Today’s Noisemakers: Fake news, #NoMeansNo, Headies awards and others

BREAKING: Freed schoolgirls to celebrate Christmas in Chibok https://t.co/j45mWbR4vI pic.twitter.com/xkmCjcoBcJ — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) December 22, 2016

Breaking news everywhere https://t.co/XSMPH28n62 — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 22, 2016

Some newspapers carried the report of the release of an additional 21 Chibok girls, which if true, would have been a great way to round off the year. Alas, it was fake. Tolu Ogunlesi and Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, set the news straight.

Everyone in a rush to do 'breaking' news. Even 'traditional' media. No standards anymore for verifying, or even hedging. Sigh. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 22, 2016

Fake news, alas. See @GarShehu TL. This sort of rush to 'break' unverified news not helpful at all. https://t.co/AxjpCMBuxO — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 22, 2016

2. Headies 2016

The Headies ought to be one of the biggest music award shows in Nigeria, but it was marred by boycotts and technical difficulties.

I pity falz. When people mention the worst headies in history they will say falz was the presenter #headies2016 — @thatboy (@WilliamsEbube) December 22, 2016

My mum said Olamide is probably on a round table somewhere drinking Hennessey with his goons and making fun of the #headies2016😂😂I died man😭 — Dolapo ❌ (@youngblood_rhex) December 22, 2016

Next year make headies no use venue.. make Dem just package the awards give konga make Dem deliver to the winners #headies2016 — Awosusi Kehinde (@gr8awoo) December 22, 2016

3. Mr Eazi

After Tekno was booted out by the organisers of the Headies for not conforming to mandatory requirements, Mr Eazi swept in and scooped up the Next rated award many felt should have been Tekno’s.

Techno just gave up his shine to Mr Eazi.

When God wants to bless you, your competitors act stupid.

Life is Eazi #headies2016 — K BABA J (@jidekol) December 23, 2016

4. #NoMeansNo

Definition of rape: Absence of consent. That’s all.

It ain't rape if you took your dumb ass to his house and got butt naked in his bed willingly https://t.co/G2j0XtItQH — Bad Hombre (@251Mason) December 22, 2016

Yes it is rape… https://t.co/2HMyf0Bj5R — Pretty Flaco (@DanTresOmi) December 22, 2016

Here’s what real men do: they exercise restraint.

5. @Pyt_Faith

@Pyt_Faith had tweeted earlier about her mum’s kidnap. She is glad to announce that she’ll be spending Christmas with her mum.

My People, ABEG Make una RT. Person fit sight am! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/IxcvSq8g35 — Man United In Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) December 20, 2016

MY MUM HAS BEEN RELEASED !!! — Faith (@Pyt_Faith) December 22, 2016

SPENDING CHRISTMAS WITH MY MUM. TEARS OF JOY💃🙏 — Faith (@Pyt_Faith) December 22, 2016

6. Scarcity of cash

It has come to my knowledge that there is no cash in PHC banks. People are legit denied their own money in cash? — JAJA™ (@JajaPhD) December 22, 2016

@deehumorous @JajaPhD it's not just Port Harcourt, people have also reported this in Asaba, and Bayelsa. — Wodu Eze (@WoduEze) December 22, 2016

Reports of scarcity of cash in some states of the Federation have come to our attention. Apparently, some bank ATMs are either not dispensing cash at all, while some banks are instructing customers to put a cap on their withdrawal limits. What in hell is going on?

You're late;

Been like this for weeks;

Got worse due to Xmas shopping A Bank Manager told us CBN haven't supplied them with cash in Weeks https://t.co/ozdiqv1u9n — Devon… (@StST4N) December 22, 2016

We have started experiencing Greece-like cash shortages in banks? Which do we use…GEJ didn't save or GEJ stole all the money? 🤔 *Tough https://t.co/Bh2xlEWDN5 — Uche (@Demoore90210) December 22, 2016

@JajaPhD @theophilus_rich they'll even tell you the amount you're allowed to withdraw wth — captainthot (@embers_child) December 22, 2016

I basically spent 9am to 3pm today in banking halls, begging them to give me my own money.

The ATMs have packed as well. https://t.co/ZGVjwUBEsZ — Vincent (@Don_Baadom) December 22, 2016

7. Elnathan John

Elnathan John is tired of the hypocrisy of Nigerians.

You people should stop being hypocrites about James Ibori. Let his friends celebrate. Your thief is minister. Your thief is SGF. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) December 22, 2016

The hypocrisy of Nigerians. My thief is better than your thief. My thief has not yet done jail time. He got billions from a snake farm. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) December 22, 2016

Ibori went to prison. Paid for (at least some of) his crimes. Your thief is free. Stealing with 1 hand &doing anti corruption with the other — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) December 22, 2016

