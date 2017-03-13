Today’s Noisemakers: Hushpuppi, Davido, Tayo Faniran, Dr Joe Abah and others

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1 Hushpuppi
When you have eaten and you are full, you get bored and start looking for trouble. Over the weekend, a fight brewed between a certain man who goes by Hushpuppi and Davido. It began when the former showed receipts of the millions he’d spent at Club Quilox and asked us to do the math. Afterwards, he took a swipe at Davido, claiming that he, Hushpuppi is richer and doesn’t need to rely on his dad’s money.
Speculations were rife that Hushpuppi sold his kindneys to get that much money. But this tweep set the record staright- sorta.
Boys are flying babalawo in private jets and lodging them in five star hotels and you are here shouting kidney kidney 😂😂 #WhoBeMumu
— ADÉOLÁ (@Deeregie) March 13, 2017
There's a truck load of guys richer than hush but they have to be low key for different reasons. Hush is loud cos it's part of his hustle
— ADÉOLÁ (@Deeregie) March 13, 2017
😂😂😂😂y'all really think hushpup sold his kidney 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 if only you know the truth. Hush has MONEY just leave matter abeg.
— ADÉOLÁ (@Deeregie) March 13, 2017
All hell then broke loose
2. Davido
The musician responded with receipts and a whole lotta clapbacks.
3. Eniola Badmus
The comedienne also gave Hushpuppi the left hand of fellowship, after all, which millionaire asks for a follow back?
After #hushpuppi shut down #quiloxclub this past weekend and posted his bills, captioned "Do the maths" . . @eniola_badmus comes for him – . . "What do you do? Where do you work? You begged me to follow back on IG" – #EniolaBadmus questions #Hushpuppi's source of income after he posted club bill of N11.5million.
Next thing we knew, this happened:
Davido and Hush puppi have taken this beef to a whole new level. Both are now doing money giveaway competition 😂
— Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) March 13, 2017
Davido led the way
I feel like giving out money today
— Davido (@iam_Davido) March 13, 2017
Hushpuppi followed much later
I FEEL LIKE GIVING OUT MONEY TODAY SEND IN YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS EVERYBODY #Hushpuppi
— OFFICIALHUSHPUPPY (@HushpuppiRay) March 13, 2017
But now, the beef’s over.
4. Buruji, friend to both gentlemen initiated the peace talks.
And all’s well with the world again…
Well, except for Dr Joe Abah
5. While Davido and Hushpuppi were duelling over the youngest millionaires in Nigeria, Dr Joe Abah, DG BPSR (Bureau of Public Service Reforms) is musing over his choices and a regrettable lack of necessary millionaire status.
Do see below:
I've been working for 30 years solid, never had more than 10 days leave at a time & only been off sick for 7 days. Yes. Fry dodo for me!
— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 13, 2017
As a young man, I wanted to 2 things: be a multi-millionaire at 50 & to not NEED to work. I've failed miserably to achieve the second so far
— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 13, 2017
Having ranted, I count my blessings one by one. "Buru ekene, riwo otito Fada Fada ehhhh, Fada Fada oooohhh! Adikwam loyal. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/M6gg5RdHDj
— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 13, 2017
We sympathise, sir.
Now, who’s asking for my account number?
6 Tayo Faniran
Actor, model and musician, and former Big Brother Africa housemate received quite some tongue lashing following his less than terrific outing at the Big Brother naija show on Sunday.
Well, he responded. Do see below:
This is what I looked like when I started My journey as a professional model in Johannesburg South Africa in 2008,but look where I am today,yes if you know nothing about me you need to keep quiet and ask questions from those who can tell you about me,I have a rebellious spirit towards failure,no matter how many times i fall I will always get back up,I don't quit I only get better,when I took this picture I felt like I was the hottest sh** but years after I looked at these days and I laughed at myself like what was I thinking,but until today that you see me as your Africa's reality super star,super model,brand ambassador,and role model to millions of youths in the world,I never gave up my dreams,I remember my friend that said I would never be on a billboard in my hometown but today I have fans ALLOVER the world,I dine with kings and queens,I'm loved and respected,so you see this our job wey we dey do,NA music dem dey call am,and I don't care about your cheap opinions,ofcourse I appreciate all the positive and constructive criticism I got from a few but as for you bitter people,go and dance on third mainland bridge and may Dangote truck catch up with you there,funny thing is I have been releasing songs for the past two years,performing on smaller platforms but I didn't get your tweets and comments then,but just because today God gave me the privilege to perform on a larger stage,you want to start hating,but I check your profiles and I see nothing you are doing for your lives,I'm an entertainer and weda e pain u or e sweet u,entertainment is entertainment,fact is that I was in your rumpled faces haterz,oh did I remember to mention that I designed everything I wore yesterday by myself,yes that's my soon to be commercialized brand,and when I lunch it the brand name will explain a lot to you,fix your lives,I'm doing something great with mine,it suits you to analyze me but yours can stay under your mattress till it decays and stink,I don't look for fights but I don't run either,if your throat itches you to talk to me,come out and I have many things to tell you,I'm better than you yes I mean you,so you can go and die,I'm running my race and your Noiz means nothing to me
Tayo is also a new dad
AND AFTER MY PERFORMANCE LAST NIGHT AT #BBNaija GOD BLESSED ME WITH THIS TREASURE OF IMMEASURABLE VALUE,GOD I THANK YOU 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 THANKS TO MY FANS AND @bigbrothernaija2017 FOR MAKING LAST NIGHT A SPECIAL ONE FOR ME,MEANWHILE MY BIRTHDAY IS COMING UP IN 5 DAYS #BBNaija #KingKongRecords #Tayonation 💪🏿 cc @payporte
Awww. So cute.
7. Religious wars
Do see below:
Bonus
Who are you people? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bjLqS0BF5F
— Aunty Les (@MsAbiye) March 13, 2017
