Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Oby Ezekwesili, Feyi Fawehinmi and others


Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Donald Trump

Can you believe the Donald tweeted this below? Is this a rhetorical question or could he simply be holding forth with himself?

Oh, and he’s very determined to find the national security ‘leakers’

And to wrap things up, he’s barred Buzzfeed, CNN, Politico and others from news briefings at the White House.

Dude, just swap places with Mugabe already.

2. Oby Ezekwesili

Moving onto third world problems, Oby Ezekwesili has been talking about how we treat our own in Nigeria. Do see below:

3. Chris Ngwodo

Chris Ngwodo feels the same way Ms Ezekwesili feels. Why jump upandan about xenophobia in foreign lands when we kill our own with our hands on our soil?

Unfortunate.

4. There was a debate on Twitter today regarding South Africa’s xenophobic tendencies. A South African actually set the record straight.

Eye opening.

 

5. Elnathan John

Beyond xenophobia and deaths, we are still asking after Buhari, as concerned citizens of the realm.

5. Feyi Fawehinmi

Feyi’s problems are of a forex sort.

Learn from his story. Avoid praise singers at parties like the plague!

Wait, what are you even doing at parties in this recession?

 

7. Dear Mum

That’s the new trend on Twitter.

Beautiful.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: South Africa’s xenophobia is nothing new, a South African affirms

White House bars CNN, BuzzFeed, Politico, New York Times from press briefing

The Thread: Nigeria only has herself to blame for South Africa’s xenophobic violence

Loading...
Loading...