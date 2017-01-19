Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, ECOWAS, Premium Times, frustrated MMM participant and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Adama Barrow

Barrow is officially the president of Gambia. His inauguration had to take place in the Gambian embassy in Senegal.

A win for democracy!

2. ECOWAS

In order to preserve democracy in The Gambia, after series of peace talks with Yahya Jammeh met with stiffneckedness, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decided on the next best thing- military intervention. ECOWAS sent a contingent of soldiers- naval, airforce and foot soldiers- from Nigeria and Senegal to enforce the Presidency of Adama Barrow who had to be sworn in at the Gambian embassy in Senegal, because Jammeh refused to relinquish the seat to the rightful owner.

Watch the troops driving into Gambia with panache.

ECOWAS troops going into #Gambia to flush #Gambia'a🇬🇲 ex-president and now rebel leader #Jammeh out from the statehouse in Banjul #ECOWAS pic.twitter.com/GvuXpH1Gul — Ansu (@nfansu) January 19, 2017

3. Buratai vs Premium Times

Like play, like play, another member of the press was arrested today for doing his job: uncovering cover ups and reporting stories to the Nigerian public. Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi amd his colleague Evelyn Okakwu were arrested by the police upon a complaint by Buratai.

Police officers just raided Premium Times. They arrested the publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, and my colleague, Evelyn Okakwu. Story up shortly. — Samuel Ogundipe (@SamuelOgundipe) January 19, 2017

Needless to say, Nigerians are offended by this blatant hounding and the attempt to ‘handle’ the press by the Federal Government

We have now received word confirming the release of Dapo and his colleague on bail.

4.Amnesty International

The group raised their voice to challenge the unlawful arrest of Premiun Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi and Evelyn Okakwu. Good thing the press has voltrons.

3. Nigerian security shld ensure that they release @DapsyOly and Evelyn Okakwu or charge them to court immediately. @PremiumTimesng — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) January 19, 2017

4. We are calling on the authorities to ensure that the two journalists are granted access to their lawyers and families.@PremiumTimesng — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) January 19, 2017

5. President Buhari

The obviously embattled President has decided to proceed on his annual leave so early on in the the year because Naija wahala too plenty. In fact African problem wan kill am: Trailer Jammeh here. Boko Haram there. Southern Kaduna is still boiling and Nigerian airforce just had to drop that bomb on the IDP camp by mistake. The presidency says while on leave in the UK, he will conduct routine check, just to make sure, you know, that the blood pressure is still alright.

Again, Nigerians are displeased with the President’s jetting off to foreign countries when he will not even bother to visit states in his backyard.

6.Donald Trump

President-elect will by tomorrow become the 45th President of how did Times put it, the divided states of America. No kidding! A presidential inauaguartion in America is supposed to be a day of healing, but in Trump’s case, it’s a day of boycotts. Trump, you just had to make that senseless remark about John Lewis, did you?

Join me at 4pm over at the Lincoln Memorial with my family!#Inauguration2017 https://t.co/GQeQpJOgWz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

⭐️TONIGHT! With @realDonaldTrump, @TobyKeithMusic, and WORLD FAMOUS GRUCCI FIREWORKS at the Lincoln Memorial. Tickets not required for GA. pic.twitter.com/IhoQPj4PaG — Trump Inauguration (@TrumpInaugural) January 19, 2017

7. The Mavrodian babalawo threat

I once told you that Nigerians don’t play with their money, didn’t I? Certainly not in a recession. Kindly see confirmation below:

Baba Sergei, a note of warning, if I may. African jazz is not white magic. These people don’t play over here oo. Please pay this dude before he submits your name to the ancestors. 😂😂

Till tomorrow, fellas.

