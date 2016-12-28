Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Calabar Christmas carnival, Drake and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Donald Trump

Following the U.N. resolution declaring Israeli settlements in occupied territories illegal, which saw the U.S. abstaining from voting on, and in fact electing not to veto it after it passed 14 to 0, US President-elect, Donald Trump, tweeted this:

The Prime minister of Israel, Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump.

2. Secretary John Kerry

“Israel can either be Jewish or democratic; it cannot be both.” This is an excerpt from Secretary John Kerry speech to Israel in its staunch defence of its passive role in letting the UN resolution pass. Israel Prime minister was enraged and called it shameful, and pretty much a betrayal. “The conflict is about the Israel’s right to exist, not about illegal settlements,” Netanyahu retorted.

 

3. Japheth Omojuwa

400 million has been set apart from the 2017 budget for the express purpose of purchasing cars for former Presidents of Nigeria. This news piece got Japhet Omojuwa very upset and he poured out his heart on Instagram. See what he said below.

Our journey is very far – but that is not the issue. We haven't started our journey – but that is not the issue too. We are going in the wrong direction when even in the right direction, we have a long journey to go. This country was set up to prosper a few at the expense of the majority. You claim there is recession but there is enough N400m to buy cars for people whose problem is not cars but what to do with the ones they have. Even if we assume that these folks became poorer because they led us, should we also assume that since they left power, they have found the use of their mental and physical faculties impossible to use? We buy them cars, build them houses, pay their drivers, plug their medical expenses and all sorts of life's needs and pleasures that ordinary Nigerians can only wish for. Because they ruled us for 9 years? 5 years? 8 and 2 years, 13 months? 88 days? Ah! We did for them when they were in power, now they are out of power, we must now serve them to their death? Okay fine, we must, but shouldn't that be done with some measure of sense? N400m cars? And there is recession? We are jokers! We are not ready! We are just fooling around in the wilderness. And don't tell me about 2019. Except we are voting for a new structure. This country is a structured scam! No apologies for the long tale!

A photo posted by JJ. Omojuwa (@omojuwa) on

4. Leankid

Yolanda Okereke has done a great job with this 12 days of Christmas project made for her company by Okhai Akhigbe. These Christmas illustrations feature Nollywood actors and actresess. Do see below:

 

5. Calabar Carnival

The Christmas carnival in Calabar, Cross River state is ongoing. It is the 8th edition. Yesterday was the bikers carnival, and former Governor of Cross River State Donald Duke showed up in this badass power bike.

Today is the main carnival. Here are other updates on the Christmas carnival

6. Dele Momodu and Davido

The beef continues. See below:

7. Drake and his ladies

Once upon a time, there was Drake and Nicki Minaj; then there was Drake and Serena Williams. Afterwards, there was Drake and Rihanna, and now, it appears there’s Drake and Jennifer Lopez.

See below Twitter’s hilarious commentary:

See you soon.

