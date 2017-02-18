Today’s Noisemakers: Femi Kuti, Pa Ikhide, Bashir Ahmaad and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Oby Ezekwesili

Following the arrest of Audu Maikori yesterday by the orchestration of El Rufai, Oby Ezekwesili informed Nigerians in a series of tweets today that she had spoken with the Kaduna state governor to release Audu, since he had already apologised for false information which he had spread. She also informed us that the governor was rather bent on seeing through his policy of consequences. More about that here.

2. Pa Ikhide

The vocal author and writer did not mince words as he flaggelatted El Rufai for his dumb move and tendered El Rufai’s receipts from days when the latter’s stock in trade was spreading false information and ‘inciting’ messages.

3.Gimba Kakanda also lent his voice to the #FreeAudu movement.

4. Bashir Ahmaad

It’s obvious that the president’s media aide is still spoiling for a fight.

So many false/hateful messages on SM. Hopefully, this will serve as a lesson to those who deliberately share such messages #AlwaysVerify — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 18, 2017

Is this a threat?

4. Femi Kuti

As we ponder on our dismal return to autocracy and intimidation tactics, Femi Kuti reminds us that today, 40 years ago, his father Fela Kuti was accosted by soldiers in his home and arrested.

40years today since the burning of kalakuta (Fela's house) by government said unknown soldiers .#Felalives — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 18, 2017

On this day 1977, 1000 soldiers stormed Kuti’s commune in Lagos in retaliation for his Zombie song, in which he likened soldiers to robots pic.twitter.com/sm8o3MYKXF — SeeMeSeeNigeria (@SeeMeSeeNigeria) February 18, 2017

5. Jude Feranmi

Still on national issues, one of which is the President’s health, Jude Feranmi remimds us that today marks a month president Buhari took off to London for vacation.

Just as Nigeria was happening to us Today marks 1 month since our President wrote a letter for his vacation Don't ask what is happening! — JFK| #OurLivesMatter (@JudeFeranmi) February 18, 2017

Commercial Break

As members of governors forum plan a trip to see the King, one of ours also took a trip a’la social media.

More Nigerians troop to London to see their sick president. pic.twitter.com/DTHLNOZ6lj — Shalom Miriam Shehu (@MiriamShehu) February 17, 2017

What a hoot.

They learn at a young age how to argue without logic pic.twitter.com/2Y1a7w5Nh4 — Call me Rickye (@Under6ftNoBeard) February 17, 2017

7. Amara Nwankpa

Amara has taken Buhari’s media aide Tolu Ogunlesi to task on some tweet the latter put out.

"Slander like a lion, repent like a mouse." ~ Comical Ali, 2018 pic.twitter.com/02WW9zM5XA — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) February 17, 2017

Bonus:

Demola Olarewaju

Following the ruckus on social media today over Audu Maikori’s arrest, Demola haď a few words for those ‘in power’.

Ahmadu Bello hounded Aminu Kano.

Yar'Adua hounded El-Rufai into exile – (GEJ brought him back).

Buhari hounding Dasuki. They know Power. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) February 18, 2017

Fitting.

Keep making useful noise. Audu Maikori has now been released.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments