Today’s noisemakers: The Nigerian military, Yahyah Jammeh, Michelle Obama and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

We are afraid it’s more of the same from yesterday: bad news virtually everywhere.

1 Nigerian military

The Nigerian military in a raid on Boko Haram mistakenly dropped bombs on a settlement in Borno, killing 6 Red Cross workers, 52 IDP’s and injuring 120. We are still trying to wrap our heads around how that mistake could have happened.

In other news, NNS Unity, a Nigerian warship, is inching closer to Gambia all set for military action, if Jammeh insists on holding onto power.

Finally, the military is offering N 500, 000 to anyone who can spill the beans that will lead “to the arrest of  suicide bomber, the guide to the suicide bomber, or discovery of the transit house or factory of the suicide bombers.”

2. Yahyah Jammeh

The outgoing president of Gambia, who lost the last election to the opposition- Adama Barrow- is not willing to go that easy. While Adama Barrow, President-elect is hiding out in Senegal and Nigeria is gearing up for military action, while many Gambians have fled the country and most ministers have resigned their positions, Jammeh has declared a 90-day state of emergency in the country.

3. Julius Berger

The construction company appeared before the Senate to state categorically that the Abuja airport must be shut down to enable them to carry out repairs fully and efficiently.

4. Angry Bride

The bride who accused Dave Sucre, the makeup artist, of faking an illness and pulling a disappearing act on her, only to surface in Ghana as the MUA for governor Ajimobi’s daughter is talking again. Yesterday, Dave tendered an apology for the disappointment, but the bride says it’s all for show. She wants her money back. Fullstop.

Now for some pick me up.

5. @AfroVII

Tola Sarunmi of the international exposure movement is sharing her thoughts on the power of prayer, and how closed doors might be a blessing in disguise.

6. President Obama

We couldn’t pass this one up. Obama should be President for life!

7. Michelle Obama

53 looks fabulous on you, First lady.

Here are a few celebratory tweets from around the world as FLOTUS marks her birthday today

So no matter the bombs flying around, stay prayerful, find a way to make a difference and remain joyful.
Tuddles.

