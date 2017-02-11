Today’s Noisemakers: Joachim MacEbong, Aisha Buhari, @OfficialEFCC and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1 Joachim MacEbong
The Lagos City Marathon took place today and it was a huge success, at least for the Kenyans who carted away the winning sum in dollars.
*Tears*
As for the Nigerians who participated, this is what Twitter NG thought about the whole matter.
Beyond the comedic, Joachim MacEbong, one of the participants in the marathon race wants Ambode to consider the weather in fixing this event.
I think the Lagos Marathon should be moved to the rainy season or late December. This heat and humidity are impossible.
— J(ones) (@je_mc2) February 11, 2017
I was told the organisers went to observe the Dubai Marathon. They clearly learned nothing. Dubai starts at 6am. In January.
— J(ones) (@je_mc2) February 11, 2017
They have optimised for their weather conditions, but we refuse to do the same. Temperature and humidity impacts performance by up to 30%.
— J(ones) (@je_mc2) February 11, 2017
Ambode, you hear?
Congrats, Jo. Here’s an A for stamina. Una too try.
2. Ozoz Sokoh (@Kitchen Butterly)
Another event held in Lagos today, this one more cerebral than physical. It was TEDLAGOS 2017.
Ozoz Sokoh made quite some noise about it. See below:
My people at the show today – @tedlagos2017 pulled a crowd. This is @ohtimehin talking about living spaces in Lagos. About making space for those who the city also belongs to. Her outfit coordinated perfectly with the TED stage decor. In her hand? My #PostcardsfromLagos 😍😍😍. I loved hearing you speak – the clarity and purpose and confidence was touching #FacesofTedlagos2017 #CMStoOshodi #tedlagos2017 #ideasearch #tedlagos #Lagos #tedx #TED
Sangu Delle of Ghana Speaker #18. On mental health. He spoke on virility and being an African man. Here are my favourite quotes: 'We suffer in solitude, silenced by stigma'. 'Our ignorance evicerates all empathy' 'Our trauma does not taint our strength' . . Cc @tedlagos2017 . #CMStoOshodi #tedlagos2017 #ideasearch #tedlagos #Lagos #tedx #TED #mentalhealth
Stella Iwuagwu Speaker #13 . . 'Centre for the right to help' founder, talks about empathy and compassion in the Nigerian healthcare system so that people . Do you report your healthcare violations? If you don't report, things will continue as they are. Report violations against you, let's hold healthcare professionals accountable. . Cc @tedlagos2017 . . #CMStoOshodi #tedlagos2017 #ideasearch #tedlagos #Lagos #tedx #TED
3. @OfficialEFCC
We have our eyes on this one.
We love the wit, intelligence, banter, everything…
Keep making beautiful noise, the list awaits.
4. Charly Boy
Areafada1, as his Instagram handle proclaims is upset with NLC/TUC and he wants you all to know it.
Please see below:
It's on record that President Buhari gave a N350billion Salary Stimulus pack for 27 State Government. The first in the History of this Country. The bailout was perhaps as a result of the President's desire to cushion the suffering of the workers. Sadly, most Governors squandered the Bailout and did not pay the workers that the funds were meant for. NLC/TUC and organised Labour Leaders were silent, complacent and I believe illegally benefitted from those bailout that was dedicated to the suffering ordinary civil servants. They did not and could not mobilize to fight the roguish governors and for the workers because the suffering of the labour force had become abstract to the leadership of Labour. Organized Labour is an enemy of the Nigerian people. From the National Health Insurance Scheme; To various Housing Scheme of Government; To Programmes for the reduction in Pregnancy and Childbirth related Deaths, The Leadership of Organized Labour in Nigeria has been ineffective and compromised in the Battles for Workers' Rights. They are Insensitive and play no noticeable and viable role in the monitoring and investigation of the Frauds of Government and Governance on behalf of the Nigerian People. NLC and TUC were in this country when PDP and most especially GEJ over the last decade destroyed this country monumentally. They were silent, incoherent, indiscipline, selfish, greedy and destructive, to say the least. NLC and TUC have been at the forefront of the Corruption of the Nigerian Workforce and the destruction of their moral values in this country. The leadership of organized labour have come to symbolize what has been wrong with our collective being in this country. Oh! how I wish the Labour Leadership of old can be resurrected.
5. Aisha Buhari
You know we asked where the president’s wife was? In Mecca, it turns out, undertaking the lesser pilgrimage.
Look how demure and sombre she comes across in these pics.
6. @jag_bros
Has another fight to pick with those who said GEJ fired Andrew Yakubu- former GMD of NNNPC nd dude in whose village house $9.8Mila was found.
Some tried to twist history that HERO sacked Yakubu bcos of "corruption" .. Nicca was sacked bcos he was clashing with HERO's "baby girl" .. pic.twitter.com/YyP7SDuScE
— Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) February 11, 2017
There was an issue of Crude allocation or so … Diezaini was doing GMD job & Minister together and Yakubu was always clashing with her …
— Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) February 11, 2017
When ya HERO saw that Yakubu was disturbing his "baby girl" too much …. He was FIRED …. He was NOT fired bcos corruption .. Dont Lie
— Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) February 11, 2017
May we never experience those days of Ineffectual Buffonery ever again in the history of Nigeria …. In sha Allah
— Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) February 11, 2017
Andrew Yakubu was fired by Jonathan over an act of insubordination directed at Deziani not because he was a thief https://t.co/ouxLj8VIh4
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 11, 2017
It was a crime to go against Deziani. It was never ever a crime to steal this much money because there was a race for stealing! pic.twitter.com/S4Jxb987WP
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 11, 2017
7. #PostYourQueen
Val’s day is almost here. What better time to start a new trend on Twitter. January’s #carryyourwifeonyourhead was a huge success in Nigeria at the beginning of the New Year. This #PostYourQueen trend looks like the foreign equivalent.
Walk away from all the troubles in Naija and feast on this cutie pie pictures.
I'm so blessed to have her love. God took his time with this one. #PostYourQueen pic.twitter.com/YtOiRQ9FJ7
— insomnia (@babyxannyy) February 11, 2017
#PostYourQueen 💋 love you momz pic.twitter.com/Xn8VLgX9Zg
— Amani "AB24" Billups (@thestoryofAB) February 11, 2017
i wanna play too #postyourqueen pic.twitter.com/aHj4exEBnw
— 💫 (@Abstrvct) February 11, 2017
You with a king now it's only right you shine like a Queen 👑 #PostYourQueen pic.twitter.com/dVoPyDm2BK
— LongLiveKendrick ❗️ (@ShelovesKai_) February 11, 2017
Let’s all say a collective awwww.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter- Advertisement -