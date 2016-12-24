Today’s Noisemakers: The Nigerian Army, Demola Olarewaju, Igbos, the cutest girlfriend contest and others

1. Igbos

Since morning, Igbos have been trending on Twitter. First for the operation python dance put in place by the Federal government, then for oppression and marginalisation of Igbos in Nigeria, also because of the relationship the Igbo tribe has with other tribes, and for Nnamdi Kanu’s detention and the calls for secession. On this matter, a whole darn lot has been said. Suffice to say, the Igbos are not pleased. Here’s

Here’s @UgoTalksAlot with context on the Biafran war and its impact on Igbos, here’s @sugabelly explaining in what ways Igbos have shot themselves in the foot, here’s @oluRehmy making a case for Igbos having as much stake in Lagos as the next Yoruba person whose state of origin is not Lagos. Here’s @IjeomaOgud enlarging on the concept of Biafran war PTSD.

Finally, here are a few tales from the Biafran war, which goes to show that what Igbos need from the rest of Nigeria is empathy.

2. Demola Olarewaju

15 years ago, today, Bola Ige was brutally murdered.

Because Bola Ige was one of the foundational pillars of the Yoruba kingdom and politics, Demola Olarewaju is sharing some insights into his person, his political perspicacity and the legacy he left for Yoruba land.

3. The cutest girlfriend competition

This is as cute as the name itself. Some boyfriends are sharing pictures of their girlfriends, and proclaiming theirs the cutest of them all. See here.

4. @FoluShaw

So this thread by @Nwanyi_abagana (about the bad behaviour of Nigerian men when they are invited to a woman’s house for a visit) got the conversation going about the possibility of strictly male-female relationships, and @FoluShaw, bless his heart, had some wisdom to share.

You can find the entire conversation here

5. @MuyiwaSaka

In Nigeria, whenever a conversation gets around to ethnicity, you can be sure that before long, insults will be hurled and shots fired.

@MuyiwaSaka has attempted to teach folks on how to complain without attacking other tribes.

6. The Nigerian Army

Sambisa forest, stronghold of Boko Haram, since they began unleashing terror on Nigeria with the capture of the Chibok girls, has now been taken by the Nigerian Army. This is great news, and both president Buhari and beegeaglesblog have said a lot about it.

7. Emmanuel Ugolee

Emma Ugolee is a TV personality, who has been battling cancer of the liver for over four years now. His condition is really critical, and he needs our assistance. There’s a post making the rounds on Instagram and Twitter showing the account you can send your contributions to save this life. Nothing is too little, and in the spirit of Christmas, let’s give. Feel free to make more noise about it via your social media accounts, it is after all noise worthy.

Merry Christmas!

Comments

