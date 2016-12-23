Today’s Noisemakers: Fake news, #NoMeansNo, Headies awards and others

  1. Fake news

Some newspapers carried the report of the release of an additional 21 Chibok girls, which if true, would have been a great way to round off the year. Alas, it was fake. Tolu Ogunlesi and Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, set the news straight.

2. Headies 2016

The Headies ought to be one of the biggest music award shows in Nigeria, but it was marred by boycotts and technical difficulties.

3. Mr Eazi

After Tekno was booted out by the organisers of the Headies for not conforming to mandatory requirements, Mr Eazi swept in and scooped up the Next rated award many felt should have been Tekno’s.

4. #NoMeansNo

Definition of rape: Absence of consent. That’s all.

Here’s what real men do: they exercise restraint.

5. @Pyt_Faith

@Pyt_Faith had tweeted earlier about her mum’s kidnap. She is glad to announce that she’ll be spending Christmas with her mum.

6. Scarcity of cash

Reports of scarcity of cash in some states of the Federation have come to our attention. Apparently, some bank ATMs are either not dispensing cash at all, while some banks are instructing customers to put a cap on their withdrawal limits. What in hell is going on?

Join us to wonder.

7. Elnathan John

Elnathan John is tired of the hypocrisy of Nigerians.

We’ll be back.

