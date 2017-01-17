Today’s noisemakers: The Nigerian military, Yahyah Jammeh, Michelle Obama and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

We are afraid it’s more of the same from yesterday: bad news virtually everywhere.

1 Nigerian military

The Nigerian military in a raid on Boko Haram mistakenly dropped bombs on a settlement in Borno, killing 6 Red Cross workers, 52 IDP’s and injuring 120. We are still trying to wrap our heads around how that mistake could have happened.

In other news, NNS Unity, a Nigerian warship, is inching closer to Gambia all set for military action, if Jammeh insists on holding onto power.

Proud of what Nigeria is doing to preserve democracy in the Gambia. pic.twitter.com/0VEpKUJzGi — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 17, 2017

Finally, the military is offering N 500, 000 to anyone who can spill the beans that will lead “to the arrest of suicide bomber, the guide to the suicide bomber, or discovery of the transit house or factory of the suicide bombers.”

2. Yahyah Jammeh

The outgoing president of Gambia, who lost the last election to the opposition- Adama Barrow- is not willing to go that easy. While Adama Barrow, President-elect is hiding out in Senegal and Nigeria is gearing up for military action, while many Gambians have fled the country and most ministers have resigned their positions, Jammeh has declared a 90-day state of emergency in the country.

President Yahaya Jammeh declares a state of emergency in Gambia, According to state radio and TV, the state of emergency will be for 90 days — Sola (@Solar_unique) January 17, 2017

Jammeh is really setting himself up for a disgraceful end.

You can't have an army that tiny and be raising ahoulder.

This is not 300 — Black President (@Olumuyiwa__) January 17, 2017

Dear Alhaji, Professor, Sheikh Jammeh, you're just delaying the inevitable. Handover to the duly elected president of the Gambia. https://t.co/iYgUMrKcuz — Ifeanyi Nsofor (@ekemma) January 17, 2017

3. Julius Berger

The construction company appeared before the Senate to state categorically that the Abuja airport must be shut down to enable them to carry out repairs fully and efficiently.

4. Angry Bride

The bride who accused Dave Sucre, the makeup artist, of faking an illness and pulling a disappearing act on her, only to surface in Ghana as the MUA for governor Ajimobi’s daughter is talking again. Yesterday, Dave tendered an apology for the disappointment, but the bride says it’s all for show. She wants her money back. Fullstop.

Now for some pick me up.

5. @AfroVII

Tola Sarunmi of the international exposure movement is sharing her thoughts on the power of prayer, and how closed doors might be a blessing in disguise.

6. President Obama

We couldn’t pass this one up. Obama should be President for life!

BREAKING: With 209 commutations and 64 pardons, @POTUS just gave 273 Americans a second chance. Learn more → https://t.co/t6Cs7NVqFA pic.twitter.com/FYrxSdqq8Q — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 17, 2017

Obama didn't go far enough by merely Commuting Manning's sentence, he should go for broke and give him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 🤡 — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 17, 2017

It's like Obama intends on setting every Democrat narrative on fire on the way out the door. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 17, 2017

7. Michelle Obama

53 looks fabulous on you, First lady.

Here are a few celebratory tweets from around the world as FLOTUS marks her birthday today

Happy 53rd Birthday to the phenomenal Michelle Obama. pic.twitter.com/jHv9WwmAXS — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 17, 2017

Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You’re always in my heart. I’m always in your cart. pic.twitter.com/X9KOygLn6L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 17, 2017

To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn — President Obama (@POTUS) January 17, 2017

So no matter the bombs flying around, stay prayerful, find a way to make a difference and remain joyful.

Tuddles.

