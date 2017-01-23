Today’s Noisemakers: LAUTECH, Donald Trump uan

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We, we make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Pretty Mike

Pretty Mike likes being contrary and controversial; we suspect he suffers from something called the attention seeking syndrome.

We’ve no words for this picture below, except “Grow up” .

It will not be better for the person that did this thing to Pretty Mike pic.twitter.com/3fx2wYlWzP — KVNG (@PRINCE_VIII) January 23, 2017

2. Bisi Alimi

The gay rights activist initially announced his intention to march for women in Nigeria on the 21st of February. It was meant to be a global event. He hoped to tackle women’s issues in Nigeria- marital rape, child rape, domestic violence- with the March. Then he had a rethink, and said the march is cancelled because it is not in his place to tell women what to do.

See video below:

3. The bank ejaculator

We will just leave this here and walk away, because it makes us want to scream.

Lady reveals how a man ejagulated on her, today, while on a queue inside a bank in Anambra State A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:30am PST

4. Tonto Dikeh

Following rumours that her current marital troubles are being caused by fiddling with drugs, Tonto Dikeh released this laboratory result to the publi.

Tonto Dikeh undergoes test, to debunk the rumor that her marital crisis was caused by the relapse of her drug addiction while breastfeeding A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:11am PST

5. Ajimobi

Governor of Oyo state has finally done the needful. LAUTECH today received an injection of 500 million kairs to offfset outstanding salaries of workers for about 8 months.

6. LAUTECH

LAUTECH is now scheduled to resume on the 27th. This is musical noise to our battered ears .

7. President Donald Trump is shaking things up in the White House.

That brother is all of us. pic.twitter.com/a1iMg6xGVC — Dab Aggin (@DabAggin) January 23, 2017

