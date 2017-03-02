Today’s Noisemakers: Oby Ezekwesili, Babatunde Gbadamosi, Tunji Andrews and others

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Oby Ezekwesili

In celebration of World Books Day today, and her father, Ms. Ezekwesili put out this tweet:

And her son responded:

Awww. Just look at them go. Banter is sweet. Best place to learn that- books.

2. The Economist

It’s not only Nigerians that are giving president Buhari’s absencr a scathing review. the Economist went all in.

3. Joachim MacEbong

Last week, everyone was excited that the naira was making great strides against the dollar. From about 600 naira to the dollar to 430 to the dollar. But is that sustainable? Joachim doesn’t think so.

4. Tunji Andrews

Because dollar is still scarce and CBN’s injection tactics are not quite sustainable, Economist and co-host of Ndani’s show, Analyse This has some ideas about more sustaunable ways to get Nigeria out of the rut and back on her feet.

5. Babatunde Gbadamosi

Babatunde Gbadamosi is back. He was released from the cluthes of the DSS today. Who says social media is not powerful?

6. Somto

This kidnapping tale is chilling.

Ladies, be careful.

 

7. We love to see Nigerians take up causes.

Great.

