Today’s Noisemakers: #HurtBae, Dare Olaitan, Olabinjo and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 @CreoleKurt (or as Twitter has christened her #HurtBae)

Two days after Valentine, the conversation on Twitter began with cheating. Now cheating has different varieties. This one trumps them all.

The viral video had everyone in their feels, as many tried to grapple with the dude’s cold, cold heart.

2. @_SpecialKayy

We especially love this tweet below as she considers the true answer to this question #HurtBae asked.

@CreoleKourt has moved on. Yaaay.

3. Dare Olaitan

Writer and producer, Dare Olaitan, chipped in with a story about his cheating experience

Kai. People have seen nwi sha in this world.

 

4. Adebiyi

But take heart, love is still possible. For instance, this young Nigerian dude and this elderly American/European?? (sha, white) woman are having a time of it.

He even tapped into his Shakespearean side and produced this.

Nigerian man's heartfelt birthday shoutout to his wife, goes viral

A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on

Wow. Isn’t it a truly incredible world?

 

5. @Mz_Zele

Someone comes for Bobrisky…

And look at those hands too.

Moving on…

 

The second thing Twitter Nigeria chewed on today was bad business practices of Nigerian CEOs. Of course, you can pin it down on the environment or lack of proper regulation.

 

6 @deaduramilade blew the lid off with this tweet.

 

Suddenly, everybody had stories to share.

7. Editi Effiong

There’s more about this bad job practices of CEOs.

Simples.

