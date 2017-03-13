Today’s Noisemakers: Hushpuppi, Davido, Tayo Faniran, Dr Joe Abah and others

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Hushpuppi

When you have eaten and you are full, you get bored and start looking for trouble. Over the weekend, a fight brewed between a certain man who goes by Hushpuppi and Davido. It began when the former showed receipts of the millions he’d spent at Club Quilox and asked us to do the math. Afterwards, he took a swipe at Davido, claiming that he, Hushpuppi is richer and doesn’t need to rely on his dad’s money.

Speculations were rife that Hushpuppi sold his kindneys to get that much money. But this tweep set the record staright- sorta.

Boys are flying babalawo in private jets and lodging them in five star hotels and you are here shouting kidney kidney 😂😂 #WhoBeMumu — ADÉOLÁ (@Deeregie) March 13, 2017

There's a truck load of guys richer than hush but they have to be low key for different reasons. Hush is loud cos it's part of his hustle — ADÉOLÁ (@Deeregie) March 13, 2017

😂😂😂😂y'all really think hushpup sold his kidney 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 if only you know the truth. Hush has MONEY just leave matter abeg. — ADÉOLÁ (@Deeregie) March 13, 2017

All hell then broke loose

2. Davido

The musician responded with receipts and a whole lotta clapbacks.

3. Eniola Badmus

The comedienne also gave Hushpuppi the left hand of fellowship, after all, which millionaire asks for a follow back?

Next thing we knew, this happened:

Davido and Hush puppi have taken this beef to a whole new level. Both are now doing money giveaway competition 😂 — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) March 13, 2017

Davido led the way

I feel like giving out money today — Davido (@iam_Davido) March 13, 2017

Hushpuppi followed much later

I FEEL LIKE GIVING OUT MONEY TODAY SEND IN YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS EVERYBODY #Hushpuppi — OFFICIALHUSHPUPPY (@HushpuppiRay) March 13, 2017

But now, the beef’s over.

4. Buruji, friend to both gentlemen initiated the peace talks.

Davido and Hushpuppi hug tightly as they squash their beef in the presence of a certain peacemaker called Buruji A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

And all’s well with the world again…

Well, except for Dr Joe Abah

5. While Davido and Hushpuppi were duelling over the youngest millionaires in Nigeria, Dr Joe Abah, DG BPSR (Bureau of Public Service Reforms) is musing over his choices and a regrettable lack of necessary millionaire status.

Do see below:

I've been working for 30 years solid, never had more than 10 days leave at a time & only been off sick for 7 days. Yes. Fry dodo for me! — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 13, 2017

As a young man, I wanted to 2 things: be a multi-millionaire at 50 & to not NEED to work. I've failed miserably to achieve the second so far — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 13, 2017

Having ranted, I count my blessings one by one. "Buru ekene, riwo otito Fada Fada ehhhh, Fada Fada oooohhh! Adikwam loyal. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/M6gg5RdHDj — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 13, 2017

We sympathise, sir.

Now, who’s asking for my account number?

6 Tayo Faniran

Actor, model and musician, and former Big Brother Africa housemate received quite some tongue lashing following his less than terrific outing at the Big Brother naija show on Sunday.

Well, he responded. Do see below:

Tayo is also a new dad

AND AFTER MY PERFORMANCE LAST NIGHT AT #BBNaija GOD BLESSED ME WITH THIS TREASURE OF IMMEASURABLE VALUE,GOD I THANK YOU 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 THANKS TO MY FANS AND @bigbrothernaija2017 FOR MAKING LAST NIGHT A SPECIAL ONE FOR ME,MEANWHILE MY BIRTHDAY IS COMING UP IN 5 DAYS #BBNaija #KingKongRecords #Tayonation 💪🏿 cc @payporte A post shared by Akintayo Faniran (@tayofaniran) on Mar 13, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Awww. So cute.

7. Religious wars

Do see below:

Both Muslims and Christians are guilty, Nigerian man replies activist who shared pictures of Muslims blocking a federal road in Katsina State A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Bonus

Who are you people? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bjLqS0BF5F — Aunty Les (@MsAbiye) March 13, 2017