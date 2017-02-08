Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Chydee, Jayseen and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1 Donald Trump
The Donald has a lot to gripe about today. Things are not going his way at all. Nordstrom cut off his daughter’s clothing line from their stores, his cabinet is not in place and the ruling against the travel ban is yet to be overturned. Sigh.
It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
But at least this made him smile.
Thank you Brian Krzanich, CEO of @Intel. A great investment ($7 BILLION) in American INNOVATION and JOBS! #AmericaFirst🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/76lAiSSQ1l
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
2 Chidi Okereke (Chydee)
We are livid, along with @Chydee that the Nigerian military thinks it is the A-all and B-all, that Nigerian citizens are at their mercy. How and why will you beat up a diabled person for wearing a camo? How and why will you beat up a Nigerian civilian for wearing a camo? Whatever happened to protecting us?
Before we work our last nerve, please see below
Soldiers beat up a disabled man in Onitsha and threw away his wheelchair because he wore a camo outfit. #Nigeria. Credit – Instablog. pic.twitter.com/3rEyqJbsVI
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) February 8, 2017
I know impersonation is a big offence, but why would your Military Police beat up a DISABLED person like this? Why? @HQNigerianArmy
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) February 8, 2017
What if he didn't have anything else to wear? Did the barbarians wearing your uniform consider that? @HQNigerianArmy
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) February 8, 2017
At some point we will have to talk about historical indiscipline that the Nigerian Army has shown towards civilians.
It has to stop. https://t.co/ErhDyNSrjI
— Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 8, 2017
You can say that again.
3. @Deut, Lera_Bari are raising their voices on Twitter against the environmental pollution in PortHarcourt: soot is falling from the sky. See below.
@TouchPH @FMEnvng @channelstv @obyezeks #TheBlackSoot the weather in Port Harcourt is foggy due to black soot pollution. pic.twitter.com/3MasXmdebr
— Valar Morghulis (@Deut_) February 8, 2017
As seen this morning in Port Harcourt #StopTheSoot #RiversSoot @TouchPH pic.twitter.com/Tn8QHdnTpe
— Lerabari Deeyor (@Lera_Bari) February 8, 2017
My car this morning @CecileBruxelles @riversstategov @TouchPH @PHTafia @PHtraffic pic.twitter.com/LiTZPwxR63
— Otonye Iganibo (@Otonyeiganibo) February 8, 2017
#blacksoot is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/O3gjCUkKh8
— Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) February 8, 2017
Dear God.
3. Japheth Omojuwa
Today has been quite heated on Twitter, with quite a number of people expressing their rage against Chude Jideonwo, who wrote this article. But Omojuwa ran interference. This is what he had to say about the matter.
I blame Chude. He made GEJ weak & clueless. He made Buhari run, forced APC to give him the ticket, forced 15.4 million Nigerians to vote him
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 8, 2017
4. @idomagirl also lent her voice to the debate.
5. Manasseh Egedegbe
And it appears with all of these happenings, this is where we are headed:
The full video.
Nigeria is a ticking timebomb pic.twitter.com/hH3lWbsLJD
— Demola (@DemolaOjo) February 8, 2017
Scary.
6. Crowd Kings Empire artiste, Jayseen
Even more scary is this jam of Jayseen’s. And to think it was inspired because of a spelling error
*choking*
7. Charly Boy
Still standing with Nigeria, this one. Because she’s all we’ve got. And we choose to swim, not sink.
See below:
I Stand with Nigeria Protest. #OurMumuDonDo: in the Face of Hopelessness I saw Hope with the #IstandWithNigeria Project; in the Midst of Excruciating Hunger I saw Defiance in the faces of our youths; In a Nation of Virtual Social Media Mouthing Youths I saw Foot Soldiers who are capable of Moving this Nation forward if the dream of nationalism is nurtured in the minds of all. Bad Governance is a failure of the governed just as much as it is a failure of Political Leadership. I am a realist and I understand the challenges this country is facing from decades of wasteful wickedness; indifferent Leadership; Mindless Looting and Audacious Criminality. And so, I understand the Challenges of the current President Muhammadu Buhari Administration; I know there are no Short term Solutions; I am aware that no Matter how smooth the processes of realigning Nigeria will be, we all will have to bite the Bullet as our wounds are being treated. Change we know is hard in the Beginning; Messy in the Middle and Glorious in the end if there is a sincerity of purpose by the Leaders and the Led. The People; My Constituency; My fellow frustrated nigerians are the only people making sacrifices while the Political Leadership is still in the habit of Wastefulness, Looting, Stealing, Embezzlement and Ravaging of our Commonwealth.
