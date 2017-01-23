Today’s Noisemakers: LAUTECH, Donald Trump uan

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We, we make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Pretty Mike
Pretty Mike likes being contrary and controversial; we suspect he suffers from something called the attention seeking syndrome.
We’ve no words for this picture below, except “Grow up” .
It will not be better for the person that did this thing to Pretty Mike pic.twitter.com/3fx2wYlWzP
— KVNG (@PRINCE_VIII) January 23, 2017
2. Bisi Alimi
The gay rights activist initially announced his intention to march for women in Nigeria on the 21st of February. It was meant to be a global event. He hoped to tackle women’s issues in Nigeria- marital rape, child rape, domestic violence- with the March. Then he had a rethink, and said the march is cancelled because it is not in his place to tell women what to do.
See video below:
Bisi Alimi who had earlier called for a #Womensmarch says he is no longer doing again
3. The bank ejaculator
We will just leave this here and walk away, because it makes us want to scream.
4. Tonto Dikeh
Following rumours that her current marital troubles are being caused by fiddling with drugs, Tonto Dikeh released this laboratory result to the publi.
5. Ajimobi
Governor of Oyo state has finally done the needful. LAUTECH today received an injection of 500 million kairs to offfset outstanding salaries of workers for about 8 months.
6. LAUTECH
LAUTECH is now scheduled to resume on the 27th. This is musical noise to our battered ears .
7. President Donald Trump is shaking things up in the White House.
That brother is all of us. pic.twitter.com/a1iMg6xGVC
— Dab Aggin (@DabAggin) January 23, 2017