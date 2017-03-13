Today’s Noisemakers: Hushpuppi, Davido, Tayo Faniran, Dr Joe Abah and others

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Hushpuppi

When you have eaten and you are full, you get bored and start looking for trouble. Over the weekend, a fight brewed between a certain man who goes by Hushpuppi and Davido. It began when the former showed receipts of the millions he’d spent at Club Quilox and asked us to do the math. Afterwards, he took a swipe at Davido, claiming that he, Hushpuppi is richer and doesn’t need to rely on his dad’s money.

Speculations were rife that Hushpuppi sold his kindneys to get that much money. But this tweep set the record staright- sorta.

All hell then broke loose

 

2. Davido

The musician responded with receipts and a whole lotta clapbacks.

 

3. Eniola Badmus

The comedienne also gave Hushpuppi the left hand of fellowship, after all, which millionaire asks for a follow back?

Next thing we knew, this happened:

Davido led the way

Hushpuppi followed much later

But now, the beef’s over.

4. Buruji, friend to both gentlemen initiated the peace talks.

Davido and Hushpuppi hug tightly as they squash their beef in the presence of a certain peacemaker called Buruji

A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on

And all’s well with the world again…

Well, except for Dr Joe Abah

 

5. While Davido and Hushpuppi were duelling over the youngest millionaires in Nigeria, Dr Joe Abah, DG BPSR (Bureau of Public Service Reforms) is musing over his choices and a regrettable lack of necessary millionaire status.

Do see below:

We sympathise, sir.

Now, who’s asking for my account number?

 

6 Tayo Faniran

Actor, model and musician, and former Big Brother Africa housemate received quite some tongue lashing following his less than terrific outing at the Big Brother naija show on Sunday.

Well, he responded. Do see below:

This is what I looked like when I started My journey as a professional model in Johannesburg South Africa in 2008,but look where I am today,yes if you know nothing about me you need to keep quiet and ask questions from those who can tell you about me,I have a rebellious spirit towards failure,no matter how many times i fall I will always get back up,I don't quit I only get better,when I took this picture I felt like I was the hottest sh** but years after I looked at these days and I laughed at myself like what was I thinking,but until today that you see me as your Africa's reality super star,super model,brand ambassador,and role model to millions of youths in the world,I never gave up my dreams,I remember my friend that said I would never be on a billboard in my hometown but today I have fans ALLOVER the world,I dine with kings and queens,I'm loved and respected,so you see this our job wey we dey do,NA music dem dey call am,and I don't care about your cheap opinions,ofcourse I appreciate all the positive and constructive criticism I got from a few but as for you bitter people,go and dance on third mainland bridge and may Dangote truck catch up with you there,funny thing is I have been releasing songs for the past two years,performing on smaller platforms but I didn't get your tweets and comments then,but just because today God gave me the privilege to perform on a larger stage,you want to start hating,but I check your profiles and I see nothing you are doing for your lives,I'm an entertainer and weda e pain u or e sweet u,entertainment is entertainment,fact is that I was in your rumpled faces haterz,oh did I remember to mention that I designed everything I wore yesterday by myself,yes that's my soon to be commercialized brand,and when I lunch it the brand name will explain a lot to you,fix your lives,I'm doing something great with mine,it suits you to analyze me but yours can stay under your mattress till it decays and stink,I don't look for fights but I don't run either,if your throat itches you to talk to me,come out and I have many things to tell you,I'm better than you yes I mean you,so you can go and die,I'm running my race and your Noiz means nothing to me

A post shared by Akintayo Faniran (@tayofaniran) on

Tayo is also a new dad

Awww. So cute.

7. Religious wars

Do see below:

Bonus

