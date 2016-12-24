Today’s Noisemakers: The Nigerian Army, Demola Olarewaju, Igbos, the cutest girlfriend contest and others

1. Igbos

Since morning, Igbos have been trending on Twitter. First for the operation python dance put in place by the Federal government, then for oppression and marginalisation of Igbos in Nigeria, also because of the relationship the Igbo tribe has with other tribes, and for Nnamdi Kanu’s detention and the calls for secession. On this matter, a whole darn lot has been said. Suffice to say, the Igbos are not pleased. Here’s

Here’s @UgoTalksAlot with context on the Biafran war and its impact on Igbos, here’s @sugabelly explaining in what ways Igbos have shot themselves in the foot, here’s @oluRehmy making a case for Igbos having as much stake in Lagos as the next Yoruba person whose state of origin is not Lagos. Here’s @IjeomaOgud enlarging on the concept of Biafran war PTSD.

Finally, here are a few tales from the Biafran war, which goes to show that what Igbos need from the rest of Nigeria is empathy.

@Nwankpa_A @IjeomaOgud my old man was captured during the war. Lived the entirety of that internment in fear. One person a day was killed… — Chxta (@Chxta) December 24, 2016

@Nwankpa_A @IjeomaOgud my mum lost her father and brothers in the war. She still holds a lot of the pain. Wonder that people won't empathise — Chxta (@Chxta) December 24, 2016

@Nwankpa_A @IjeomaOgud another uncle of mine watched a mother kill her baby, because the baby's cries would have given away their position. — Chxta (@Chxta) December 24, 2016

@Nwankpa_A @IjeomaOgud an uncle, my Mum's brother, faced a firing squad. His brother covered him and took bullets on his behalf… — Chxta (@Chxta) December 24, 2016

@Chxta @Nwankpa_A @IjeomaOgud my goodness. Dad tried to cross over the day the niger bridge was blown so he had to go back escaped death 3ce — The Abbanogu Times (@abbanogu) December 24, 2016

@Chxta @Nwankpa_A @IjeomaOgud lived in d s/west through out the war with no communication with his family. He was buried without a body. — The Abbanogu Times (@abbanogu) December 24, 2016

@Nwankpa_A @IjeomaOgud he came after d war pple ran away for he was assumed dead. But d stories of those years in the s/west was never told — The Abbanogu Times (@abbanogu) December 24, 2016

2. Demola Olarewaju

15 years ago, today, Bola Ige was brutally murdered.

As some may know, Ige was brutally murdered on this day 15 years ago by yet-to-be found killers but the news only broke the morning of 24th. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) December 23, 2016

Because Bola Ige was one of the foundational pillars of the Yoruba kingdom and politics, Demola Olarewaju is sharing some insights into his person, his political perspicacity and the legacy he left for Yoruba land.

3. The cutest girlfriend competition

This is as cute as the name itself. Some boyfriends are sharing pictures of their girlfriends, and proclaiming theirs the cutest of them all. See here.

4. @FoluShaw

So this thread by @Nwanyi_abagana (about the bad behaviour of Nigerian men when they are invited to a woman’s house for a visit) got the conversation going about the possibility of strictly male-female relationships, and @FoluShaw, bless his heart, had some wisdom to share.

My question to y'all is, y? Why must you look at a woman and amongst the thousands of things that u can think of, its sex dat comes to mind? — RENZEL (@FoluShaw) December 24, 2016

Personally, I think such men have a psychological defect and were not socialize properly. Plainly put, their head no correct. — RENZEL (@FoluShaw) December 24, 2016

Have u ever asked yourself if you have have sex with every woman u meet? Or with every women u are attracted to? Please ask you self. — RENZEL (@FoluShaw) December 24, 2016

You can find the entire conversation here

5. @MuyiwaSaka

In Nigeria, whenever a conversation gets around to ethnicity, you can be sure that before long, insults will be hurled and shots fired.

@MuyiwaSaka has attempted to teach folks on how to complain without attacking other tribes.

6. The Nigerian Army

Sambisa forest, stronghold of Boko Haram, since they began unleashing terror on Nigeria with the capture of the Chibok girls, has now been taken by the Nigerian Army. This is great news, and both president Buhari and beegeaglesblog have said a lot about it.

7. Emmanuel Ugolee

Emma Ugolee is a TV personality, who has been battling cancer of the liver for over four years now. His condition is really critical, and he needs our assistance. There’s a post making the rounds on Instagram and Twitter showing the account you can send your contributions to save this life. Nothing is too little, and in the spirit of Christmas, let’s give. Feel free to make more noise about it via your social media accounts, it is after all noise worthy.

Merry Christmas!

