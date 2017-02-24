Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Oby Ezekwesili, Feyi Fawehinmi and others



Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Donald Trump

Can you believe the Donald tweeted this below? Is this a rhetorical question or could he simply be holding forth with himself?

Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there – totally out of control. Chicago needs help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

Oh, and he’s very determined to find the national security ‘leakers’

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

And to wrap things up, he’s barred Buzzfeed, CNN, Politico and others from news briefings at the White House.

Dude, just swap places with Mugabe already.

2. Oby Ezekwesili

Moving onto third world problems, Oby Ezekwesili has been talking about how we treat our own in Nigeria. Do see below:

The acute sense of outrage & failure that I felt 3yrs ago at the handling of slaughtered #29BuniYadiBoys fueled my stance on #ChibokGirls. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 24, 2017

How could one explain that FG never reached out to the bereaved parents of #29BuniYadiBoys until WE @BBOG_Nigeria marked their 1yr in 2015? — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 24, 2017

Since WE @BBOG_Nigeria in 2015 marked 1year of the gruesome murder of #29BuniYadiBoys we did in 2016 & shall do the third one tomorrow. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 24, 2017

@BBOG_Nigeria uses annual event of #29BuniYadiBoys to REMIND FG & State Govts of their RESPONSIBILITY TO ENSURE SAFETY OF SCHOOL CHILDREN. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 24, 2017

If anything has traumatized one the most, it is that our children @ early and middle childhood are becoming inured to Violence & Death. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 24, 2017

Whether it is #SouthernKaduna, North East, South East, North Central, North West or OgoniLand; WE must DEMAND that Governments DIGNIFY LIFE. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 24, 2017

There is a fierce urgency necessary in ending violent conflicts, terrorism, kidnapping etc all over the country & ushering in Law & Order. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 24, 2017

As WE @BBOG_Nigeria remember that tragedy of our #29BuniYadiBoys, it bears reminding that the death of ANY one of us DIMINISHES ALL OF US. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 24, 2017

3. Chris Ngwodo

Chris Ngwodo feels the same way Ms Ezekwesili feels. Why jump upandan about xenophobia in foreign lands when we kill our own with our hands on our soil?

@RemiAdekoya1 @ShehuAbdullah3 Nigerian pseudo-nationalist outrage lacks impact to me. Nigerian lives scarcely matter much in Nigeria itself — Chris Ngwodo (@chrisngwodo) February 24, 2017

Prejudice&xenophobic hatred in Nigeria have killed far more Nigerians at home than xenophobic hatred abroad ever will. — Chris Ngwodo (@chrisngwodo) February 24, 2017

Unfortunate.

4. There was a debate on Twitter today regarding South Africa’s xenophobic tendencies. A South African actually set the record straight.

Eye opening.

5. Elnathan John

Beyond xenophobia and deaths, we are still asking after Buhari, as concerned citizens of the realm.

Dear @GOVUK ,

Are you doing ok? If so,doxology. My love @MBuhari disappeared & is in your home. Y'all having an affair? I just need to know. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 23, 2017

5. Feyi Fawehinmi

Feyi’s problems are of a forex sort.

My children's school fees is now with the band leader. He was singing my name and and and …sigh — tyro (@DoubleEph) February 24, 2017

@DoubleEph Feyi Bobo oo, Feyi mo ba re ode. OK, Feyi, Handsome Handsome Bobo, Bobo iwo lo dara bayi. Olowo Mama Charlie… Keep dancing bros — Wole (@wolexzzo) February 24, 2017

@wolexzzo 😂😂 You know the thing — tyro (@DoubleEph) February 24, 2017

@DoubleEph we need the forex, please spend some more, your nation appreciates your sacrifice. — Ayodeji Adegbenro (@dejigbenro) February 24, 2017

@seunkoya God knows I try my best for this country — tyro (@DoubleEph) February 24, 2017

Learn from his story. Avoid praise singers at parties like the plague!

Wait, what are you even doing at parties in this recession?

7. Dear Mum

That’s the new trend on Twitter.

Dear Mum…continue to Rest In Peace 😢 — Dacosta Olawale (@bublinbubble) February 24, 2017

Dear Mum thank you for everything you taught me, i see the light in your words as i journey through life. — Royalty (@Coldbloodedkvng) February 24, 2017

Dear Mum, thank you for always fighting for me on your knees in prayers every night. — Royalty (@Coldbloodedkvng) February 24, 2017

Dear Mum I thank you for always behaving like a typical Nigerian mother. If not I wonder how my life would have turned out 2 be — iam_howen (@Owengee5) February 24, 2017

dear mum and dad, thank you for giving me such a weird name. sincerely, my name never showed up in any of those customized keychains. 😅 — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@hoelyleigh) February 19, 2017

Beautiful.