (Ada Ugo-Ngadi) and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We, we make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

- Advertisement -



1. US state Department

Just like that, senior members of the state department of the United States decided to up and resign their positions. At the same time. Washington Post has more of the information here.

Dare we say, Trump’s administration has a lot of firsts.

2. Omojuwa

Clearly, this is Omojuwa’s year of philanthropy (Thank you, Pastor Sam).

Japhet Omojuwa, who wears many hats from entrepreneur to football pundit to speaker has picked up a new hobby, and it is helping source funds for small businesses in Nigeria. It is a project that is dear to his heart. He literally began the year with the #SBS2017 drive, which saw at least 20 entrepreneurs share about 1.5M. He is back again with another initiative, and is looking for people who are interested in partnering with him to make it happen. Here’s how to go about it.

3. Donald Trump vs Mexico’s president, Enrique Pena Nieto

The Donald is dead set on that wall. Finally we have a politician who keeps his word. And we thought Trump was hust mouthing off to stack votes. So back to the wall. Trump wants Mexico to pay for the wall. Mexico says hell, no. Trump retorts,you are no more wanted at the White House. Mexico says we weren’t even going to come.

Do see below:

When Presidents use your platform to chat & communicate diplomatic decisions, you're in business. @Twitter is the winner here. @Omojuwa pic.twitter.com/MNV6t81tA1 — Onigold™ (@Onigold) January 26, 2017

Oh, and he was not kidding about those deportations either. This report says the deportations have begun. Somalis and Kenyans are the first. Nigerians, look out.

4. Adama Barrow

After ex President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, put the fear of God in Barrow, Barrow took off for Senegal and had to be sworn in as President at the Gambian embassy in Dakar. Well,thanks to ECOWAS, Jammeh has taken off and Barrow has returned to Gambia, where we are sure he will be seeking ways to make Jammeh pay for all the trouble.

5. Yinka (Domestic abuse victim)

This lady came on Instagram to share her heartrending story of abuse and neglect at her husband, Segun’s hands. See below.

Domestic Violence: Nigerian lady, Yinka, says "enough is enough" as she calls out her babydaddy, Segun A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:58am PST

6. Ada Ugo-Ngadi, MD Ontario Oil

She could not help herself when the long arms of the law caught up with her. We can’t tell if she’s shedding tears for being caught or for the 10 year sentence.

A win for the courts, this one.

Fuel subsidy fraud: Ada Ugo-Ngadi, the MD of Ontario Oil and Gas Ltd, bursts into tears after being sentenced to 10 years in jail A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:43am PST

7. Audu Maikori versus the opposition

Southern Kaduna has experienced brutality at the hands of Fulani herdsmen. And Audu Maikori has been one of the noisemakers drawing attention to the blood letting there. But these guys say he’s been peddling falsehoods. The drama is heavy, we tell you, so catch up on it all here, here, here and here.

Better noise tomorrow.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments