Today’s Noisemakers: Oby Ezekwesili, Babatunde Gbadamosi, Tunji Andrews and others

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Oby Ezekwesili

In celebration of World Books Day today, and her father, Ms. Ezekwesili put out this tweet:

My Dad made me strike one of the greatest friendships of my life with Books. It endures through the years. No heartbreaks.#WorldBookDay — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 2, 2017

And her son responded:

My Mom made me strike one of the greatest friendships of my life with Books. It endures through the years. No heartbreaks.#WorldBookDay https://t.co/7X3Eo5oUBY — Chuba Ezekwesili (@ChubaEzeks) March 2, 2017

.@ChubaEzeks Hahahahahaha. Touché! Guilty as charged. Now get ready to pay me.💁🏽 https://t.co/0lDPCrPe1T — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 2, 2017

Will do when I see the receipt for grandpa. 😂 https://t.co/Q8BT6Te6HS — Chuba Ezekwesili (@ChubaEzeks) March 2, 2017

Awww. Just look at them go. Banter is sweet. Best place to learn that- books.

2. The Economist

It’s not only Nigerians that are giving president Buhari’s absencr a scathing review. the Economist went all in.

Nigeria’s economy is in crisis. But President Muhammadu Buhari is not even in the country pic.twitter.com/0DcnnvliJz — The Economist (@TheEconomist) March 2, 2017

3. Joachim MacEbong

Last week, everyone was excited that the naira was making great strides against the dollar. From about 600 naira to the dollar to 430 to the dollar. But is that sustainable? Joachim doesn’t think so.

It didn't even take a week. Sustainability, sustainability, sustainability. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) March 2, 2017

All the jubilation and so on was always, always premature. A cosmetic approach doesn't work. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) March 2, 2017

The most amusing thing is that anyone who has really followed this forex matter, could have predicted it with ease. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) March 2, 2017

By next week, without additional 'injection' or 'pumping' (defending the Naira, by another name) the gap will widen again. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) March 2, 2017

This doesn't even qualify as an 'I told you so'. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) March 2, 2017

4. Tunji Andrews

Because dollar is still scarce and CBN’s injection tactics are not quite sustainable, Economist and co-host of Ndani’s show, Analyse This has some ideas about more sustaunable ways to get Nigeria out of the rut and back on her feet.

We need to give investors (foreign & domestic) a dream to buy into This revive oil production isn't inspiring at all We need a buzz — Tunji Andrews (@TunjiAndrews) March 2, 2017

See money chases after value Open up Aba and the East to the world & see what happens This Lagos only matter is slowing us down — Tunji Andrews (@TunjiAndrews) March 2, 2017

@TunjiAndrews You ain't going nowhere without oil. — Boason Omofaye (@BBoason) March 2, 2017

This is sadly the truth. We keep looking back to oil. How I wish we could be audacious & break free. We go suffer small but be free at last https://t.co/i9fZWhldk4 — Tunji Andrews (@TunjiAndrews) March 2, 2017

5. Babatunde Gbadamosi

Thanks to all of you, my dad has been released. Thank God and thank you all for your prayers. 🙏🏾😇 — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) March 2, 2017

Babatunde Gbadamosi is back. He was released from the cluthes of the DSS today. Who says social media is not powerful?

Never doubt the Strength of Your Voice when Raised along with Others.@BOGbadamosi Released. Hashtag #FreeBOGNow Retired.

On to the Next. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 2, 2017

6. Somto

This kidnapping tale is chilling.

Ladies, be careful.

7. We love to see Nigerians take up causes.

Great.