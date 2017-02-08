Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Chydee, Jayseen and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Donald Trump

The Donald has a lot to gripe about today. Things are not going his way at all. Nordstrom cut off his daughter’s clothing line from their stores, his cabinet is not in place and the ruling against the travel ban is yet to be overturned. Sigh.

It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

But at least this made him smile.

Thank you Brian Krzanich, CEO of @Intel. A great investment ($7 BILLION) in American INNOVATION and JOBS! #AmericaFirst🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/76lAiSSQ1l — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

2 Chidi Okereke (Chydee)

We are livid, along with @Chydee that the Nigerian military thinks it is the A-all and B-all, that Nigerian citizens are at their mercy. How and why will you beat up a diabled person for wearing a camo? How and why will you beat up a Nigerian civilian for wearing a camo? Whatever happened to protecting us?

Before we work our last nerve, please see below

Soldiers beat up a disabled man in Onitsha and threw away his wheelchair because he wore a camo outfit. #Nigeria. Credit – Instablog. pic.twitter.com/3rEyqJbsVI — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) February 8, 2017

I know impersonation is a big offence, but why would your Military Police beat up a DISABLED person like this? Why? @HQNigerianArmy — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) February 8, 2017

What if he didn't have anything else to wear? Did the barbarians wearing your uniform consider that? @HQNigerianArmy — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) February 8, 2017

At some point we will have to talk about historical indiscipline that the Nigerian Army has shown towards civilians. It has to stop. https://t.co/ErhDyNSrjI — Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 8, 2017

You can say that again.

3. @Deut, Lera_Bari are raising their voices on Twitter against the environmental pollution in PortHarcourt: soot is falling from the sky. See below.

Dear God.

3. Japheth Omojuwa

Today has been quite heated on Twitter, with quite a number of people expressing their rage against Chude Jideonwo, who wrote this article. But Omojuwa ran interference. This is what he had to say about the matter.

I blame Chude. He made GEJ weak & clueless. He made Buhari run, forced APC to give him the ticket, forced 15.4 million Nigerians to vote him — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 8, 2017

4. @idomagirl also lent her voice to the debate.

5. Manasseh Egedegbe

And it appears with all of these happenings, this is where we are headed:

The full video.

Nigeria is a ticking timebomb pic.twitter.com/hH3lWbsLJD — Demola (@DemolaOjo) February 8, 2017

Scary.

6. Crowd Kings Empire artiste, Jayseen

Even more scary is this jam of Jayseen’s. And to think it was inspired because of a spelling error

All these dumb ass bloggers, that doesn't know how to do that shit right, when you pay dem right. They know nothing about royalties, and still mess up their loyalty. We gon shine, cos we born to do so. #crownedkingsempire #4ever baby A video posted by Jay Bowyer (@iam.jayseen) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:21am PST

*choking*

7. Charly Boy

Still standing with Nigeria, this one. Because she’s all we’ve got. And we choose to swim, not sink.

See below:

