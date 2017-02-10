Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Magu, Bobrisky and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Donald Trump

Trump’s been carrying on about how the media carries lopsided news about him, and today he turned his whine in the direction of New York Times- again.

When will Trump get it? His constant yapping is doing anything but bad to these media houses: their patronage is increasing, subscriptions are rising, business is booming. See what Americans thought about his latest media lamentation.

2. Mike Asuquo

But we cannot dwell too long on America’s woes. There’s too much on our plate to consume that we can’t start doing long throat.

The past two weeks have been nothing but drama in Nigeria as the president aides and everyone in between served us different versions of the president’s health status. Mike Asuquo has captured some in his cartoon, which we are sure the President will read because it’s his favourite portion of the newspaper.

Oga, they are calling you.

3. Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Magu located 9.8 million dollars in a bunker in Kaduna owned by the former GMD of NNPC, Andrew Yakubu. Watch:

So think about it. 9.8 MILLION DOLLARS in one person’s hand. In this recession.

 

Imagine. In this scarcity of dollar season, one man had solutions to our economic meltdown and hid it away in his bunker.

Nigerians react:


Our own don be be dat

 

4. Chydee/ @nicholasibekwe

There’s more good news. The guys who beat up a disabled guy in Onitsha recently have been arrested and punished. The army did not stop there. They gave the disabled man, Chijoke Uraku some cash.

See below:

 

5. Bobrisky

Bobrisky and company will be having a house warming party soon. It’s gonna be lit.

Tundeednut identifies with his bestie, Bobrisky, ahead of his housewarming ceremony

A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on

 

6. @Dikachim

This hilarious thread by @Dikachim will have laughing ou loud. It shows the other side of being a woman who loves to cook. Everything has to be Martha Stewart.

See below:

7. Pastor Olubunmi Oluwole gave his wife a lovely surprise.

Sweet. Val’s gearing up to be awesome.

