Today’s Noisemakers: Joachim MacEbong, Aisha Buhari, @OfficialEFCC and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Joachim MacEbong

The Lagos City Marathon took place today and it was a huge success, at least for the Kenyans who carted away the winning sum in dollars.

*Tears*

As for the Nigerians who participated, this is what Twitter NG thought about the whole matter.

Beyond the comedic, Joachim MacEbong, one of the participants in the marathon race wants Ambode to consider the weather in fixing this event.

I think the Lagos Marathon should be moved to the rainy season or late December. This heat and humidity are impossible. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) February 11, 2017

I was told the organisers went to observe the Dubai Marathon. They clearly learned nothing. Dubai starts at 6am. In January. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) February 11, 2017

They have optimised for their weather conditions, but we refuse to do the same. Temperature and humidity impacts performance by up to 30%. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) February 11, 2017

Ambode, you hear?

Congrats, Jo. Here’s an A for stamina. Una too try.

2. Ozoz Sokoh (@Kitchen Butterly)

Another event held in Lagos today, this one more cerebral than physical. It was TEDLAGOS 2017.

Ozoz Sokoh made quite some noise about it. See below:

3. @OfficialEFCC

We have our eyes on this one.

We love the wit, intelligence, banter, everything…

Keep making beautiful noise, the list awaits.

4. Charly Boy

Areafada1, as his Instagram handle proclaims is upset with NLC/TUC and he wants you all to know it.

Please see below:

5. Aisha Buhari

You know we asked where the president’s wife was? In Mecca, it turns out, undertaking the lesser pilgrimage.

Her Excellency, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari returned from Saudi Arabia this afternoon after performing the Lasser Hajj (Umrah). Welcome back Mama! A photo posted by Buhari Sallau (@buhari.sallau) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Her Excellency, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari returned from Saudi Arabia this afternoon after performing the Lasser Hajj (Umrah). Welcome back Mama! A photo posted by Buhari Sallau (@buhari.sallau) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Look how demure and sombre she comes across in these pics.

6. @jag_bros

Has another fight to pick with those who said GEJ fired Andrew Yakubu- former GMD of NNNPC nd dude in whose village house $9.8Mila was found.

Some tried to twist history that HERO sacked Yakubu bcos of "corruption" .. Nicca was sacked bcos he was clashing with HERO's "baby girl" .. pic.twitter.com/YyP7SDuScE — Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) February 11, 2017

There was an issue of Crude allocation or so … Diezaini was doing GMD job & Minister together and Yakubu was always clashing with her … — Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) February 11, 2017

When ya HERO saw that Yakubu was disturbing his "baby girl" too much …. He was FIRED …. He was NOT fired bcos corruption .. Dont Lie — Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) February 11, 2017

May we never experience those days of Ineffectual Buffonery ever again in the history of Nigeria …. In sha Allah — Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) February 11, 2017

Andrew Yakubu was fired by Jonathan over an act of insubordination directed at Deziani not because he was a thief https://t.co/ouxLj8VIh4 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 11, 2017

It was a crime to go against Deziani. It was never ever a crime to steal this much money because there was a race for stealing! pic.twitter.com/S4Jxb987WP — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 11, 2017

7. #PostYourQueen

Val’s day is almost here. What better time to start a new trend on Twitter. January’s #carryyourwifeonyourhead was a huge success in Nigeria at the beginning of the New Year. This #PostYourQueen trend looks like the foreign equivalent.

Walk away from all the troubles in Naija and feast on this cutie pie pictures.

I'm so blessed to have her love. God took his time with this one. #PostYourQueen pic.twitter.com/YtOiRQ9FJ7 — insomnia (@babyxannyy) February 11, 2017

You with a king now it's only right you shine like a Queen 👑 #PostYourQueen pic.twitter.com/dVoPyDm2BK — LongLiveKendrick ❗️ (@ShelovesKai_) February 11, 2017

Let’s all say a collective awwww.

