Today’s Noisemakers: Lai Mohammed, Ben Carson, Buhari and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We, we make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

  1. Lai Mohammed

Of all the things plaguing the country presently, the Minister of information chooses to focus on Big Brother Nigeria and why it is being shot outside Nigeria. Could it be the Minister is paying entirely too much attention to trending topics on Twitter? This is what Twitter NG thinks about this exercise.

 

2. Big Brother Nigeria

The organisers of the hit show have responded to the enquiry about their choice of shooting location for the show tagged Big Brother Nigeria. It’s a simple one: the house is fully equipped.

 

 

3. Buhari to Babachir’s rescue

According to the President, due to absence of fair hearing, he cannot uphold the request to move Mr Lawal from office.

Is Nigeria not a funny country?

Or blood is thicker than water

4.Ruggedman

Obviously, this shut down the president took is irking ruggedman to no end, he decided to put some rhymes on paper.

 

5. Ben Carson

From Neurosurgeon to presidential candidate and now the  United States secretary on Housing and Urban Development. Dr Ben Carson was unanimously approved by the Senate Banking Committee, even the Democrats.

Gives new meaning to Doctors without Borders. Congrats, Dr. Ben.

6 Donald Trump

Executive orders, fake news and alternative facts, Trump’s administration is shaping up to keep Americans on their toes.
Do see below:

7. Nigeria’s educational system

Toss critical thinking out the window, raise a generation of robots. And kiss the future bye bye

