Today’s Noisemakers: Jammeh, Funmi Iyanda, Omoni Oboli and others

 

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Yahya Jammeh:

First, we heard that Jammeh was preparing to flee.

Then we heard that per his legislature, Jammeh’s tenure has been extended for an additional 90 days.

What we do know for certain is that the combined military might of Nigeria’s Airforce, the Nigerian Navy and Senegal’s troops (we hear) will be waiting to greet him tomorrow, should he refuse to move from that stool. And it’s likely America has a special package for him. We just do not know what yet. As they say in social media lingo, tomorrow’s gonna be lit!

Before you make that life altering decision, Sir, consider this below:

2. Funmi Iyanda

The TV maven declared that marriage is not one of her aspirations, and people just started leaking bitters all over the place.

Those who came for her

Her friend returned the favour

Wonders

 

3. Joe Abah

And that conversation above triggered the DG, BPSR’s thought process and inspired the tweet below.

We disagree. Not one whit of respectability do they possess.

 

4. Tonto Dikeh’s husband’s alleged mistress

While we are on the subject of marriage, you will recall that the grapevine has been saying that Tonto Dikeh’s marriage is on the rocks because of her husband’s infidelity. Well, her’s one of those alleged to be said husband’s mistress speaking out. According to her, Mr Dikeh is only a brother.

Do see below:

Nollywood actress accused of sleeping with Tonto Dikeh's husband, breaks her silence

A video posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on

 

5. Omoni Oboli

The film maker is lamenting the hard time she has making films when she’s being taxed by one agbero or another. She is beseeching Governor Ambode to do something about it.

Governor Ambode, please call your boys to order.

6. Nigerian Soldiers

It’s hard to fully comprehend what exactly is going on here, except that members of the Nigerian military are beheading civilians.

What in the world?!!!!

Nigerian citizens

Nigerians are mad at Buhari for steering clear of areas that require his presence to comfort, condole and restore hope. Instead, time and again, the President always sends a delegation in his stead.

What a day. May tomorrow be brighter.

