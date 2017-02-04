Today’s Noisemakers: James Ibori, Donald Trump, Godwin Emefiele and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1  Donald Trump

President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed an executive order on the 27th of January, prohibiting refugees from seven countries from making their abode in the States.  Specifically, the order suspended all refugees from entering the US for 120 days, barred visa applications from seven countries with Muslim majorities for 90 days, and refugees from Syria indefinitely. This caused a ruckus around the country and even outside of it: protests were held at airports in America, and #MuslimBan went viral, and some states sued the federal government.

Today, federal judge James Robart of Washington ruled against the ban. His ruling applies nationwide.

President was upset about the ruling and tweeted this:

And the responses rolled in:

There’s actually more here. Feed your eyes.

But that did not stop Trump from enlarging on his previous comment.

See below:

Trust Chrissy Teigen to package and deliver the perfect clapback:

We live for these bants.

 

2  CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

Bringing it back to our Fatherland, one of our government officials, whom many have described as incompetent and responsible for our now three-quarter economic recession surprised us today.

Using the official CBN Twitter handle, he put out statements like these:

Yea. Dumb, right?

Without question.

So we were able to make a connection: Nigerians want Emefiele to go.  This has been their desire since last year. But the CBN governor clearly doesn’t want to. So his backers at CBN (@cenbank), who are also handling the  @EmefieleStays account got their handles mixed up and used the wrong Twitter account to post reasons why Emefiele should stay.

Hehe, when God wants to catch you.

This is what Nigerians thought about the accident.

 

4  James Ibori

Our favourite con man is back. The former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has returned to the country after duly serving his jail term abroad for fraud. He received a hero’s welcome, which got a few persons upset on Twitter NG:

There might be a bright side to his return, guys.

And the people of God say…

Ibori was picked up by the DSS when he came in. According to DSS boss, Daura, “He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward; also, to welcome him back to his fatherland. We are also meeting soon to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation,”

See, everybody loves Ibori.

5  Audu Maikori

Sadly, Audu Maikori was wrong. Not just about the pictures he used to gain sympathy for the #Southern Kaduna killing fields. But also about this story. When Twitter began to throw accusations at him, and call his stories false, Audu decided to fact check it. This is what he discovered.

But a number of people are taking his apology with a pinch of salt.

Moving on…

 

6  Toke Makinwa

So the great Toke is flicking her hair in Maje’s direction, not ’cause she’s flirting with him; she just won’t give a damn about his lawsuit.

She is currently in Ghana promoting the book.

 

7  Japhet Omojuwa

Hardly a day passes without Omojuwa calling out one person or the other, from the Federal government to Twitter trolls. Today, he turned his sights on Reno Omokri who wrote this article.

Some persons agreed:

Of course, there were those who didn’t quite care for Omojuwa’s choice of words:

These angry children of Twitter, sha.

And that wraps up our list of noisemakers for this week. See you Monday.

