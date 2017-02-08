Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Chydee, Jayseen and others

1 Donald Trump

The Donald has a lot to gripe about today. Things are not going his way at all. Nordstrom cut off his daughter’s clothing line from their stores, his cabinet is not in place and the ruling against the travel ban is yet to be overturned. Sigh.

But at least this made him smile.

 

2 Chidi Okereke (Chydee)

We are livid, along with @Chydee that the Nigerian military thinks it is the A-all and B-all, that Nigerian citizens are at their mercy. How and why will you beat up a diabled person for wearing a camo? How and why will you beat up a Nigerian civilian for wearing a camo? Whatever happened to protecting us?

Before we work our last nerve, please see below

You can say that again.

3. @Deut, Lera_Bari are raising their voices on Twitter against the environmental pollution in PortHarcourt: soot is falling from the sky. See below.

Dear God.

3. Japheth Omojuwa

Today has been quite heated on Twitter, with quite a number of people expressing their rage against Chude Jideonwo, who wrote this article. But Omojuwa ran interference. This is what he had to say about the matter.

 

4. @idomagirl also lent her voice to the debate.

 

5. Manasseh Egedegbe

And it appears with all of these happenings, this is where we are headed:

Scary.

 

6. Crowd Kings Empire artiste, Jayseen

Even more scary is this jam of Jayseen’s. And to think it was inspired because of a spelling error

*choking*

7. Charly Boy

Still standing with Nigeria, this one. Because she’s all we’ve got. And we choose to swim, not sink.

See below:

 

I Stand with Nigeria Protest. #OurMumuDonDo: in the Face of Hopelessness I saw Hope with the #IstandWithNigeria Project; in the Midst of Excruciating Hunger I saw Defiance in the faces of our youths; In a Nation of Virtual Social Media Mouthing Youths I saw Foot Soldiers who are capable of Moving this Nation forward if the dream of nationalism is nurtured in the minds of all. Bad Governance is a failure of the governed just as much as it is a failure of Political Leadership. I am a realist and I understand the challenges this country is facing from decades of wasteful wickedness; indifferent Leadership; Mindless Looting and Audacious Criminality. And so, I understand the Challenges of the current President Muhammadu Buhari Administration; I know there are no Short term Solutions; I am aware that no Matter how smooth the processes of realigning Nigeria will be, we all will have to bite the Bullet as our wounds are being treated. Change we know is hard in the Beginning; Messy in the Middle and Glorious in the end if there is a sincerity of purpose by the Leaders and the Led. The People; My Constituency; My fellow frustrated nigerians are the only people making sacrifices while the Political Leadership is still in the habit of Wastefulness, Looting, Stealing, Embezzlement and Ravaging of our Commonwealth.

A photo posted by CharlyBoy Oputa (AreaFada) (@areafada1) on

