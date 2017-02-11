Today’s Noisemakers: Joachim MacEbong, Aisha Buhari, @OfficialEFCC and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

- Advertisement -

1 Joachim MacEbong

The Lagos City Marathon took place today and it was a huge success, at least for the Kenyans who carted away the winning sum in dollars.

*Tears*

As for the Nigerians who participated, this is what Twitter NG thought about the whole matter.

Beyond the comedic, Joachim MacEbong, one of the participants in the marathon race wants Ambode to consider the weather in fixing this event.

Ambode, you hear?

Congrats, Jo. Here’s an A for stamina. Una too try.

 

2. Ozoz Sokoh (@Kitchen Butterly)

Another event held in Lagos today, this one more cerebral than physical. It was TEDLAGOS 2017.

Ozoz Sokoh made quite some noise about it. See below:

 

3. @OfficialEFCC

We have our eyes on this one.

We love the wit, intelligence, banter, everything…

Keep making beautiful noise, the list awaits.

 

4. Charly Boy

Areafada1, as his Instagram handle proclaims is upset with NLC/TUC and he wants you all to know it.

Please see below:

It's on record that President Buhari gave a N350billion Salary Stimulus pack for 27 State Government. The first in the History of this Country. The bailout was perhaps as a result of the President's desire to cushion the suffering of the workers. Sadly, most Governors squandered the Bailout and did not pay the workers that the funds were meant for. NLC/TUC and organised Labour Leaders were silent, complacent and I believe illegally benefitted from those bailout that was dedicated to the suffering ordinary civil servants. They did not and could not mobilize to fight the roguish governors and for the workers because the suffering of the labour force had become abstract to the leadership of Labour. Organized Labour is an enemy of the Nigerian people. From the National Health Insurance Scheme; To various Housing Scheme of Government; To Programmes for the reduction in Pregnancy and Childbirth related Deaths, The Leadership of Organized Labour in Nigeria has been ineffective and compromised in the Battles for Workers' Rights. They are Insensitive and play no noticeable and viable role in the monitoring and investigation of the Frauds of Government and Governance on behalf of the Nigerian People. NLC and TUC were in this country when PDP and most especially GEJ over the last decade destroyed this country monumentally. They were silent, incoherent, indiscipline, selfish, greedy and destructive, to say the least. NLC and TUC have been at the forefront of the Corruption of the Nigerian Workforce and the destruction of their moral values in this country. The leadership of organized labour have come to symbolize what has been wrong with our collective being in this country. Oh! how I wish the Labour Leadership of old can be resurrected.

A video posted by CharlyBoy Oputa (AreaFada) (@areafada1) on

 

5. Aisha Buhari

You know we asked where the president’s wife was? In Mecca, it turns out, undertaking the lesser pilgrimage.

Look how demure and sombre she comes across in these pics.

 

6. @jag_bros

Has another fight to pick with those who said GEJ fired Andrew Yakubu- former GMD of NNNPC nd dude in whose village house $9.8Mila was found.

 

7. #PostYourQueen

Val’s day is almost here. What better time to start a new trend on Twitter. January’s #carryyourwifeonyourhead was a huge success in Nigeria at the beginning of the New Year. This #PostYourQueen trend looks like the foreign equivalent.

Walk away from all the troubles in Naija and feast on this cutie pie pictures.

 

Let’s all say a collective awwww.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...