Today’s Noisemakers: Garba Shehu, Omojuwa, Ambode and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Garba Shehu

So our president has been accounted for- sorta. Summary: He’s in London, and won’t be back anytime soon.

The thing about this press release is that we do not know whether Garba Shehu spoke with the president himself or with the people who are around the president in London, and speak to him daily. Because, you know, that’s a thing in Nigeria.

2. Chioma Agwuegbo

We love this response by Chioma Agwuegbo

3. Reno Omokri

In the light of these events, someone asked Reno this question:

Hahaha.

4. Japheth Omojuwa

This is clearly Omojuwa’s year of philanthropy. He’s looking to reward people for their hustle.

This is his own “on becoming” story.

5. Olatunde Bakare

As if to take a cue from Omojuwa’s philanthropy ginger, @ also wants to partner with small businesses.

It might be recession season in Nigeria, but Nigerians are extraordinary at this brothers’ keeper thing.

Wehdone Sahs.

6. Thin Tall Tony

We really want to see how far TTT will go to preserve this lie of his.

7. Ambode

Governor Ambode is keen on putting Lagos on the map!

