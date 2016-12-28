Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Calabar Christmas carnival, Drake and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Donald Trump

Following the U.N. resolution declaring Israeli settlements in occupied territories illegal, which saw the U.S. abstaining from voting on, and in fact electing not to veto it after it passed 14 to 0, US President-elect, Donald Trump, tweeted this:

Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

The Prime minister of Israel, Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump.

President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel! 🇮🇱🇺🇸@IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/lURPimG0wS — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 28, 2016

2. Secretary John Kerry

“Israel can either be Jewish or democratic; it cannot be both.” This is an excerpt from Secretary John Kerry speech to Israel in its staunch defence of its passive role in letting the UN resolution pass. Israel Prime minister was enraged and called it shameful, and pretty much a betrayal. “The conflict is about the Israel’s right to exist, not about illegal settlements,” Netanyahu retorted.

3. Japheth Omojuwa

400 million has been set apart from the 2017 budget for the express purpose of purchasing cars for former Presidents of Nigeria. This news piece got Japhet Omojuwa very upset and he poured out his heart on Instagram. See what he said below.

4. Leankid

Yolanda Okereke has done a great job with this 12 days of Christmas project made for her company by Okhai Akhigbe. These Christmas illustrations feature Nollywood actors and actresess. Do see below:

5. Calabar Carnival

The Christmas carnival in Calabar, Cross River state is ongoing. It is the 8th edition. Yesterday was the bikers carnival, and former Governor of Cross River State Donald Duke showed up in this badass power bike.

Today is the main carnival. Here are other updates on the Christmas carnival

6. Dele Momodu and Davido

The beef continues. See below:

#HelloSir @AkinwunmiAmbode sir wen I'm groovin D Oda day, I obsarve dat somtin Davido sing make Mr Dele Momodu to kash vex an leave d show o pic.twitter.com/u9UETCXmzk — Lagos Class Captain (@AmbodeObsarver) December 28, 2016

Dele Momodu and davido's beef though 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2yimVHmpeh — Kolapo Smart (@K_A_Smart) December 28, 2016

7. Drake and his ladies

Once upon a time, there was Drake and Nicki Minaj; then there was Drake and Serena Williams. Afterwards, there was Drake and Rihanna, and now, it appears there’s Drake and Jennifer Lopez.

See below Twitter’s hilarious commentary:

Drake and Nicki.

Drake and Serena Williams.

Drake and Rihanna.

Now Drake and JLo. Drake is the definition of #IGetStamina 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/kXZn9zgZ9V — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 28, 2016

When you've moved to Rihanna, Serena Williams & J Lo all in one year. Drake wins 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9GLUuEIXXK — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) December 28, 2016

Drake is all ran through. At this point, being linked to him as a partner is like being excited you found a good deal at the dollar store. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) December 28, 2016

Someone on my FB said Drake "has more mileage than 1927 Ford T model." 😂😂😂😂😂 — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) December 28, 2016

