Today’s Noisemakers: Garba Shehu, Omojuwa, Ambode and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Garba Shehu

So our president has been accounted for- sorta. Summary: He’s in London, and won’t be back anytime soon.

During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than planned. — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) February 21, 2017

The thing about this press release is that we do not know whether Garba Shehu spoke with the president himself or with the people who are around the president in London, and speak to him daily. Because, you know, that’s a thing in Nigeria.

2. Chioma Agwuegbo

We love this response by Chioma Agwuegbo

Last week the country's principal officers all went to pay courtesy visit. No urgency to tackle this recession/alleviate suffering. Shame. — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) February 21, 2017

Like this isn't proper at all. The ambiguity doesn't do us any good. Who gives their staff time off without a definite return date? Haba. — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) February 21, 2017

He's been gone circa one month now, how much longer will he be away for? When will he speak to us himself? How much is this costing Nigeria? https://t.co/M1xe9WG0kU — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) February 21, 2017

3. Reno Omokri

In the light of these events, someone asked Reno this question:

I dont blame you. He's been gone for so long that people have forgotten who he is. He's our High Commissioner to UK! pic.twitter.com/LSGbfjGctR — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 21, 2017

Hahaha.

4. Japheth Omojuwa

This is clearly Omojuwa’s year of philanthropy. He’s looking to reward people for their hustle.

This is his own “on becoming” story.

5. Olatunde Bakare

As if to take a cue from Omojuwa’s philanthropy ginger, @ also wants to partner with small businesses.

If you have a genuine business idea but lack funds, hit me up and let's talk. I'm willing to be your business partner.😊 — Olatunde Bakare (@Backarray) February 21, 2017

It might be recession season in Nigeria, but Nigerians are extraordinary at this brothers’ keeper thing.

Wehdone Sahs.

6. Thin Tall Tony

We really want to see how far TTT will go to preserve this lie of his.

Thin Tall Tony's face as Jon is talking about married men cheating etc 😂😂😂 Lwkmd! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/niBCq5TyHt — Alma Ojugbana-Ngur (@Alma_Glamorous) February 21, 2017

7. Ambode

Governor Ambode is keen on putting Lagos on the map!

We appreciate the contributions and support of our donors. We encourage them to continually support the effort of the Lagos State Govt… pic.twitter.com/VSfAcmL8sj — Akinwunmi Ambode (@AkinwunmiAmbode) February 21, 2017

…in making Lagos the safest, most secure and most prosperous commercial location in Africa. pic.twitter.com/cY8JzDtg9Q — Akinwunmi Ambode (@AkinwunmiAmbode) February 21, 2017

