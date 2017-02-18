Today’s Noisemakers: Femi Kuti, Pa Ikhide, Bashir Ahmaad and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Oby Ezekwesili

Following the arrest of Audu Maikori yesterday by the orchestration of El Rufai, Oby Ezekwesili informed Nigerians in a series of tweets today that she had spoken with the Kaduna state governor to release Audu, since he had already apologised for false information which he had spread. She also informed us that the governor was rather bent on seeing through his policy of consequences. More about that here.

2. Pa Ikhide

The vocal author and writer did not mince words as he flaggelatted El Rufai for his dumb move and tendered El Rufai’s receipts from days when the latter’s stock in trade was spreading false information and ‘inciting’ messages.

3.Gimba Kakanda also lent his voice to the #FreeAudu movement.

4. Bashir Ahmaad

It’s obvious that the president’s media aide is still spoiling for a fight.

Is this a threat?

 

4. Femi Kuti

As we ponder on our dismal return to autocracy and intimidation tactics, Femi Kuti reminds us that today, 40 years ago, his father Fela Kuti was accosted by soldiers in his home and arrested.

5. Jude Feranmi

Still on national issues, one of which is the President’s health, Jude Feranmi remimds us that today marks a month president Buhari took off to London for vacation.

Commercial Break

As members of governors forum plan a trip to see the King, one of ours also took a trip a’la social media.

What a hoot.

7. Amara Nwankpa

Amara has taken Buhari’s media aide Tolu Ogunlesi to task on some tweet the latter put out.

Bonus:

Demola Olarewaju

Following the ruckus on social media today over Audu Maikori’s arrest, Demola haď a few words for those ‘in power’.

Fitting.

Keep making useful noise. Audu Maikori has now been released.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...