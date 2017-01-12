Opinion

Today’s Noisemakers: Mr Eazi, Pretty Mike, Premium Times and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

 

1. Mr Eazi and the Naija vs Ghana Music wars

This was a brawl not unlike the Naija vs Ghana jollof wars. Curiously, the catalyst of this music war between the two countries is a Nigerian musician, Mr Eazi.

He tweeted these infamous words below, which sent Twitter NG into a frenzy. There’s now talk of deporting him to Ghana.

 

2. Senator Ben Murray Bruce

The “Common Sense” Senator wants his colleagues to know that the government is killing the aviation industry in Nigeria. He stated on the floor of the House that:

  • “an airport is like a mall that can be self-financing”
  • “airlines can be profitable if government can stop interfering with the way the are run.”

 

3. Omoyele Sowore

Yesterday, Lekan Fatodu facilitated Sowore’s arrest.

The Sahara Reporters publisher has now been released, and has been talking.

He has alleged that the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni was part of a plot to kill him.  Fatodun had arrested him for alleged blackmail, defamation and threat.

Sowore alleged that Fatodu had earlier attempted to kill him at the Ikeja area of Lagos but the attack was quashed by the public.

See more details here. Lekan Fatodu, on his part has come out to say that he will be suing Sowore for criminal libel. Meanwhile Kayode Ogundamisi has named both Femi Fani Kayode and Lekan Fatodun as being implicated in #Dasukigate fraud.

This is where we say the plot thickens. Ghen Ghen.

 

4. Donald Trump

Donald Trump. Donald Trump. Donald  Trump. Man, will he never stop? Following his refusal to take a question from a CNN reporter yesterday, he tweeted these words below:

But of course, Americans have his receipts

5. Pastor Tunde Bakare has a few words about the Financial Reporting Council regulation.

6. Nigerian Army vs Premium Times

Yesterday was round 1. The Nigerian Army issued a threat to Premium Times about the latter’s article referencing Buratai, the Army Chief of Staff.

In round 2, Premium Times has shot back. They have requested in a letter that the Army withdraw its written threats and allegations or they will sue.

*Sigh*

Suits and counter-suits.

Welcome to democracy, Nigeria.

Not too long ago, these matters would have been handled by proclamation and decrees.

 

7. Pretty Mike

The owner of Club Uno was in the news recently for parading girls around in chains was arrested by the Lagos state police. He has promised to desist from such actions that degrade women in the future.

PrettyMike eats humble pie, apologizes for leashing women

A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on

 

Keep an eye on this one, Governor Ambode.

 

